Firefly Redux – From Founding To Acquisition

Firefly is a “co-browsing” tool that lets a user share their browser screen in real-time without any additional software. The Wharton Journal first introduced Firefly this time last year.
Founded and bootstrapped right here at the University of Pennsylvania by Dan Shipper (UPenn’14) and Justin Meltzer (W’12), Firefly was Dorm Room Fund’s first investment and was recently acquired by Pegasystems (“Pega) in June 2014.
This time, the Journal caught up with not only the founders but also Katelyn McCarthy (WG’14 and Wharton Journal alumnus), who joined as an intern full-time after graduating in May. The Firefly team revealed what they got right and what lies ahead.
Wharton Journal: Our first two questions are for Katy. When we last spoke to Firefly, the team was focused on distribution and gaining traction in the enterprise market. Having gone through it successfully, what was the sales and customer acquisition process like in a startup?
KM: Prior to Wharton, I spent seven years selling to enterprises of all sizes for IBM and Google. So the experience I brought to Firefly was grounded very much in sales processes, as well as some of the art of sales. The Firefly team had developed a strong product value proposition, and clearly understood how it was different from competition, but there was a gap in the team’s sales processes and the rigor with which they attacked sales.
As a result, the lack of structure made selling that much harder on top of the challenge of cold calling as a startup with limited brand recognition and the myriad of other tasks the founders had to do just to operate on a daily basis. For example, the team could articulate revenue run-rate, but they could not confidently quantify pipeline, appropriately size an opportunity, or qualify a customer’s willingness to buy, let alone take the time to make several cold calls a day.
Once we started focusing on the processes and best practices of selling, time was spent much more efficiently with clients and uncovering those clients that actually had a need for a solution like co-browsing rather than the ones who were just willing to listen to a cool startup give their pitch, and Firefly’s pipeline became very well defined. In other words, we had a better handle on the business and better predictability of revenue.
What was your role and why did you join?
KM:About a year in, Dan and Justin decided they wanted to bring on someone with experience in enterprise tech or B2B sales in order to focus on growing the business. Thanks to a mutual friend and former Founders Club President, Carlos Vega (WG ’14), I met with Dan and Justin to learn more about Firefly. I immediately liked Dan and Justin, was intrigued by the Firefly product and the business problem they were trying to tackle. Just by talking shop for a few hours about the lessons I learned as a sales rep, the itch to sell and get in front of customers started to gnaw at me.
As a result, I joined the team in November 2013 to focus on business development and sales. My role was to define Firefly’s sales processes and implement sales best practices so the team could ultimately maximize their time and revenue opportunities. This translated into developing a plan that ranged from defining Firefly’s sales stages to helping the team accurately assign a value to a growing sales pipeline. As Dan and Justin would say, I helped the team put a formal structure that worked and was backed by experience around something they were doing by gut feel for a long time.
Amazing. Justin – with Katy supercharging your business development and sales process, what is one thing you wish you had known or caught you by surprise about revenue growth?
JM: What caught me by surprise was how difficult it can be to sell to large enterprises. As a college kid with zero work experience, I had imagined the process being as simple as explaining the value proposition to a senior executive followed by signing a contract. Little did I know, large companies have defined procurement processes, budgets, politics, vendors of choice, and so many competing priorities that all play a part in driving long sales cycles. Working with Katy to organize our sales approach and learn to properly qualify prospects and efficiently allocate sales efforts was an enormous help to our company.
Pega is a 20+ year old Boston-based software company with a tradition of offering on-premises software. It doesn’t market itself to be leading edge and I would say it’s almost the antithesis of the Silicon Valley tech scene. Why was Pegasystems and Firefly a good fit for each other?
JM: First off I would argue that Pegasystems is, in fact, a cutting edge technology company. The problems they solve may not seem sexy at first glance, but they’re doing incredibly powerful and interesting things for a lot of the most complex and successful companies in the world. Pega’s offering is so robust that it can take time to fully grasp how truly innovative it is. The fact that Pega competes everyday with goliaths like Salesforce and Oracle and still wins so many deals is testament to that.
I think a big factor that drew our companies together had to do with a similar set of values and beliefs. Alan Trefler, founder and CEO of Pega, grew the company to over $500 million in annual revenue without ever raising a dime. Dan and I had a similar methodology – to grow organically and prove a business model with little to no outside funding, relying on just our grit, determination, and the advice from our network of advisors to make things happen. I think Pega respected that. I know that I respect Pega for that.
But obviously, the most important part of the equation was how we fit in with Pega’s other products and their existing customer base. One of Pega’s most important products is called CPM or Customer Process Manager. It’s a very widely deployed CRM product across the Fortune 500 – particularly for financial services, insurance, and healthcare companies (which we found to be our best customers.) Our Co-Browsing is a natural extension of the CPM product because we can allow customer service representatives to more efficiently diagnose and resolve website issues by “looking over” the customer’s shoulder as they navigate the website.
In sum, what excited us the most about joining forces with Pega was the opportunity to sell our technology to the largest organizations in the world – which is exactly the place where we saw it having the most impact – and to remain an independent brand and product inside of Pega’s suite of products. It’s been an exciting ride for us so far.
Any last advice for Wharton/Penn founders? MBAs?
DS: Sell from the beginning. The only way to truly learn what kind of product you have is to sell it to potential customers. Selling will help you zero in on your target market, and also figure out what features are important (or unimportant) to your audience.
Learn to stay focused even if things don’t appear to be going well. Success at an early startup is typically a step function: you stay at one level (in terms of revenue, customers, etc.) for a long time, and then suddenly you jump up a level. This is frustrating because typically you imagine success being a more linear process: you make a little more money, or sign up a few more customers each day. It can be hard to manage your mindset in the face of little “hard” data about your progress, but it’s key to continue to focus and keep selling – even if people want what you’re making, it can take a long time for all of the pieces to come together.
Over the first 10 months we brought in a grand total of $11,000 in revenue. In the 11th month alone we made about twice that total and we continued to grow from there. So scrappy resilience is really key.
KM: After being fortunate enough to work with Firefly and Tesorio, another Wharton-based startup from Carlos Vega (WG ’14), and collecting data points from other founders, there are two pieces of advice that are being repeated over and over again and resonate with any experienced entrepreneur. The first point is to spend time truly focusing on selling and the sales process. So often, entrepreneurs spend a lot of time defining a product, the target market, and what their message will be, but they don’t spend nearly enough time focusing on HOW they are going to get customers to buy their product. By taking the time to define and implement structure around things like cold calling, identifying fundamental data points about a customer’s willingness to buy, how your company will allow your customer to test a product and more, an entrepreneur can more efficiently engage customers and get to deal closure more quickly.
The second point is around being aggressive. This doesn’t mean trying to replicate the stereotypical sales guy who asks for a contract within the first five minutes of an introduction, but this means consistently driving towards an endgame that serves your goals (selling a product for a profit) and the client’s goals (solving a business pain point by adding value). In other words, always be closing for SOMETHING – whether that is getting an introduction to a decision-maker, learning details about a customer’s buying process, or even something as simple as a getting a clear yes or no answer on whether or not your product’s value proposition resonates with a prospective customer, you should always be getting after it in order to know where you truly stand.
What’s Next For the Firefly team?
DS: Both Justin and I are currently Principals of Collaboration Initiatives here at Pega. We lead a team responsible for building and maintaining Firefly as a separate Pega product, integrating Firefly in to Pega’s family of services including CPM, and building out other collaboration related products over time.
Katy is joining McKinsey’s Business Technology Office in September and hopes to one day get back to the technology industry.
Pingback: search commercial properties
Pingback: buy warehouse
Pingback: personal computer
Pingback: warehouses Miami
Pingback: http://www.chicagoframeshop.com
Pingback: Real High Quality Targeted Buyer Traffic In The Make Money Online/ Home Based Business Niche That Pays You Commissions Up To $2000 Per Sale. So Easy It's Funny! Hurry Before They're Full Check Out The Free Trial Here.
Pingback: timex watches
Pingback: szyby zespolone piotrków
Pingback: wyroby szklane piotrków trybunalski
Pingback: seo services
Pingback: buy backlinks
Pingback: cokolwiek
Pingback: Soit vous faites souvent des voyages d
Pingback: tier2
Pingback: tier2 junk
Pingback: Punta Gorda FL
Pingback: Harrisburg Dental Surgery
Pingback: Richmond
Pingback: first row sports
Pingback: Buy Best Aquatest 100 Online
Pingback: satta matka
Pingback: Real Tamoximed 20
Pingback: antalya orospu
Pingback: kokos trolar
Pingback: fastseo.ir
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
Pingback: orospunun dogurdugu
Pingback: legal steroid pills
Pingback: orospunun dogurdugu
Pingback: parfum, cosmétique, produits de soins, spécialist de beauté, protection solaire, parfumerie parfum, cosmetica, huidverzorging, beautyspecialist, verzorging, zonnebescherming, parfumerie,
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5
Pingback: yala beni em beni
Pingback: Satta Matka
Pingback: Seo For Financial Advisors From Grand Valley Pa 16420
Pingback: seks izle
Pingback: orospu cocuguyum
Pingback: xmct5895ct4jt3d4yxtjgwj45tc3j
Pingback: 3cm9wy7vf5kcwxjc3ytxk0crtsxergsd
Pingback: x30m85cgcr83n5rwxym8cnrsdfruxm
Pingback: xxxxw9yemrfe5xyt78wmfermwsd
Pingback: mandolin picks
Pingback: top rated silk
Pingback: dui attorney
Pingback: pet boarding
Pingback: webcam porno
Pingback: banheiras
Pingback: security melbourne
Pingback: cocuk escort
Pingback: papa johns coupons for large orders
Pingback: tacfit commando
Pingback: fitbit charge
Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri
Pingback: Seo For Financial Advisors From Harrisburg Pa 17177
Pingback: Pet import license
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: zasilanie agregatem pradotwï¿½rczym
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Reviews
Pingback: NBA Online Stream
Pingback: quinoa salad recipes
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews
Pingback: private proxies
Pingback: f.noronha@resolutionrigging.com.au
Pingback: Car Hire Bonaire
Pingback: tax grab
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews
Pingback: usaa military only
Pingback: Best buy cell phone accessories
Pingback: Gym Shorts
Pingback: instagram free followers website
Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/desktop-repairs/
Pingback: ecografe ieftine
Pingback: how to get free netflix membership
Pingback: best products
Pingback: porno
Pingback: why not find out more
Pingback: Roseanne Litster
Pingback: directory
Pingback: Shila
Pingback: ecograf pret
Pingback: movie2k
Pingback: swimwear
Pingback: paintless dent repair training
Pingback: dr medora clinic
Pingback: league of legends clothes
Pingback: t shirt league of legends
Pingback: ramalan zodiak
Pingback: puppy playpen
Pingback: Wiki links
Pingback: kindle book of the day
Pingback: Dung
Pingback: garcinia cambogia kardashians
Pingback: Escort
Pingback: asian huge essay boobs
Pingback: minneapolis seo
Pingback: local seo minneapolis
Pingback: Media
Pingback: wireframe tools for mobile porns
Pingback: th8 war base anti dragons
Pingback: blackjack
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer
Pingback: Schluesseldienst Berlin
Pingback: popular names
Pingback: diabetes fact
Pingback: dr oz vitamin c serum
Pingback: Related Site
Pingback: consultant email
Pingback: stlpiky
Pingback: tenerife blog
Pingback: Thi Chupka
Pingback: movietube
Pingback: cheat boom beach
Pingback: Descargar Mp3
Pingback: boom beach hack apk
Pingback: hungry shark cheat
Pingback: Simple Drawing
Pingback: antispam e.v.
Pingback: health coach singapore
Pingback: water jug pump battery
Pingback: mejor agencia de publicidada malaga
Pingback: Brittni
Pingback: in home pet sitter in naples
Pingback: naples dog sitters
Pingback: ecommerce design
Pingback: Microcap Magazine
Pingback: free porn
Pingback: calculate paycheck
Pingback: children's clothes hangers uk
Pingback: set by product stop that
Pingback: garcinia cambogia liver problems
Pingback: natural weight loss method
Pingback: Vietnam travel guide
Pingback: Mabelle
Pingback: exercise
Pingback: Houston SEO
Pingback: trimmer for nose hair
Pingback: tv antennas 500 mile range
Pingback: car accessories kalamazoo mi
Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes
Pingback: hcg injections
Pingback: xnxx
Pingback: IATA Custom Wooden Pet Transport Box in Sri Lanka
Pingback: punta cana delfines
Pingback: tenerife estate agents
Pingback: العاب سيارات
Pingback: http://finddrugtreatment.in?fo
Pingback: landscaper Canberra
Pingback: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cleaning-quotes
Pingback: Bridgette
Pingback: Thai Porn
Pingback: rosengard.tv
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/
Pingback: Gretchen
Pingback: fly swatter taser
Pingback: click this
Pingback: dresser caddy organizer
Pingback: free xbox gold 1 month
Pingback: party light nz
Pingback: dog care
Pingback: Robert Creely Lawyer
Pingback: free messenger guide
Pingback: java training centre pune
Pingback: Brianne Uhlig
Pingback: regalo gratis
Pingback: best seller gym singlet vest
Pingback: Workout Clothes
Pingback: Desi Photographer
Pingback: best home safe
Pingback: Best Video App
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki online
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/SuperGaminator.Gutschein/
Pingback: Mattie
Pingback: dog walker naples fl
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl
Pingback: InstallShield alternatives
Pingback: personal trainer
Pingback: porno
Pingback: porno
Pingback: porno
Pingback: overnight pet sitter in naples
Pingback: porno
Pingback: Cerchi nel grano Tracce d'intelligenza
Pingback: neurocell
Pingback: raspberry ketones reviews
Pingback: Sexcontact
Pingback: porno
Pingback: china proxies list
Pingback: online reviews
Pingback: Full Article
Pingback: see
Pingback: no deposit bonus codes
Pingback: Our Limousine service Vancouver BC office
Pingback: dig this
Pingback: right here
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria
Pingback: experienced
Pingback: ADO Fans
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples
Pingback: The Lost Ways
Pingback: jet stupid
Pingback: psychic source reviews
Pingback: http://sedotwc-surabaya.webs.com/
Pingback: networkadvertising
Pingback: click here
Pingback: City Professional Dentists
Pingback: ohpornovideo
Pingback: nasze salony
Pingback: foro escorts
Pingback: hemlockresort.datingwomen.pw
Pingback: Off Grid Pure Sine Wave Wind Inverter
Pingback: extremetubemate
Pingback: sleep aid for adults
Pingback: verhuisbedrijf den haag
Pingback: edarling
Pingback: www.christiantshirts.co
Pingback: best home air purifier for asthma
Pingback: mobile strike hack
Pingback: bongacams.tigaz.top
Pingback: manson
Pingback: NBA Live Stream
Pingback: Buy Beats exclusive rights
Pingback: rialudi
Pingback: знакомства с Украинскими девушками
Pingback: click site
Pingback: Tess and Trish jewelry
Pingback: brazzers porn videos
Pingback: nordstrom coupon code
Pingback: make money online
Pingback: hack para clash of clans
Pingback: I thought about this
Pingback: Recommended Site
Pingback: neo2 review
Pingback: лучшие фильмы 2016 2016 года список новые фильмы
Pingback: jvzoo bonus
Pingback: Free WSET Course
Pingback: Apple watch review
Pingback: follar
Pingback: See This
Pingback: windows installation
Pingback: Rugby Live Stream
Pingback: top rated portable air purifier
Pingback: vancouver birthday photo
Pingback: Removals Gloucestershire
Pingback: prints vip
Pingback: العاب العصر الجديدة
Pingback: LiveStreamRugby
Pingback: Kurma
Pingback: Filiberto
Pingback: iv therapy boca
Pingback: motor club of america scam reviews
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: http://tobaccogrowerresearch.info/story.php?id=15365
Pingback: medical billing schools
Pingback: porno español
Pingback: casual club como funciona
Pingback: Email Blast
Pingback: sklejka
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: vitamin c iv therapy side effects
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: Homepage
Pingback: more
Pingback: Original Product For Sale
Pingback: 手錶手機色情
Pingback: podlogi dlh
Pingback: 我他媽
Pingback: kantï¿½wka
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1Xe4H7o
Pingback: http://tiny.cc/evrrby
Pingback: 苍穹破充值
Pingback: Vietnam movies
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: 2016 Detroit Lions NFL Preview
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings 1926 Jersey
Pingback: Gordie Howe Jersey
Pingback: design a shirt
Pingback: http://astrology.textbookmarks.com/story.php?title=ZASHCHO-phen375-SA-NAI-DOBRITE-KHAPCHETA-ZA-OTSLABVANE-noan
Pingback: Detroit Sports Blog
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review
Pingback: Justin Verlander Replica Jersey
Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค
Pingback: gymnastics wrist support
Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies
Pingback: Pure Natural Healing
Pingback: web design
Pingback: consulta CPF online
Pingback: Despacho de abogados penalistas Madrid
Pingback: spam king
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel
Pingback: visit here
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Store
Pingback: escort articles
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Apparel
Pingback: Cine Latino castellano Descargar
Pingback: SouthernLINC usa
Pingback: buca escort
Pingback: kadıköy escort
Pingback: 健麗國際醫學美容集團
Pingback: My Pillow Reviews
Pingback: fakir selim
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store
Pingback: managed
Pingback: http://www.aptekakamagra.pl/blog/kamagra-gdzie-kupic/
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: MILF Porn
Pingback: MILF Porn
Pingback: porno
Pingback: Interracial Porn
Pingback: Free XXX Porn
Pingback: Asian Porn
Pingback: Best Websites 2016
Pingback: cisco
Pingback: Website
Pingback: Free Amateur Porn
Pingback: Detroit Pistons
Pingback: Xbox One
Pingback: Anal Porn
Pingback: Pornstar XXX Videos
Pingback: Shemale Porn
Pingback: Bree Olson Porn
Pingback: Homemade Porn
Pingback: Naughty America Porn
Pingback: Dillion Harper Porn
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Sports Memorabilia
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts
Pingback: Bowling Balls
Pingback: Golf Balls
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings T-Shirts
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys
Pingback: Bowling Store
Pingback: Viagra sklep
Pingback: AR 10 kit
Pingback: Cialis
Pingback: Vanda
Pingback: Leki na potencje
Pingback: forina pure
Pingback: Orlando SEO
Pingback: phenq review
Pingback: Womens Cotton Full Length Leggings
Pingback: Ilona
Pingback: porn video tube, hard porn, streaming porn, hq porn
Pingback: fast loans
Pingback: Levitra 20mg
Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape
Pingback: internet modeling job
Pingback: Kimberely
Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough
Pingback: purifiadoras de agua
Pingback: Limos Bus Vancouver BC
Pingback: little india denver
Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York
Pingback: Kay
Pingback: Best Deals Home Goods
Pingback: Obsession Phrases
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review
Pingback: Free Minecraft Accounts
Pingback: Lesley Goody
Pingback: discount leotards gymnastics
Pingback: fast profits today
Pingback: Single Muslim
Pingback: home
Pingback: RRB Result 2016
Pingback: teleteria franchise casino
Pingback: dental clinicco
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes
Pingback: click here
Pingback: carb restricted diet
Pingback: شركة نظافة بجدة
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SkX5td-pg1k
Pingback: Free Credit Report
Pingback: Desert Safari Dubai
Pingback: hcg drops diet
Pingback: www.mypsychicadvice.com/
Pingback: Carpet Cleaning
Pingback: birthday meme
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: Magnesium plus zinc
Pingback: Visto EB5EUA
Pingback: owner financed property
Pingback: crowdcube
Pingback: film izle
Pingback: qweqweqe
Pingback: qweqweqe
Pingback: qweqweqe
Pingback: qweqweqe
Pingback: acheter des likes
Pingback: rubber roof repair
Pingback: driving lessons enfield
Pingback: spy camera glasses.
Pingback: gopro external battery
Pingback: adam and eve store coupons
Pingback: invoice maker
Pingback: online sports betting
Pingback: FastComet Coupon
Pingback: surveillance
Pingback: sauvage bikini santorini
Pingback: webdesign
Pingback: live soccer
Pingback: Google chrome 2016 Download
Pingback: paytren
Pingback: Best Diet Pills
Pingback: jewelry stores scottsdale
Pingback: grammar check
Pingback: msr206 software download
Pingback: Tulsa Home Loans
Pingback: legal steroids
Pingback: grace crossfit
Pingback: reema
Pingback: Laptop recycling
Pingback: PC Disposal
Pingback: how to make money on fiverr
Pingback: sex shops in perth
Pingback: my website
Pingback: spam software
Pingback: Fake Medicines
Pingback: digital marketing consultants
Pingback: Wanita
Pingback: Alvina
Pingback: Grout coloring
Pingback: Lawn Care Tulsa
Pingback: Bathroom Tile
Pingback: Type 2 Diabetes ~ 115 million have pre diabetes or diabetes. Many people don't know they have it until..
Pingback: Appetite Suppressant
Pingback: mozilla firefox download
Pingback: this URL
Pingback: nigger
Pingback: corporate video
Pingback: photography studio chelsea
Pingback: baltic siker o.ç
Pingback: научете повече
Pingback: crowdfunding
Pingback: friv games
Pingback: friv games
Pingback: pokemon go hack exp
Pingback: business writing
Pingback: Bigo Live Thailand
Pingback: family van
Pingback: glow inc
Pingback: spas in tampa bay
Pingback: Discounts Promotion Malaysia
Pingback: best spa in tampa bay
Pingback: Consulta CPF Online
Pingback: Vacate Cleaning Melbourne
Pingback: Elizabeth
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/cheap-levitra-uk/
Pingback: cavite house and lot
Pingback: Gonzalez
Pingback: Opciones Binarias
Pingback: Surrey Limo
Pingback: seo website packages
Pingback: do you agree
Pingback: Microcrystalline Cellulose
Pingback: national seo packages
Pingback: Kizi 0 kizi0 online games - juegos kizi 2 games online
Pingback: Friv play the best friv
Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview
Pingback: memory courses
Pingback: lunch talks
Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1
Pingback: mastering services
Pingback: CHECK THIS WEBSITE
Pingback: click for more info
Pingback: colored contacts
Pingback: zip code
Pingback: attic insulation
Pingback: Anthony_Melchiorres
Pingback: ship arrest tunisian lawyers
Pingback: umývanie okien
Pingback: pendik escort
Pingback: camping
Pingback: Ronald Noble
Pingback: special effect insurance
Pingback: business funding
Pingback: Doba
Pingback: elo boosting
Pingback: bloggeusedz
Pingback: Forest Woods Condo
Pingback: weight loss
Pingback: sabit kanca 2 izle
Pingback: Cheap Roll Up banners
Pingback: Laopaibet - Dicas e Diversos
Pingback: battery doctor
Pingback: 125cc gy6 performance parts
Pingback: market maker method
Pingback: Kizi fun games friv games kizi
Pingback: Dallas
Pingback: fast loan
Pingback: Find info kizi 2
Pingback: forex trading
Pingback: drones with camera
Pingback: senior care
Pingback: Friv games kizi: the biggest free games online friv and kizi
Pingback: Kizi 2 kizi2 play the best free online games - kizi 2 games
Pingback: Deniz kizi 2
Pingback: ï»¿trade12
Pingback: carb blocker gnc
Pingback: Pokemon go android
Pingback: here
Pingback: hop over to this site
Pingback: What Is Google‚Äôs Material Design?
Pingback: pokemon go cheat
Pingback: caaraklinikka kokemuksia
Pingback: Best keynote speakers
Pingback: Globalandia
Pingback: cheap viagra cleveland
Pingback: Drones
Pingback: international dating
Pingback: judi casino online
Pingback: Ear Muffs
Pingback: ï»¿Bihar
Pingback: bohemian wall tapestry
Pingback: music videos
Pingback: Forandringsledelse træning
Pingback: Etsuko
Pingback: speed dating london
Pingback: lego singapore
Pingback: Fashion Jewelry
Pingback: canada goose
Pingback: breaking news in Kenya today
Pingback: buy proxies
Pingback: math tutoring center Garden grove
Pingback: Levean
Pingback: Mexican Restaurant
Pingback: Lucky Taxi Cab
Pingback: awesomedia
Pingback: Make Money
Pingback: professor steve chan mit
Pingback: Downtempo
Pingback: you could check here
Pingback: Facial Peel's Tampa
Pingback: women clothing
Pingback: miami
Pingback: volarex
Pingback: Facial Peel's Tampa
Pingback: visit the site
Pingback: samsonite hotel collection
Pingback: Microcrystalline Cellulose
Pingback: Sewa Bus White Horse
Pingback: bathroom renovations perth
Pingback: sprawdzenie vin
Pingback: check this site
Pingback: warehouse karawaci
Pingback: manfaat gluta celena
Pingback: read more
Pingback: kursi kantor
Pingback: porno
Pingback: security guard card training
Pingback: Learn how to earn money online as an affiliate
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLhS146azz0
Pingback: blackhat
Pingback: Tours
Pingback: Forest woods
Pingback: jessica sarkisian
Pingback: guillaume guersan
Pingback: Peninggi badan
Pingback: travis morris dui
Pingback: Accredited Investor Leads
Pingback: limo service los angeles
Pingback: Auto verkaufen wiesbaden
Pingback: Clit
Pingback: boolberry
Pingback: secure bitcoin is boolberry
Pingback: find more
Pingback: click here to read
Pingback: have a peek here
Pingback: Facebook Page
Pingback: cheap nike nfl jerseys
Pingback: blog
Pingback: Boolberry cryptocurrency
Pingback: total stranger
Pingback: teh hijau
Pingback: Treat Sciatic Nerve Pain in 8 Days
Pingback: brazilian jiu jitsu basics
Pingback: find out
Pingback: that guy
Pingback: Is Copy Buffett legit
Pingback: cash for my car
Pingback: palladium weissgold
Pingback: escorts in beiurt
Pingback: Microcontroller Projects
Pingback: Porno
Pingback: Continue
Pingback: double dragon slotgame
Pingback: car games
Pingback: DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Picks
Pingback: malware
Pingback: Jackelyn
Pingback: ï»¿website
Pingback: ï»¿personal development
Pingback: infection
Pingback: iphone 7 jet black
Pingback: Mrs India 2016
Pingback: auto
Pingback: brainsmart ultra
Pingback: tubemate para windows phone
Pingback: https://forums.createspace.com/en/community/people/curlynutrient84?view=profile
Pingback: more info
Pingback: tall shoes for men
Pingback: reviews ratings casino
Pingback: Nespresso Coffee Capsule
Pingback: online
Pingback: furry boots
Pingback: Adam and Eve Lubricant
Pingback: orosbu çocuğunun sitesi
Pingback: ibogaine treatment
Pingback: forex trading live
Pingback: over at this website
Pingback: Kamagra oral jelly
Pingback: Music rap trap drake new free
Pingback: organon sustanon
Pingback: click
Pingback: Viagra sklep
Pingback: play angry birds
Pingback: android cleane
Pingback: hcg diet
Pingback: kurir tangerang
Pingback: luxury car rental miami
Pingback: red timberlands
Pingback: play subway surfers
Pingback: brownstone contractors
Pingback: Dat nen du an hoang phu nha trang
Pingback: top autosurf
Pingback: Inbox Blueprint
Pingback: Elite Diamond Escorts
Pingback: NCAA JERSEYS
Pingback: charcoal brazilian steakhouse myrtle beach south carolina
Pingback: rios brazilian steakhouse near merrillville
Pingback: steak sauce tyler the creator lyrics
Pingback: hurricane matthews uga
Pingback: boi na braza brazilian steakhouse cincinnati
Pingback: gaucho brazilian steakhouse chicago
Pingback: stolen motorcycle
Pingback: Google Samsung account lock removal
Pingback: Viagra
Pingback: temple run 2 game
Pingback: counselling red deer
Pingback: bubble games
Pingback: motorbike games
Pingback: steroids new zealand
Pingback: roland mixers
Pingback: Rayqvon Warren
Pingback: gordonia men free watches
Pingback: pills for better memory
Pingback: womens boots
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Dillon Bostwick
Pingback: Special needs friendship and dating site
Pingback: HIFU
Pingback: Dr. Maria Karpov
Pingback: service dog harness
Pingback: vinhomes pham hung
Pingback: ï»¿application
Pingback: healthy grocery stores
Pingback: Carin
Pingback: friv
Pingback: the scientific trading machine
Pingback: review plot
Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz
Pingback: scientific trading machine review
Pingback: molodezhka4seria
Pingback: tablet
Pingback: end of tenancy cleaning
Pingback: skidow social media
Pingback: converter to mp3
Pingback: nottingham escorts agency
Pingback: buca escort
Pingback: poker online
Pingback: House and lot in tagaytay
Pingback: FP25R12KT3
Pingback: Buy Drugs Regal Escorts
Pingback: Certified
Pingback: Value
Pingback: The Lost Ways
Pingback: free 2 days shipping
Pingback: epoxy flooring 3d
Pingback: Eponymous places
Pingback: malware
Pingback: epoxy glue
Pingback: link2016
Pingback: chicago murder rate
Pingback: tibetan black quartz
Pingback: epoxy flooring cost per square foot
Pingback: glitter mail
Pingback: scientific trading machine
Pingback: siktir git
Pingback: find me
Pingback: Tools For Educators
Pingback: how to talk to your child about sex steroids
Pingback: Hotel
Pingback: izmir eskort
Pingback: http://www.michaelrech.it/contatti/
Pingback: More Bonuses
Pingback: best paid survey sites
Pingback: Alt Right
Pingback: podnosniki
Pingback: scientific trading machine
Pingback: panier fruits et lÃ©gumes
Pingback: Raye
Pingback: http://www.beasleyfirm.com/
Pingback: Dillon Bostwick
Pingback: Молодежка4сезон25серия26серия
Pingback: Denver Foundation Repair
Pingback: easy 1 up review
Pingback: toronto limo service
Pingback: depressione
Pingback: bubble games for kids
Pingback: bit jio
Pingback: How to Scam people for money
Pingback: phone psychic readings
Pingback: short term loans
Pingback: guaranteed payday loans
Pingback: check this out
Pingback: steroid check
Pingback: siktir
Pingback: kaybol
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html
Pingback: Business IT Support
Pingback: MYKONOS VILLAS FOR SALE
Pingback: protein powders
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review
Pingback: stafa
Pingback: open the site
Pingback: Going Here
Pingback: verified paypal accounts
Pingback: buy viagra online
Pingback: sites de rencontres
Pingback: leadership training surrey bc
Pingback: Full Movies
Pingback: capsa susun
Pingback: Jason Raphael Forex
Pingback: chec
Pingback: erial pictures
Pingback: domino qq
Pingback: Hair Extensions
Pingback: Richard Warke
Pingback: pediatric dentist
Pingback: judi online capsa susun
Pingback: Saldo Sodexo
Pingback: jdm engine
Pingback: Raye
Pingback: short blush dress
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: grandeur park residences
Pingback: agen judi casino deposit 25 ribu
Pingback: poker deposit 10ribu
Pingback: putritoto.com
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: where to get
Pingback: unlock her legs official
Pingback: Adam and Eve Spray
Pingback: poker 99
Pingback: dewa poker
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: pokerdewa
Pingback: trik menanng judi poker99
Pingback: Full Episodes
Pingback: judi online
Pingback: ig followers shop
Pingback: divorce
Pingback: old computer recycling
Pingback: email processing system
Pingback: judi domino