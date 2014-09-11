Words of wisdom from your WGA President

WGA Exec 4

by Alana Rush (WG’15) / WGA

Welcome 1Ys and Welcome Back, 2Ys!

The Wharton School is off to a banner start.  Over 200 applicants are vying for coveted spots on the Welcome Committee, Wildmen Hockey sign ups filled up in less time than you spent waiting to get into Ladder 15 last weekend, and rumor has it that I have slept at least four hours since school started.

The Wharton Graduate Association (WGA) has a great year in store for you.  For those of you who are new to Wharton, and for those of you who found yourself asking, “What does Jackson Dunlap (WGA Prez ’14) actually do all day in the MBA Café?” let’s start out with a quick overview of what the WGA is and how we can help shape your Wharton story.

The WGA is a team comprised of 34 second years and more than 100 first years on Cluster Councils.  The WGA is the backbone of Wharton’s 100+ clubs and 20+ student-run conferences.  We run Campus Groups, negotiate conference venues, organize the Club Fair, and fund innovative new events.  We run Cluster Councils, work with the administration to improve the Wharton classroom experience, organize trips to the symphony and museums, and throw awesome parties like the Red and Blue Ball and Prom. We are the largest student government of any business school in the country.  And, we wear cool tank tops and sunnies.  Most importantly, we are here to serve you.  Here is a snapshot of some of our key goals this fall:

  1. Cross-Year Interaction – This year, Dan LeClerc (WG 15) and Rayan Taleb (WG 15), WGA Directors of Cross-Year and Alumni Relations, will work with a team of 1Ys on Cluster Council to help our classes spend more quality time together*.  Look out for small group dinners, cluster suppers, field trips like the US Open and cohort events for 1Ys and 2Ys. [*Note that this initiative is not the same as SLFs initiatives to “increase quality time with first years” on the dance floor at Pulse.]
  2. Transparency – You’ve just spent hundreds, maybe even thousands, of dollars joining clubs.  The WGA is here to help you know where your money is going and enhance the value you derive from your investments.  Last year, we trained over 400 new club officers and developed the Wharton Club Guide, which every 1Y received during pre-term.  Every quarter, you will receive an update with financial information on every club.  We are also developing a new online review system that we like to think of as “Yelp” for clubs to help you review and navigate the club experience.
  3. Fun – Welcome to Camp Wharton.  Lawn games.  Ice cream.  Wharton Hunger Games (12 districts, 12 cohorts…coincidence? I think not).  Awesome parties.  More tank tops.  At the WGA, we are solidly committed to make this the most memorable year of your life.

If you have ideas for how WGA can be doing more, let us know what they are.  Our phenomenal team is ready to make this year fantastic.  No, Adam Pieczonka, we are not sponsoring spontaneous limos to Atlantic City for the whole class.

Welcome back!

 

 

 

