Our Vision For The Wharton Journal

Dear Wharton,
Welcome back! We cannot be more excited to have our first issue of the year hit the stands. As we begin the year, we wanted to take a moment to introduce our team and outline our plans for the year.
The Wharton Journal is Wharton’s independent, pre-eminent (and only) MBA weekly newspaper. Our team is comprised of twenty 2Ys from walks of life (editors, writers, digital strategists and photographers) and a Bull and Bear, though we eagerly await for 1Ys to join us. We will focus The Wharton Journal around three strategic pillars in the coming year:
Be THE Platform for our Peers’ Perspectives (Adding A Few Jokes Along The Way)
Allowing our classmates to share their views – humorous, serious or satirical – with our community is our primary goal in putting together the paper every week. We aim to be the voice of Wharton, representing the spectrum of views that compose the MBA body. In doing so, we realize that we aren’t The Wall Street Journal and want to have fun along the way, so expect more articles from our friends Bull & Bear and answers to the questions everyone wants to know but is afraid to ask (relationship status survey – see front page:). We not only want to engage our peers as readers, but also as contributors, whether it be through critical Op-Eds, Overheard at Wharton quotes, or survey submissions. Want to write something? Just e-mail us at WhartonJournal@gmail.com!
Build The Wharton Journal Family
As members of the WJ last year, we firmly believed that joining a tight-knit, fun, and open community comprised of Wharton MBAs from all walks of life was the best part of being on the WJ. We hope to maintain and strengthen the family-like atmosphere (with current students and soon-to-be alums) and hope that you will join us. Expect more dinners, wine socials, industry speakers, Bonner’s happy hours, and Bull & Bear
appearances folks!
Reinvent the Journal In A Digital Age
Historically, the Journal has been a print-focused platform. However, to remain relevant, we need to reinvent ourselves and find news ways to engage with our readers in an increasingly digital world. While we plan to continue to print weekly, we have been making significant strides to develop our digital presence, including a website redesign, experimenting with new digital content formats and launching Bull & Bear’s facebook
presence. We will continue to focus on developing digital engagement and are open to your input!
For over 50 years, the Wharton Journal has served as the voice of the MBA community and we look forward to continue that tradition. Thanks to all our readers for picking up the paper, following us online, and providing feedback. We are looking forward to an exciting year ahead and hope that some of you choose to join us!
Pingback: the scrambler method