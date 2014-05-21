By Audrey Li WG’14
How to climb up a higher mountain? Those of you who have conquered Kilimanjaro or Cotopaxi are probably the experts to answer this question. Please keep the question in mind. I will come back to it later.
There are 840 of us. There are 840 Wharton stories. Maybe mine is not that much different from yours. Coming to Wharton is one of the best things that ever happened to me.
However, when I started Wharton – my first time in the US ever – life was hard and scary. I used to live by myself in a three bedroom apartment, paid by the bank I worked for. Lucky me! Then I moved into a tiny room in a two bedroom, one bathroom apartment. I used to take clients to fancy restaurants, again paid by my employer. Suddenly I didn’t even know how to order food. I only knew simple English words such as fish, tuna and salmon. Now there is sea bass, tilapia, catfish, cod, and flounder. Don’t even let me start with pasta. The worst part? I didn’t know how to make friends. It took me a while to finally realize that when people ask me “how are you?” that they are not expecting an answer.
I felt like I was a fraud because everyone had a better job and is much smarter and more articulate than me. My confidence crashed completely. I was not surprised when I couldn’t find an internship last year. I remember at the end of DIP, I was rejected by all firms I interviewed with. I rushed into the bathroom, turned on the shower, and cried out loud.
But I overcame all of these things. I am doing fine now. It’s been a long way for me from being afraid of speaking up in class to becoming a TA, from jobless to landing a full time offer in consulting, which I thought was impossible for me due to language barrier.
How did I survive? There were two ways. One was suggested by my executive coach. He asked me to think about a time when I was accomplished and successful. It helped, but just for a few seconds. Because when I looked around, most of my classmates were more successful and more accomplished. My achievements seemed trivial. That made me even more depressed.
The second way I discovered by myself. Instead of thinking of good times, I thought about the hard times. I remember I had been through something similar when I was in elementary school. I was selected into an elite class of forty fifth graders preparing for the International Olympiad Math Competition. Yes, I was a nerd. Our tests were all ranked and the ranks I saw most were 38 and 39 for over a year. That was brutal. But I worked really hard to catch up and graduated as a top 10 student. I found reflecting on hard times more helpful for me, because I knew if I had beaten difficulties in the past, I could do it this time. I knew I had failed so many times, but I always came back stronger.
I’m not saying simply changing my mindset helped me get through all setbacks. There was hard work even to gain small improvements. Whenever I’m walking alone, I continue to repeat the words that I have had trouble pronouncing correctly in order to get rid of my accent. Now I am the weird lady who talks to herself on the street. I have spent days trying to memorize celebrity names, sport rules, and movie punch lines to bridge the cultural gap. It is very scary to jump into a new territory, to give up the good things we have, and to start all over again. But it is also extremely rewarding. Every time, I become a better person.
All of us will be successful in the future. However, the more successful and older we are, the less likely we are willing to give up what we have and to take on new challenges and risks. Steve Jobs told us to stay hungry, stay foolish. I dare to add, stay fearful.
Now, coming back to the question about mountain climbing. My answer to this question is if you want to climb up a higher mountain, the first thing you need to do is to climb down the current peak you are standing on.
