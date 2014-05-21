Yonatan Sela (WG’14) & Israeli Co-founders Launch First Friends Referral Engine For Local Service Providers

Bookn’tell is the first referral engine for local service providers, powered by your friends’ reviews. Bookn’tell provides a community that allows users to find and book service providers (e.g. hair dressers) based on friends’ reviews, rather than searching through reviews from people you don’t know such as Yelp. And unlike existing recommendation sites, whenever a member makes a booking for a service provider based on a friend’s recommendation, the recommender gets a 25% discount on his / her next booking with that same service provider. And businesses that join Bookn’tell are expected to generate more leads and increase loyalty and retention.
Bookn’tell was founded by Yonatan Sela WG’14 and three co-founders based in Israel – Israel Krush, Amir Pintow and Yair Finklestein – and selected as a semi-finalist in The Wharton Business Plan Competition.
What motivated you to launch Bookn’tell?
The story of Bookn’tell started when I (Yonatan) couldn’t find a hair salon or a house cleaning service in Philly through Google or Yelp. I began asking classmates for recommendations, and shortly after had a clean house and a new haircut… At the same time Amir was planning his wedding, and ran into similar problems looking for a photographer, DJ and other professionals.
How is the pilot at Penn going?
Since our iPhone pilot launch two weeks ago, we’ve gained great traction at Wharton; we’ve recruited 400 MBAs, nearly 40% of Wharton’s iPhone user base. Our user base has made recommendations for dozens of local service providers and many booked directly through the app (nearly 10% conversion rate, which is above our expectations before the pilot). We’ve also launched the pilot across Penn. We keep iterating on the product, releasing a new version of the app every week and adding more types of businesses.
How do you anticipate scaling the business?
We are hoping that we can use the success of the pilot at Penn to prove the concept to investors and raise a seed round. We plan to use the seed funding for a full launch in Philly or NY later this year, followed by expansion to two additional Northeast cities before scaling the business nationally.
