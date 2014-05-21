Get To Know Graduation Speaker Liz Stiverson WG ’14

by Hannah Zheng WG’15

As the bitter-sweetness of graduation falls upon us, we often search for the perfect words to encapsulate the memories that we have created during our time here. The student graduation speaker, selected by fellow second year Wharton students who serve as Cohort Marshals, do the work for us as we look forward to the next stage of our lives. Here is a sneak peek into the life of this year’s speaker, Liz Stiverson WG ‘14.

WJ: Can you please give the thirty-second intro of where you are from, where you went to undergrad, and where you worked before Wharton?

Liz: I grew up in Idaho, attended Yale and then moved to Los Angeles to work for the Boston Consulting Group. While I was at BCG, my projects primarily focused on restaurant marketing and sales and education reform. I will be returning there after school.

WJ: What classes did you enjoy most here at Wharton?

Liz: One would be Managerial Decision Making, it really changed the way I thought about issues and approached problems. The other class is Negotiations, which in a way is probably the hardest class I have ever taken, mostly because I didn’t really always care to extract the maximum that I could. I am by nature a very content person so this class taught me a lot about myself. It was also interesting because it positioned smart negotiation as growing the entire pie and not purely a zero-sum game. There was also a healthcare reform class that was really cool – I definitely recommend looking at courses outside of Wharton.

WJ: What are some of your favorite moments at Wharton?

Liz: I started college as a theater major and I joined the Follies cast my second year – that was an amazing experience. The Quantico Venture was definitely an once-in-a-lifetime experience with the combination of physical exertion with the psychological nature of the boot-camp training. I also really enjoy photography and writing, so I joined the Cluster 2 Council as the photographer. I also have been working on the forum for the Work Life Integration Project led by Professor Stew Friedman, and on the Innovation Navigation Sirius XM business radio with Professor David Robertson.

WJ: If you could re-live your two years at Wharton, is there anything that you would do differently?

Liz: Honestly I can’t think of anything. I have been pretty diligent about prioritizing and being intentional about what I wanted to spend time on. Everyone talks about FOMO but I think it is also important to embrace JOMO – the Joy of Missing Out.

WJ: Any pleasant surprises or memories that you will take with you?

Liz: I am grateful for all the great relationships that I have formed here at Wharton. This strong network has not only provided amazing social fun but also served as the support system that has helped to push me towards my goals.

WJ: Any advice for first years or incoming students?

Liz: I believe business school is the perfect place for self-discovery, to really dig inside and figure out what you want to do and who you want to be. So be adventurous and don’t be afraid of failure because there is no better time to fail and emerge even stronger.