It’s Wharton Without the Bubble

by Raj Jeyakumar WG’14

Graduating class, a big congratulations to you all! A year ago to the day, I stood in your shoes. In my case, graduating with no “traditional” job offer, waiting to hear back from summer startup incubators, and trying to spend as much time with classmates as possible before returning to the real world. Most importantly, I was unsure whether I could handle the 5 day work week without a night at Noché to get me through.

A year later, still no traditional job but successfully launched my startup (www.skillbridge.co) and very much enjoying being back in the wild. It’s been an unpredictable year with many twists and turns, as it will be for many of you. But, remember Wharton will have prepared you well to find your path:

 

Ask for help more often than you think you should. 

You have over 90,000 people who you can ask in the Wharton Alumni Network. This stat was often mentioned to me while I was at school, but only afterward did I overcome my British skepticism to realize what an amazing resource the Wharton network really is. From initial investors to advisors and clients, every time I needed help and support with building SkillBridge, I was able to reach out to Wharton Alumni and someone would help me. It wasn’t easy. And it often required 2-3 e-mails to the busy people I contacted, but eventually someone would respond and help push me along. However, remember to always pass the favor on, the network is only as strong as what each member contributes to it.

 

Don’t forget the fundamentals (they are called that for a reason) 

At Wharton we have a reputation for being data-driven and focused on the numbers. Sometimes I have questioned the value of this quantitative approach when faced with a startup world, which is full of walking hype machines, charismatic networkers, and visionary storytellers. These are all powerful qualities that are essential to any business leader.  However, time and time again I have found these qualities will get you to the table or get your foot in the door, but when it comes to getting you over the line with investors and large customers it ultimately is the basics of performance metrics and hard facts which win out.

 

Enjoy each interaction 

I spent as much time as anyone else fretting about what major I should do, the course auction, internships, and leadership positions. Looking back, I realize the most valuable parts of the Wharton experience that still stays with me are the people I met, the understanding we built, and the adventures we shared. As with all startups I spend every day at the intersection of existential crisis and everything going perfectly great. But I remind myself this is just Wharton without the bubble. What remains important are the people I meet and the things I create with them.

 

Similarly to many of you I have no idea where I will be in 12 months from now. I just know I will still be thankful for the two wonderful years I spent at Wharton, and still missing Noché 😉

 

