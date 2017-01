Goods of Record: Wharton 2Ys Are Bringing The Goods (And The Stories)

by Trey Sisson and Sathish Naadimuthu (WG’15)

About two hours before our submission for the Wharton Business Plan Competition was due, Trey and I decided to scrap our idea for ready-to-drink cold brew coffee. It was an idea that would require tremendous amounts of capital and one that would force us to compete against massive entrenched players in the beverage space. But most importantly, it was one that we weren’t passionate about. It happens – ideas fail, and interests change. Difficulty level: the Wharton Venture Award submission was due the next day, and we were not going to squander that opportunity. So we locked ourselves in a room in 2401, brainstormed on whiteboards and windows – to an extent that would make any stock photographer proud – and 30 sleepless hours later, came up with a business we’d eventually call Goods of Record (goodsofrecord.com). It’s a company that combines our mutual passions for fashion and tech and addressed a gap in our own lives. We knew we were onto something when Trey’s childhood friend Kush, (who’s an art director and researches typography in his spare time) wanted to be a part.

We’re traveling across America to find the people who make the best men’s products around. The makers who forge the steel and fell the trees. Stitch with their hands and craft from their hearts. The ones who make the things we love. And we’re sharing their stories, bringing you their goods, and discovering exactly what makes whatever they make so special

It’s a company we started because we’d all been searching for that place to truly connect with the products we buy and will use for life. We’re doing that through film photography and editorial. Each of our makers gets a full profile, complete with a brand backstory and mini-documentary. We want our customers to know where their products come from, who makes them, why, and from what. So, since January, we’ve been meeting makers, traveling to Portland, LA, PA, and NYC, writing, shooting, and filming content, and building a website – all culminating in our launch two weeks ago. And it’s been a blast.

How’d we all meet? At the age of 6, Trey met Kush. Bonding over the velcro pouches on their 90’s-era Starter jackets, they developed a lifelong friendship, setting the unexpected groundwork for a business their 6-yr old brains couldn’t even begin to fathom.

Two decades later, Trey met me. Bonding over leather-bound laptop cases, we developed a friendship and continued the evolution of the business that our fully-functioning, college-educated brains could finally fathom. And it’s something that we plan to do far beyond business school. If you have questions, feedback, or just want to say hey – email us at holler@goodsofrecord.com.