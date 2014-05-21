Wharton Privilege

by Blake J. Stanfill, WG’14

The lights dimmed and an anxious silence overtook the Annenberg Center, the auditorium that was brimming with the newly admitted Wharton MBA Class of 2014. The video then began with the simplest of greetings, “Congratulations and Welcome to Wharton!” Although the video would last for nearly five minutes, for me it seemed like time had stopped.  While thinking about Wharton’s rich history and the global impact of the long lineage of leaders the school had produced, I found myself at a loss. It was then that I experienced a feeling, one that I had never truly felt as an African American kid growing up in inner city New Orleans. I felt privileged. But, it would be through experiences over the next two years that we all would come to fully realize true Wharton Privilege.

Some of the obvious aspects of Wharton Privilege are:

  • Having the chance to not only meet, but also spend a semester working with and supporting a former operations manager at Amazon, a marketing strategist at Macy’s, a Brazilian investment banker, Japanese management consultant, and a West Point Aviation Officer on a learning team;
  • Not worrying about if there will be an EIS for the company/industry you want to work, but rather which EIS(s) should you attend for the companies/industries you want to work for
  • Being able to share your personal perspective on leadership in a speech to your schoolmates, accomplished leaders in their own right, and engage with them on what has shaped all of your views
  • When selecting Macroeconomics professors, choosing between a legendary financial markets guru and the guy who, quite literally, wrote the book on macroeconomics
  • Trekking to Tokyo with over 150 of your new closest friends, or weekend tripping to Oktoberfest, or venturing to Colombia over Christmas break, or attending an all-night-long traditional Egyptian wedding during the Egypt trek

As we prepare to embark upon our lives in the real world, we must ask ourselves what will we do with our Wharton Privilege. How will we take what we’ve learned from this unique and unparalleled period of time, to impact our careers, families, communities, and society as a whole? Underlying many of the experiences that make Wharton special is the rare combination and actualization of a few themes— ambition, diversity, curiosity, and excellence.

We had to have it to get here, but ambition also came in the form of a classmate pursuing that job he/she always wanted or taking the leap of faith in founding a startup. Wharton Privilege gives us reference point to know that there are many motivated folks, like ourselves, who are ready to tackle the world’s most pressing issues. While Wharton will likely be the last time many of us will be in a place that boasts as much gender, cultural, professional, ideological, and geographic origin diversity, Wharton Privilege enhances our awareness and revealed the beauty that comes through concerted inclusiveness. It behooves of us to take this lesson forward. Whether manifesting itself in the Wharton Community Consultant team member who asked the client every detail of their business or the Christian who participated in Passover Seder, curiosity was embedded throughout Wharton. We should savor this curiosity, as it will propel our careers in the future. We saw excellence in our class’ otherworldly production (professionally and personally) and we saw the perception of excellence in the way a person’s tone would change when we mentioned that we attended The Wharton School. Wharton Privilege not only showed us how much we can achieve, but also how much is expected of us as well.

Wharton Privilege is the ability that we, graduates of The Wharton School, have to channel lessons from our collective experience to actually achieve Knowledge for Action.

 

 

 

Authors

