Our Wharton Brand

By John Pettengill WG ‘14

There appears to be a large disconnect between who we are as a community and who the world thinks we are. The world seems to think that we’re assholes, but the truth is that we aren’t. Well, most of us aren’t.

Being an MBA, a Whartonite, or even a Millennial, comes with a lot of baggage. I can’t tell you the number of admits I’ve met who have quietly confided in me how shocked they were to learn how nice Wharton students are. And when I told my folks I was applying to business school their first response was “Why?” and their second was “Are you becoming a republican?”. I’m not sure where this suspicion for business, and business school specifically, comes from but I’d like us to fix it.

As we go out into the world, with our sparkling new degrees, we must remember that we are ambassadors for both Wharton and for MBAs more broadly. Once someone meets you and learns that you went to Wharton, they will forever associate Wharton with you. So don’t be dick. Instead:

Be Decent

Respect the people you work with. They may not all have MBAs but they still know more than you (in at least one arena if not many). We’re not quite at the experience level needed for us to always be assuming that we’re right, and everyone else is wrong. But Wharton, I’m gonna get raw with you. You’re overconfident and full of yourself. Ever seen a suite of Wharton students trying to rebook a flight after a cancelation? You’d think we’re all as talented as Beyonce, as rich as a Trump, and smarter than Alex Finerman. You aren’t. So treat everyone, even your waiter, with as much respect as you give your boss. (Scratch that, treat them with more. I know what you say about your boss behind her back.)

Don’t be Sloppy

The only time drinking in excess is remotely cool is in high school. By the time we reach business school everyone can buy alcohol, so drinking more of it doesn’t make you cooler than anyone else – it just makes you drunker. So check yourself. Dressing up in fancy clothes and spending $15 on a drink doesn’t make you an adult. Restraint does. And so does staying home and watching Netflix on a Friday night.

Stop Being so Basic

No offense to the Beach Week Committee, but going to “the hottest club in Miami” for a bumping “VIP” night out sounds like as much fun as taking Macro with Siegel a second time. Obsessing over these status symbols, such as the clubs or that Rolex or even your Wharton degree, is relying on a crutch that you don’t need in order to build a good reputation. Only two things can create a reputation, and they’re both free: what you say and what you do. So stop mentioning that you’re a three-time entrepreneur and currently CEO of your own startup. Or that you went to Harvard. The most impressive people at Wharton are also the most humble. So be kind, be smart, and don’t be in such a hurry to impress other people (it’ll come with time. After all, you’re fucking brilliant.).

So all that said, we’re doing pretty damn good. Most of us are incredibly decent. Most of us are only sloppy a couple times a semester (hello Beach Week). And we’re all only a little basic. So moving forward all I can say is how grateful I am to have been challenged, inspired and pushed for the last two years. By my classes, sure…but mostly by my classmates. I expect great things, Wharton Class of 2014. And remember, the most important thing we can do to preserve our collective brand is to be decent – to others, but most especially to each other. This network means everything, so next time you need some intel, a recommendation, or some support, you know where to look first.