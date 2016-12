A Negotiation that Students Lost

Felipe Ossa (WG’15)

18 majors, 200+ courses, infinite pathways. Wharton prides itself for being at the forefront of business education, offering students innovative tools and resources that allow for a customized experience. That is, if you manage to get into the classes you want.

Like many students at Wharton, I wanted to take Negotiations this semester. Unlike many, however, I chose to take it with Prof. Chia-Jung Tsay, visiting assistant professor of management. Her credentials are impressive, so I added her 10:30am section during add/drop period.

Three days later and after attending her class, I received an email from administration saying that Prof. Tsay made the unilateral choice to prohibit any students from adding the class. I was forced to drop the class, despite there being enough capacity.

Prof. Tsay includes a line in her syllabus saying that students cannot add her course once classes have started, stating “fairness with other students” as the reason for doing so. I respectfully disagree. When there is oversubscription of a class and a long wait list, prohibiting additional sign-ups is definitely fair with those students that have been patiently “waiting in line”. Paying full tuition and not being allowed to register for a course that has capacity is actually unfair.

Professors have the final word on who adds/drops their class. What is the final result? A highly sought-after class that is running with 27 open seats. Let me re-state that: at the time of this print, course match shows that Prof. Tsay’s Negotiations class has capacity for 27 more students.

What if other professors were to include this “one line” in their syllabus? What is the add/drop period for, if not to “add” and “drop” courses that have capacity? How can a course that is so popular amongst MBA students be allowed to operate with such a large number of empty seats, ironically siting “fairness” as the reason for doing so?

This is one negotiation that students lost.