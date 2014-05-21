Y-Prize Business Plan Competition Finalist: Y-Prize

by Izzy Park WG’15

TRHex: Emily Plumb (M Eng’14)

TRHex (Teaching Robot Hexapod) is a six legged robot based curriculum designed to facilitate hands-on experience with STEM topics for K-12 students. This robotic platform is to be used with dedicated curriculum designed to inspire interest in engineering careers by providing concrete links between theory and practice, specifically in math, physics and biology.

How did the idea and team come together?

The idea started many years ago in the Kod*Lab with several preliminary attempts at creating an educational robot. I came together with several other lab members and realized that there was potential for an educational tool it just needed to be accessible, cheap and easy to use. I had incredible help from Gavin Kenneally as my technical consultant and additional help from Izzy Park on the business side.

What does it mean for your team to win the Y-Prize Business Plan Competition?

It was incredibly exciting to make it into the finals and overwhelmingly exciting to actually win. I’ve never really won anything big before so I felt a bit like I was having an out of body experience. The competition in the finals was very tough; Agribot, Rautobot and EyeFly presented competitive Quadrotor based products with interesting applications and compelling arguments. I commend all the work that each team did and it was a pleasure to compete with such great teams.

What are some interesting uses for your product?

One of the more novel things TRHex has done in the last week was to be submitted to the Kod*Lab dance competition where Gavin successfully got him dancing along with the beat to “Str8 Out of Mumbai” by Jai Paul.

What’s one fun fact about each member of your team?

Emily has a very unique accent that nobody can pinpoint – it’s a mix of New York, England, Texas and Maine.

Gavin was getting elementary school kids to make TRHex-like robots on their own years ago! He envisioned the robots being a mashup of a Yakbak and a Fisher-Price See ‘N Say Farmer Says.

Izzy is a motorcycle enthusiast and her favorite place to ride is on the Skyline Boulevard in Northern California.

RautoBot: Michael Sha (W’15), Daniel Sha (W’16), Chris Champagne (E’15), Malik Majeed (W’17), Carissa Gilbert (U’15)

The RautoBot plans to revolutionize the way people capture their memories. Our business is story telling. We combine high tech cameras and autonomous quadrotors to film events such as marathons and sell our edited videos to the participants so they can re-watch their big finish in a 3-D video.

How did the idea and team come together?

The idea came together when we were all watching the Sochi Winter Olympics. I noticed that there was no sky cam like you can see at football games. We only had a single camera angle following the action because it was probably not feasible to set up cameras on the slopes. The potential to use autonomous flying robots to capture these angles got us interested in the Y-Prize.

What are some interesting uses for your product?

It can be used to capture sports like running or skiing but it can also be used for news stations, fashion events, sports coaches, or anyone who needs an eye in the sky.

What’s one fun fact about each member of your team?

Michael Sha – Loves traveling to different areas of the world

Daniel Sha – Goes to the gym everyday for at least an hour

Carissa Gilbert – Runs marathons every year

Malik Majeed – International student from Pakistan

Chris Champagne – An expert video game player

Agribots: Juan Abraham (WG’15) and Carlos Vadillo (WG’15)

Agribots is an agricultural venture focused on increasing crop yields by mitigating the effects of agricultural freezes while providing a process for freeze control and crop monitoring. Through the utilization of unmanned drones, Agribots can collect data while physically creating micro-weather patterns that affect crops.

What’s new and exciting about your business?

Frost protection and agricultural monitoring bundled in one product. The cool thing is that the product is no based on fixed-wing analysis, but on quadrotors. So Flying robots. Yeah.

How did the idea and team come together?

Last Wharton Tech conference we met the former Y-Prize winner from identified technologies and that very day a massive frost affected small fruits in South America, ruining a 60% of the crops. The idea came then and there.

What does it mean to you to be one of the finalists in the Y-Prize Business Plan Competition?

It’s a big challenge. And a great chance to get awesome feedback from the judges.

What are some interesting uses for your product?

Above all, very expensive small fruit crops, like winegrapes.

What’s one fun fact about each member of your team?

We are serial failers. But we don’t like it that much.

EyeFly: Bahram Banisadr (W’15), Jeff Grimes (W’15), Michael Gromis (W’13), Anthony Terracciano (W’15), Markus Beissinger (W’14), Alaric Quin (W’15)

Using hexrotor-mounted cameras, EyeFly can film movies in a way never before possible. Flying cameras give filmmakers increased flexibility and creativity when staging shots. As a seamless and inexpensive substitute for helicopter aerials, expensive cranes and rigs, and some CGI background shots, EyeFly cuts down both on costs and timelines for filming. Drones will autonomously fly in swarms capturing multiple angles of each shot with a level of fluidity and ease that is not available with current technologies and offerings.

How did the idea and team come together?

Michael has many friends who are involved in and have gone into the movie industry. Bahram and Michael talked about various pain points in the filming industry and after a series of very informative conversations with Stacey Snider and Mark Graziano – the respective CEO and Executive VP of Post Production at Dream Works – concluded that drone technology could be used to increase the ease and flexibility of filming. They mapped out the expertise they would need in pursuing a venture and approached Jeff, Anthony, Markus and Alaric about joining the team.

What does it mean to you to be one of the finalists in the Y-Prize Business Plan Competition?

We are incredibly honored to be included as finalists in the Y-Prize Business Plan Competition. It shows to us that outside parties agree with our proposition that value exists in the idea of using drones to film hard to create shots and to decrease costs. We also take our finalist position as a nod to the extensive research we have done into the industry.

What are some interesting uses for your product?

EyeFly can give indie and small filmmakers the capability to films shots never before allowed by their smaller budgets. Extreme sports, documentaries, and movie lighting are all potential fields that could benefit from our technology.

What’s one fun fact about each member of your team?