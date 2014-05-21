Wharton Benefits With a GAPSA Year

by Christopher Lam WG ’14
When I first arrived at Wharton in 2012, the first weeks of the MBA program were enamored with star professors and accomplished peers from all areas of the globe with an array of incredible professional experiences. The robust speaker series and social calendar were remarkable and gave Wharton MBAs access to incredible resources. Wharton’s Social Network bubble was a thriving ecosystem and we had a society of high performing students with charismatic backgrounds and ambitious visions.
I witnessed the bubble firsthand, when I observed and participated in the Wharton Business Plan Competition. I thought that it would be easy to find another technology co-founder from another Penn Graduate program, and I realized that it wasn’t. After a 3 month search, I made many new friends along the way and learned from others about GAPSA. I learned that on average, other graduate school programs had 70% less access to the professional and social resources than we do at Wharton.
So who was to blame that young leaders in other graduate schools didn’t have some of the key ingredients that we had to make it up the ladders in their respective fields and industries?
The graduate schools had Graduate student governments similar to the WGA, but with different structure, process, and budget. While the WGA, has approximately $3M in budget, the GAPSA student budget for all 12 grad schools was $1.4M. Of those funds, 50% went to travel grants for students, PhD research grants, and funding student life operations and administration. The other 50% was allocated to an executive board to manage funding through sub-committees comprised of representatives from other graduate programs (1 rep per 100 students), and support a diverse set of stakeholders in planning.
In 2012-2013 school year Applications for funding to GAPSA from Wharton comprised of less than 5% of the total applications, but that rose 300% in the 2013-2014 school year. This was in part due to having an active Intergovernmental Rep from the WGA (Kyle Guinvan) and his active committee. Wharton clubs, start-ups, events, conferences and students applying for travel grants to attend case competitions rose, and access to other graduate student networking increased significantly. Penn President Dr. Amy Gutmann and the Provost of Penn stated that the increase from Wharton’s involvement in GAPSA and inclusion in the Penn Community was a profound transformation and improvement in Wharton’s History and Penn’s Campus Culture.
The world today is an intertwined system that ties financial, economic, medical, and social systems that work together on complex problems and projects on regional and global scales. Value chains from products and services have evolved to demand the need for a diverse set of non-traditional economic managers, including those in law, social work, engineering, medicine and design. Societies just like Penn have adjusted their needs as approaches taken by business require analysis from multiple players. It is now more helpful to engage people from different backgrounds that have different socio-economic awareness and expertise in a constantly changing business landscape.
What was our goal for GAPSA in 2013-2014? To create world-class experiences for all Penn students using events and programs to demonstrate that all Penn Graduates students can benefit from meeting and learning from each other, and that other personal and professional engagements can complement intellectuals from different backgrounds and will yield better results for all.
With a combination of parties, and student life programs, Wharton MBAs met thousands of the other graduate students at Penn and let the Wharton bubble be a thing of the past. Students combined forces to build start-ups, joined professional networks together, and even played rugby together against other Ivy and MBA programs. The Penn community united to reflect and address issues of poverty, education and mental health and gained greater social, cultural and professional awareness.
So we should all remember that while business school is an incredible lifetime experience, it is also a product of our professional development in an evolving world where we need to be more integrated across professional networks now more than ever to make the impacts of a lifetime.
