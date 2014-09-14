Top 10 Reasons You Cannot Miss The White Party

It’s that time of the year again! The Red and the Blue brought you on the dance floor but s**t is about to go crazy. Everything you have heard of is about to come true. Shot Hotties, roll up your tanks. Wharton is descending on Voyeur this Thursday. Mark your calendars. And yes, drags will be there.
1. Look hot: Don that costume you have always wanted to try. Wear a Greek goddess toga or those sexy angel wings. Bring a fake white poodle! By the time you leave the party, you would have been stripped of most of it anyways. Data shows White Party clothing retention is less than 50% (when measured by the number of items on the body).
2. Shots Shots Shots: Pre-gaming is sooooo pre-term and shots are what we need! Give a round of applause to those who are giving up their precious time to “work” as “Shot Hotties.” Could there be a more rewarding job??
3, Explore your sexuality: Feeling bicurious? Wondering what the Q in LGBTQ is? Buy the VIP pass and get special access to the open bar and less-crowded areas of the club. Immerse yourself in conversations on orientation and who knows – you might find yourself again.
4. Practice your runway walk: O4B is all about broadcasting how attractive their party-goers are. That’s why there will be a step-and-repeat, complete with White Party backdrop and professional photographer.
5. High FOMO potential: We’re talking about the most-attended party at Wharton. As of Saturday, there were over 1,100 people with tickets, and you KNOW there are a lot of procrastinators out there. Tickets are this close to selling out – do you really want to be the only one of your friends not going!
6. Watch the show: After months of meticulous efforts, the drag performances have been finalized. If you have never seen a drag show, this is it. DO NOT dare to miss it. Stay till the end and watch them shake and move. They are fierce.
7. Shake that booty: Because we know you’re all about that bass! Scared of dancing? Leave all your fears behind. The crowd, DJs, and shots will do their magic. Once you set foot inside the club, no one’s watching. Or wait, that’s not true. Follies has cameras all over. Just kidding!
8.Bite into the Gay Pizza: Once the party is over (which is NEVER), Wharton students love to congregate outside the “13th Street Gourmet Pizza” also known as “Gay Pizza” because of its location in the gayborhood and proximity to Voyeur and Woody’s (the other popular gay bar). You’ll have earned a pepperoni slice after dancing for four hours!
9. Support O4B: By attending the White Party (and buying an O4B membership), you are supporting LGBTQ rights at Wharton or as Josh (O4B President, ladies and gentleman) says, “Spreading the love.” Give yourself a round of applause and to O4B for bringing people together.
10. That’s not all: On top of all these amazing annual White Party traditions, O4B’s got a few special tricks up their sleeveless tops this time around. You’ll have to show up to find out!
If you need more reasons to convince yourself, talk to us. We love coffee chats. Reach us on ilovewhiteparty@gmail.com. See you on the floor!
And pick up this Tuesday’s (9/16) print edition of The Wharton Journal for tips on what to wear to The White Party!
http://whartonjournal.com/2014/09/14/top-10-reasons-you-cannot-miss-the-white-party-2014/
Pingback: industrial warehouses
Pingback: office building
Pingback: desktop computers
Pingback: distribution warehouse
Pingback: office rental
Pingback: xtreme antler
Pingback: glitter bomb
Pingback: free Clash of Clans Gems
Pingback: exede internet Midway
Pingback: resep sambal terasi
Pingback: Discount Viagra
Pingback: szyby zespolone piotrków
Pingback: wyroby szklane piotrków trybunalski
Pingback: life insurance lawyer
Pingback: buy backlinks
Pingback: Bars Birmingham,cocktail bars,best food birmingham
Pingback: matcha green tea
Pingback: budowa
Pingback: tier2
Pingback: tier2 junk
Pingback: comparateur hotel
Pingback: science fiction/click here/fantasy
Pingback: ankara eskort
Pingback: orospu ankara
Pingback: bursa orospu
Pingback: www.toctoc.com
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
Pingback: hamptonbayceilingfans.com
Pingback: hamptonbayceilingfansblog
Pingback: scary maze game 4
Pingback: chota bheem games club online
Pingback: chotabheemonline
Pingback: temple running game 3
Pingback: papa louie 1
Pingback: texttwistgameonline.com
Pingback: playfrivgamesio
Pingback: uber phone number india
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5
Pingback: viagra
Pingback: Satta Matka
Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa
Pingback: накладки за бмв
Pingback: sekiz izle
Pingback: orospunun dogurdugu
Pingback: xm845wctfkdijtfdhskdsftrg83yrer
Pingback: cm59x4ctxckw54mtdfsgw9j5nwmt
Pingback: yesim aktas
Pingback: xfwmrt5gzngfw5wtrjfgxe85mrwfqd
Pingback: orospunun evladi
Pingback: silk wraps
Pingback: overnight cat care
Pingback: webcam porno
Pingback: security melbourne
Pingback: banheira
Pingback: fifa 16 coins generator legit
Pingback: papa johns promo for 50 off
Pingback: tacfit commando
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale
Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri
Pingback: smartphone watch
Pingback: Pet import license
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: uslugi agregatem pradotwï¿½rczym
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle
Pingback: read here
Pingback: car Rental
Pingback: cooking quinoa
Pingback: f.noronha@resolutionrigging.com.au
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer
Pingback: buy proxies
Pingback: usaa home insurance quotes
Pingback: luxury car rental miami
Pingback: Dog Crate
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews
Pingback: Fitness Video
Pingback: Best buy smartphone accessories
Pingback: get followers and likes
Pingback: vaporizer
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/flatratecomputerservice/
Pingback: ecograf Doppler
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp
Pingback: tophatter
Pingback: porno
Pingback: rasp ketones
Pingback: go to this web-site
Pingback: Britt Cho
Pingback: Read More Here
Pingback: this hyperlink
Pingback: check that
Pingback: Adria
Pingback: bikini luxe coupon
Pingback: zubin medora
Pingback: dog playpen
Pingback: ramalan bintang minggu ini
Pingback: print your book
Pingback: Brand Bangla Eshop
Pingback: Eric Sielaff
Pingback: http://zabawnyblog.besaba.com/profesjonalne-strony-www/
Pingback: valentines day 2016
Pingback: garcinia cambogia ultra extreme
Pingback: 100% CASINO WELCOME BONUS
Pingback: seo consultant minneapolis
Pingback: ebay $5 coupon code
Pingback: black girls twerking naked
Pingback: what do you need to create an anal
Pingback: Libbie
Pingback: ebony porn development
Pingback: ass porn app
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer
Pingback: this website
Pingback: royalclub
Pingback: historical names
Pingback: th8 base layout
Pingback: http://hamptonbayceilingfansandlighting.com
Pingback: fifthavenue
Pingback: stlpiky
Pingback: Cheyenne Borke
Pingback: minnesota seo company
Pingback: tenerife blog
Pingback: boom beach diamonds hack
Pingback: WWW.XMC.PL
Pingback: my singing monsters hack download
Pingback: Simple Drawing
Pingback: antispam e.v.
Pingback: british used clothing
Pingback: android
Pingback: bottle water pump
Pingback: overnight pet sitter in naples
Pingback: Mobile development in London
Pingback: Microcap
Pingback: free porn
Pingback: see more
Pingback: nose hair trimmer for men
Pingback: dart board game python
Pingback: https://www.icct20worldcupschedule2016.com
Pingback: australias most unreliable bank
Pingback: Whitney
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/
Pingback: Thai Porn
Pingback: Raymond Netti
Pingback: mauviel roasting pan 5217.15
Pingback: packing and unpacking
Pingback: pocket sofa couch arm rest organizer
Pingback: best mattress 2016
Pingback: Web Site
Pingback: Free Piano
Pingback: best forex ea
Pingback: crossfit
Pingback: InstallShield 2015
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl
Pingback: cat care naples
Pingback: porno
Pingback: pet sitter
Pingback: Cerchi nel grano Tracce d'intelligenza
Pingback: overnight dog sitter naples fl
Pingback: phen375 real reviews
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga
Pingback: addium
Pingback: in home pet sitter naples fl
Pingback: Chere
Pingback: http://clashroyalehack.androtransfer.com
Pingback: dr. oz raspberry ketones
Pingback: neuken
Pingback: no deposit bonusesï¿½
Pingback: porno
Pingback: look what I found
Pingback: weblink
Pingback: this article
Pingback: Limos Bus Vancouver BC
Pingback: great post to read
Pingback: candy saga
Pingback: go now
Pingback: ADO
Pingback: fat burners supplements
Pingback: clash royale hack no survey
Pingback: xxx
Pingback: jet porn
Pingback: The Lost Ways
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples
Pingback: print vip
Pingback: http://kincirtambak.weebly.com
Pingback: Obsession Phrases
Pingback: free psychic readings
Pingback: californiapsychics.com reviews
Pingback: dobry fryzjer lodz
Pingback: android game cheat engine
Pingback: appstore sms app
Pingback: sportsbook
Pingback: Liquid Filling Machine
Pingback: verhuisservice rotterdam
Pingback: sleeping pills
Pingback: edarling
Pingback: mobile strike hack
Pingback: austin air cleaners
Pingback: maturepornoblog
Pingback: black hat bots
Pingback: click site
Pingback: brazzers porn videos
Pingback: best ways to make money online
Pingback: Bedside Lamps
Pingback: clash of clans hack
Pingback: clash of clans hack
Pingback: Go Here
Pingback: inflatable water slide for sale
Pingback: neo2 scam
Pingback: Free WSET Course
Pingback: windows replacement
Pingback: no credit check loans
Pingback: Models
Pingback: RugbyOnlineStream
Pingback: link kürzen
Pingback: counseled
Pingback: Removals Gloucestershire
Pingback: print vip
Pingback: printingvip.com
Pingback: New Haven painter
Pingback: العاب العصر الجديدة
Pingback: avast pro license key
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale
Pingback: club flyers promo code clubflyersprints com by ClubFlyersPrints.com
Pingback: Greg
Pingback: dietista barcelona
Pingback: 2016 mca reviews
Pingback: dlh
Pingback: http://facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker/
Pingback: orzech amerykanski
Pingback: fotos de sexo
Pingback: http://alabamascots.info/story.php?id=58066
Pingback: medical billing schools
Pingback: blat drewniany dlh
Pingback: casual club registro gratis
Pingback: sklejka
Pingback: porno español
Pingback: hop over to here
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: cedr
Pingback: podlogi drewniane dlh
Pingback: 手錶手機色情
Pingback: 手錶手機色情
Pingback: Latest Offer
Pingback: 我他媽的谷歌
Pingback: Love Quotes for her
Pingback: modrzew syberyjski
Pingback: Vietnam videos
Pingback: best quality umbrella review
Pingback: detroit pistons andre drummond max contract
Pingback: 色情
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews
Pingback: The Lost Ways
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey
Pingback: crossfit vancouver
Pingback: Lose 10 Pounds in 3 Weeks
Pingback: Hottest Actress Images
Pingback: private label rights
Pingback: Ebonite Bowling Balls
Pingback: best design t shirt
Pingback: cars lagos
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review
Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies
Pingback: http://www.laopaibet.com/
Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey
Pingback: Pure Natural Healing
Pingback: spam scam
Pingback: recliner website
Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts
Pingback: porn
Pingback: escape rooms
Pingback: gymnastic shops
Pingback: regrow lost hair
Pingback: INQ uk
Pingback: Cine Latino castellano Descargar
Pingback: air
Pingback: My Pillow Reviews
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey
Pingback: 色情
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey
Pingback: hosting Page Template
Pingback: self balancing scooter
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store
Pingback: Viagra opinie cena
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: anani siktim
Pingback: Free XXX Porn
Pingback: MILF Porn
Pingback: Asian Porn
Pingback: porno
Pingback: Interracial Porn
Pingback: Kamagra najtaniej
Pingback: Website
Pingback: uab ost express
Pingback: Comcast
Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls
Pingback: Xbox One
Pingback: Free Amateur Porn
Pingback: Detroit Pistons
Pingback: Shemale Porn
Pingback: Hardcore Porn
Pingback: Gay Lesbian Porn
Pingback: Brandi Love Porn
Pingback: Brazzers Porn
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys
Pingback: Golf Balls
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts
Pingback: Viagra sklep
Pingback: Sandi
Pingback: 6.5 Creedmoor rifle kit
Pingback: Cialis opinie
Pingback: brazzers porn
Pingback: forina pure
Pingback: SEO
Pingback: 10 Pcs Micro Usb Sync Data Charger Cable
Pingback: german malaysian
Pingback: phenq review
Pingback: Candis
Pingback: Porn Blog
Pingback: irctc next gen autofill
Pingback: fast cash loans
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi
Pingback: airport taxi service boston
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape
Pingback: internet modeling
Pingback: Vancouver BC
Pingback: commercial cleaning
Pingback: little india denver
Pingback: Clark
Pingback: William
Pingback: porno izle
Pingback: Best Deals Womens Fashion
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples
Pingback: Free Minecraft Accounts
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami
Pingback: Best Rated Chapter 13 Attorney
Pingback: Dylan Fridley
Pingback: slimming program
Pingback: applicaion
Pingback: basics
Pingback: Strings
Pingback: RRB Result 2016
Pingback: online sport betting
Pingback: cheap birthday gifts
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes
Pingback: msr206
Pingback: Engineer
Pingback: Birthday Wishes
Pingback: television
Pingback: Free Credit Report
Pingback: gate 2017
Pingback: Nation Rail
Pingback: http://www.mypsychicadvice.com
Pingback: Home carpet cleaners
Pingback: life insurance lawyer
Pingback: slitherio
Pingback: cleaner near me
Pingback: where to watch batman v superman online
Pingback: Calcium Supplement
Pingback: kids books
Pingback: Best PC builder
Pingback: worldventures sponsor id
Pingback: coin dealer
Pingback: EB5 EUA
Pingback: equity crowdfunding
Pingback: qweqweqe
Pingback: qweqweqe
Pingback: dentist denture
Pingback: taweez
Pingback: adam and eve promo code
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet
Pingback: sauvage rosa d'oro
Pingback: security cameras
Pingback: Asesoria Alimentos y Bebidas
Pingback: buy
Pingback: click this link now
Pingback: cheap-china-goods.com
Pingback: web design Houston
Pingback: bergen county roofing contractor
Pingback: text correction
Pingback: mozilla firefox 64 bit
Pingback: paytren
Pingback: thejerm
Pingback: how to make money on fiverr
Pingback: sex toys for lesbians
Pingback: kickstarter campaign reviews
Pingback: recycling computers
Pingback: click here
Pingback: Ronald Noble
Pingback: digital marketing consultants
Pingback: great bear rainforest lodge
Pingback: bet online here
Pingback: Yon
Pingback: Doreatha
Pingback: http://beataddiction.com
Pingback: 健麗
Pingback: nigger
Pingback: Mesa Locksmith
Pingback: намиране на домоуправител
Pingback: משרד חקירות
Pingback: alibaba
Pingback: kizi
Pingback: cash for gold fort worth
Pingback: http://www.kiziplay.info/
Pingback: Philips Avent Breast Pump
Pingback: mobile casinos
Pingback: business writing
Pingback: Bigo Live
Pingback: pokemon go generator codes
Pingback: spas in brandon fl
Pingback: spa day tampa
Pingback: online sports betting
Pingback: gameplays
Pingback: bra strap holder
Pingback: Criminal Defense Lawyer Murfreesboro
Pingback: pia tampa
Pingback: slots
Pingback: Vacate Cleaning Melbourne
Pingback: Harga Cream Temulawak Asli
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-uk-sales-price/
Pingback: natural health
Pingback: Signature Bail Bonds of Tulsa
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-purchase/
Pingback: Daniel
Pingback: bulk wholesale
Pingback: live trading events daily
Pingback: Back Pain Massage
Pingback: whistler BC wedding photography and videography canada
Pingback: seo price list
Pingback: banheira hidro
Pingback: Y8
Pingback: corporate seo packages
Pingback: Friv games best only friv 2 games
Pingback: what is seo marketing
Pingback: Classic kids room hidden objects juegos friv Classic friv games
Pingback: Juegos kizi 2 games online, intrusion 2 game play free online kizi 1 games
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts
Pingback: memory courses
Pingback: trigonometry calculator
Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1
Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview
Pingback: children’s health
Pingback: sports betting
Pingback: best hair salons in nyc
Pingback: NetLink Solutions
Pingback: Oppa
Pingback: upratovanie
Pingback: brain smart
Pingback: Black owned business directory
Pingback: survival
Pingback: SCR888 jackpot tips
Pingback: SCR888 desktop
Pingback: business funding
Pingback: scottsdale jewelry stores
Pingback: Drone
Pingback: modified
Pingback: Intel PRO/1000 MT
Pingback: SEO
Pingback: weight loss
Pingback: filmizle
Pingback: Tecnicas Black Hat SEO
Pingback: battery doctor
Pingback: Kizi friv y8 games Fireboy and watergirl the ice temple kizi online games
Pingback: free cash
Pingback: martial arts
Pingback: market maker method forex
Pingback: Kizi 1 kizi
Pingback: free bet castle bookmakers
Pingback: Plants zombies on kizi 2
Pingback: Scandal Clothing Collection
Pingback: Mestrado em Educação
Pingback: Progression kizi 2
Pingback: play online games
Pingback: real elixir white kidney bean extract 500 mg
Pingback: HD Camera
Pingback: golf bags
Pingback: chat room widget
Pingback: pokemon go hacker
Pingback: look what I found
Pingback: thanks
Pingback: best viagra online
Pingback: Pokemon go android
Pingback: https://globalandia.blogspot.com/
Pingback: diamond elo
Pingback: Miami Luxury car rental
Pingback: best residual income opportunities
Pingback: agen casino online
Pingback: fuck googlee
Pingback: Jeff
Pingback: coupon shopping sites
Pingback: satta matka
Pingback: speed dating london
Pingback: baby carriers singapore
Pingback: canada goose
Pingback: Kenyan breaking news
Pingback: Online Home Business
Pingback: buy proxies
Pingback: best automatic watches under 1000
Pingback: quality
Pingback: makeup school tampa
Pingback: coloring books
Pingback: locksmith
Pingback: Tonja
Pingback: laser facial resurfacing
Pingback: dermatologist st petersburg fl
Pingback: dermatologist brandon fl
Pingback: continued
Pingback: browse around this site
Pingback: evden eve nakliyat
Pingback: portland landscape design
Pingback: http://2ftmt.me/samsonitecarryon80679
Pingback: nikon dslr camera lens cover
Pingback: Tulsa Website Design
Pingback: sprawdzenie vin
Pingback: warehouse karawaci
Pingback: Earn money driving
Pingback: porno
Pingback: Veterans day pictures
Pingback: ï»¿ixanawinters
Pingback: Learn how to earn serious income online as an affiliate
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLhS146azz0
Pingback: crÃ©ation de site internet Ã la RÃ©union
Pingback: free wso
Pingback: jessica sarkisian
Pingback: guillaume guersan
Pingback: boolberry secure bitcoin
Pingback: immigration lawyer NJ
Pingback: Italian Stereotype
Pingback: cheap nike nfl jerseys
Pingback: description
Pingback: Treat Sciatica Naturally
Pingback: click to investigate
Pingback: anchor
Pingback: eheringe palladium
Pingback: Porno
Pingback: james consultor marketing digital blumenau
Pingback: DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Picks
Pingback: online truck games
Pingback: DraftKings Daily Fantasy Picks
Pingback: Dorthea
Pingback: phen375
Pingback: estafadores
Pingback: Pawswatch.com
Pingback: atasehir escort
Pingback: residential
Pingback: https://disqus.com/by/magazynywarszawa/
Pingback: online casino
Pingback: Piano lessons vancouver BC
Pingback: parcel delivery service
Pingback: AMG parts
Pingback: Viagra cena
Pingback: computer tablets
Pingback: Lebensversicherung Stuttgart
Pingback: The Lost Ways
Pingback: brazilian steakhouse cincinnati restaurants
Pingback: brazilian steakhouse san antonio prices
Pingback: chima brazilian steakhouse coupons printable
Pingback: hurricane matthews uga
Pingback: bikegames
Pingback: gordonia-men
Pingback: Rayqvon Warren
Pingback: supplements to increase brain power
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Suzi
Pingback: vinhomes skylake pham hùng
Pingback: HIFU
Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz
Pingback: Shea
Pingback: scientific trading machine review
Pingback: carpet cleaning services
Pingback: Hester
Pingback: karsi yaka escort
Pingback: nottingham escorts agency
Pingback: 2DI150ZA-100
Pingback: moriartiarmaments.com
Pingback: escort in Leicester
Pingback: Eponymous (album)
Pingback: virus
Pingback: black lives matter
Pingback: Epoxide hydrolase
Pingback: epoxy glue
Pingback: sparkling black quartz
Pingback: best seo
Pingback: spring loaded glitter
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review
Pingback: izmir eskort
Pingback: accommodation darling harbour
Pingback: how to earn money from home
Pingback: Coffee Tables
Pingback: scientific trading machine review
Pingback: toy microwave oven
Pingback: Elmer
Pingback: http://www.beasleyfirm.com/
Pingback: Dillon Bostwick
Pingback: quick
Pingback: depressione
Pingback: psychic phone readings
Pingback: quick cash loans
Pingback: branded kitchen
Pingback: clash royale tool online
Pingback: kaybol
Pingback: bok
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html
Pingback: BUY A VILLA IN MYKONOS
Pingback: cheap australian supplements
Pingback: stafaband mp3
Pingback: website
Pingback: weblink
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: Full Movies
Pingback: cara menang main qq online
Pingback: Prop A215
Pingback: check it out
Pingback: Saldo Sodexo
Pingback: dentistry
Pingback: Giovanna
Pingback: can i purchase
Pingback: unlock her legs book
Pingback: it asset disposal
Pingback: website link
Pingback: it disposal