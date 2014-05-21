Founder: Harman Singh Narula WG’15
Tell us a bit about your startup.
Jasper Insights is a big data company that helps hotels personalize guest service. We do this by providing hotels with intelligence on their guests, before they arrive. Here’s an example:
- John is checking in. He is the CEO of a Fortune 500 company and also loves to tweet about his travel experiences.
- Jasper lets the hotel know that John really enjoys bourbon and is an avid SF Giants fan.
- The hotel writes John a welcome note inviting him to their restaurant & also leaves him a
- glass of bourbon with a reminder for what time the Giants game starts that evening.
What inspired this idea?
At a macro level, we believe there is a disconnect between real world experiences (i.e. hotel stays) and where consumer data lies (in the digital sphere).
Where do you hope to see your startup in a year from now?
“Killin’ it…”
Has Wharton and the student community played a part in the success of your startup?
On a formal level, it’s been interesting to take courses focused on entrepreneurship and try to apply some of the learnings in the classroom to our company. We also recently participated in and won the Wharton Shark Tank competition, which was a great experience. On an informal level, it’s great to learn from other founders and hear about the trials and tribulations they have gone through to get where they are. I think there are some really strong companies here at Penn.
What’s the one thing you wish you had known when you were starting out on this venture?
Just Do. The best advice we have received is to focus intensely on just doing. It is really easy to get caught up in the analysis, strategy, and what if scenarios (especially for MBAs), but that more times than not will slow you down and kill momentum. It’s the idea of learning by doing as opposed to paralysis by analysis.
