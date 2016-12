Wharton Reflections

By Marina Donova, WG’14

I just had dinner with a group of incoming WG’16s last night. Bright-eyed and eager for every bit of information, they kept asking for advice, while I kept thinking to myself: “you guys have no idea what is about to hit you come August”. I do not think I could ever verbalize all the amazingness that happened to me during my two years at Wharton, but I was able to put together several pieces of advice:

Get a job. Do not underestimate recruiting. Many may disagree with me here, but if you are lost, with no sense of career direction (and especially if you are from a “non-traditional” background), DO recruit for investment banking or consulting. I always tell people, options are the most valuable thing. At least until you figure it out, give yourself options. If you have an offer from a top advisory shop after the summer, you can trade it for something bigger and better. Speaking from experience, second year is so much better when you have a job.

Go on a Leadership Venture. True, they are expensive, but totally worth it. I remember wanting to go to Cotopaxi so much during my first semester, but for one reason or another, I missed the deadline and ended up 48th on the waitlist. Yet, being the intense person I am, I went to all of the 7am trainings and when the waitlist opened up, I was first in line. Cotopaxi was an incredible, enlightening and immensely fulfilling experience. In Ecuador, I learned a ton about how I communicate and relate to people and the ways in which I inspire others.

Join a team. Whether it is rugby or hockey, join one of the MBA sports teams at Wharton. I am obviously biased towards rugby, and I think the Wharthogs and Wildebeests are the most fun group of people at Wharton. Being a Beest will be by far one of my fondest Wharton memories! But from attending a couple of late-night hockey parties at Bonner’s, I can attest that the hockey crowd knows how to have fun, too. Whichever you choose, the bonds you establish with your classmates on the field or the ice are long-lasting and special.

Make friends. I believe the most important thing so many of us came to Wharton for is to build new relationships. If this is a priority (and it should be!), get out there and meet people – on the way home from school, at parties, dinners, trips… The ties you build at Wharton will last you a lifetime.

Looking back to the fall of 2011 when I was applying to Wharton, what then seemed to be unattainable aspirations are now real, tangible results. On that note: Welcome, Class of 2016! Have a fantastic summer, Class of 2015! And to the Class of 2014: keep being awesome, keep dreaming and keep living it up!

Thank you, Wharton, for the best two years of my life!