Observations from a Life on the Pub Crawl

by Anoop Rathod

Hemingway – the great rascal of a drunk – once wrote: “Always do sober what you said you’d do drunk. That will teach you to keep your mouth shut.” The man definitely has earned his wisdom through his share of bang-ups, smash-ups, and sordid fisticuffs. Taking this wisdom to heart, I will make good on my somewhat ill-conceived promise to Katelyn McCarthy on a graduation issue article. And as my last written endeavor as the self-declared authority on Wharton drinkology, let this article serve as testament to the follies of jotting down promises in digital form.

Perhaps it’s more than fitting that I’m penning my final Wharton Journal article while sipping on a Yuengling or two. If there’s truth in wine, then there must be more than ample honesty in Pennsylvania’s finest brew. And what truths to share my dear Wharton Class of 2014?

Homer Simpson, aficionado of Duff Beer, once quipped: “To alcohol! The cause of and solution to all of life’s problems!” Alas Homer, not Kembrel Jones, shared the most sage of advice for our two year chapter that I’d like to call “Life on the Pub Crawl” – also known as the party train from a Quad City DJ’s music video. White Party, Walnut Walk, Breckenridge, Fight Night, Wharton 54, Russian Revelry, Beach Week. If in response to this list you are rubbing your temples, suffering from hot and cold flashes and still searching for your dignity left behind at Mansion, then that just sucks for you – but, I do sympathize. We’ve all been there. But take it as a badge of honor, a sign of a life lived well on the Pub Crawl.

Now before some of you crack these words up as some apologia for wanton blasé la-dee-da, hear me out. Wharton culture is pub culture; our social fabric is tied together by the norms of such a world. Pub matters not because of the fancy Turkish food, belly dancers, and Vivek Jain yelling above his fighting weight (though all very much appreciated), but because it’s the touchstone that keeps the Wharton lifeblood flowing. Pub may have been an exciting novelty in the early days of business school, but by second year it became the touch point for re-energizing the social bonds that keep this place special. This became even truer as many friends ventured to Wharton SF, INSEAD or elsewhere to follow upon their interests. Pub has become for me that timeout from everything else to focus on what’s truly at stake in the long-run: the friendships at Wharton.

Now we are on the verge of the next phase of our Wharton story. We will surely become busier as we focus in our careers, catch up with old friends, make new ones and sprint off on the next adventure. But I do hope we make time, however infrequent but still consistent, for our own versions of Pub. Winston Churchill once quipped: “I have taken more good from alcohol than alcohol has taken from me.” I think no words ring truer about Life on the Pub Crawl with you all. Hope we can grab a pint again soon.