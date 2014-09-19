10 reasons to CONSIDER a Fun-Rejuvenating-Unexpected-Gorgeous-And-Lucky internship at Amazon.com

amazon1

by Sarabjeet Singh (WG ‘15)

amazon1

It was 15:30 Pacific time, August 5th 2014. I was in the Human Resources floor in Day One North (Amazon headquarters) to accept my “Exit Gift”. I was excited about finishing the next day, and then I saw the gift. I faked a smile and quickly left the room embarrassed.

During my last weeks, rumors about exit gifts were circulating the inboxes of MBA interns. “Is it a Kindle! Which model?” “I bet they will give us the Fire phone.” When the moment had arrived, it was not a happy ending. I kept staring at the coffee mug, the bag of chocolate coffee beans, and the two cookies. The cookies intrigued me and I bit into the first one. It was soggy. “Weird, maybe it’s just me”, I thought to myself. I asked my co-intern to taste it and she spit it out immediately. “Now you know what frugality tastes like”, I said to her. We both burst into laughter.

The cookie was yet another lesson on “FRUGALity”, one of fourteen leadership principles Amazon prides itself on. It’s also one of ten reasons I believe you should consider a summer internship at this Amazon.com:

  1. Taste leadership: The leadership principles at Amazon are not the typical “lets put them on the wall and forget” ones. Employees live and breathe them every day. Whether it’s hiring, firing, investing, divesting or planning, the principles guide most decisions. It’s fascinating to observe a company enable and empower employees to do that. There’s definitely some lack in consistency but overall, it seemed Amazon got what it wanted out of its employees.
  2. Kayak to work: Seattle is home to several lakes and Amazon is located on the south end of the beautiful Lake Union. If you choose corporate housing and you are lucky, you will end up living along the east or west sides of the lake. During the summer, the lake has boats, paddle boards, yachts and ships and technically, you can even kayak to work. I preferred walking but during evenings after work, I often kayaked with Wharton classmates.
  3. Become a leader: Amazon will remind you to be a leader often. It’s funny how they print that out (in bold) on their “Leadership Principles Poster” and hand it to you on Day 1 of the internship. Having said that, Amazon employees are entrepreneurial and love to dive deep. They take initiative and get things done. As Amazon says, they “work hard, have fun and make history.” You can too.
  4. Eat gluten-free only: Whether you have gluten allergies or not, Seattle makes sure you eat gluten-free stuff all the time. From healthy organic cereal bars to beer and quinoa salads, gluten has been sucked out of anything and everything. You’ll soon start loving it, until you return to Little Pete’s.
  5. Meet the S Team: Top management at Amazon (i.e., senior VPs who report to Bezos), form the S or the Senior Leadership Team. One of the best initiatives HR has taken includes a speaker series from the S Team. You get to meet people managing Amazon’s global retail, devices and web services businesses and the CFO of the company. I learnt Amazon’s view on innovation, diversity at workplace and bringing efficiency in teamwork through machine learning; it was a super cool experience.
  6. Feel the nature: Seattle is so close to nature. Where else can you see a giant gorgeous mountain (Mt. Rainier) while living in the city! My favorite hike was around Mt. St. Helen – an active volcano which last erupted in the 80s and killed several people. The Wharton alumni at Amazon also organized a trek to Mt. Rainier. There are numerous hikes you can go to less than two hours away from the city.
  7. Network: Wharton had the highest representation amongst MBA programs at Amazon this summer. We (and interns at Microsoft, Expedia and Nordstorm) ate, hiked and partied together. I also met students from Columbia, HBS, Stanford, Booth, Darden, Duke, NYU and several other schools and made new friends. It was refreshing to get out of Wharton bubble for a while.
  8. Learn: We all know a fast-growing company like Amazon can be a great place to learn and I cannot emphasize that more. Equipped with the most sophisticated logistics system and a unique culture, Amazon has a lot of teach. Starting from its culture of white paper writing and data driven decision making to allowing multiple teams to work on the same project, its management practices are fascinating. Be weary though; it can be easy to get lost during the self-driven eleven week internship and that experience can be very frustrating.
  9. See the Pacific Northwest: Even though I did not travel to Vancouver or Victoria in Canada, I heard only great things about them. Same goes for Alaska. And Portland (I did go there). Think about it – when else will you be living in Seattle (at least once you have decided you do not want to come back fulltime) unless you are from around there! There’s so much to see in the Pacific NW including national parks, mountain ranges, lakes and forests. It’s THE place for outdoor lovers.
  10. Attend festivals: It rains in Seattle for most of the year except the summer. So, the months of June and July are packed with events and festivals. Every weekend is a fiesta in some part of the city. Be it the Fremont Solstice Festival or the Ballard Seafood fest, there are fantastic live-music and local-food events. I attended five festivals this summer and could not get enough of the fun.

I could not have sold Amazon and Seattle more and I did have a fun summer. Having said that, my internship personal experience was below average. Amazon is a great company but it is not for everyone. Depending on the team, work can be demanding and not the most rewarding. For most part, I felt documentation was limited and resources were often constrained, meaning I had to fight for them. As an intern, that experience was tough. People who dislike working alone on projects might not find themselves in the best place. In fact, it is not rare to find another person in a different department working on the same project as you! So, you must talk to current and past employees to evaluate fit. Additionally, Seattle is a gorgeous city but smaller, slower and limited in terms of opportunities. Summer time in Seattle may be a poor reflection of what life is during rest of the year.

Fear not though, 1Ys. I’m happy to discuss my experience with you in person. And good luck with recruiting. You will do great!

Authors

686 Comments

  1. Pingback: Health King Midlife Rejuvenating Herb Tea, Teabags, 20 Count Box | KitchenAid

  2. Pingback: Commercial Real Estate Michigan

  3. Pingback: free standing building for sale

  4. Pingback: Binary Bank Breaker Reviews

  5. Pingback: http://www.chicagoframeshop.com/chicago-photo-framing

  6. Pingback: commercial real estate

  7. Pingback: Blue Coaster33

  8. Pingback: free movie downloads

  9. Pingback: free movie downloads

  10. Pingback: watch free movies online

  11. Pingback: streaming movies

  12. Pingback: Mommy compelled to deepthroat stranger herrassement

  13. Pingback: exede satellite internet Smith Point

  14. Pingback: here

  15. Pingback: lan penge nu og her 18 ar

  16. Pingback: car parking

  17. Pingback: fue.mobi

  18. Pingback: penge laan nu

  19. Pingback: car parking

  20. Pingback: water ionizer machines

  21. Pingback: water ionizers

  22. Pingback: pay per day loan plans

  23. Pingback: bottled alkaline water

  24. Pingback: pay per day loans plan

  25. Pingback: delta plumbing repair parts

  26. Pingback: water ionizer plans

  27. Pingback: house blue

  28. Pingback: rig electrician jobs africa

  29. Pingback: water ionizer loans

  30. Pingback: view more

  31. Pingback: alkaline water

  32. Pingback: view website

  33. Pingback: http://webkingz.camkingz.com/

  34. Pingback: http://makemoney.camkingz.com/

  35. Pingback: over here

  36. Pingback: right here

  37. Pingback: buy backlinks

  38. Pingback: cokolwiek

  39. Pingback: budowa

  40. Pingback: tier2

  41. Pingback: tier2 junk

  42. Pingback: Rio Grande City TX

  43. Pingback: Clearwater FL

  44. Pingback: science fiction/click here/fantasy

  45. Pingback: Hoschton

  46. Pingback: Segerstrom Center

  47. Pingback: available

  48. Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb

  49. Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc

  50. Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa

  51. Pingback: xt5m8ct4ykwk7rdywx8t54w5ctxsdf

  52. Pingback: xm845wctfkdijtfdhskdsftrg83yrer

  53. Pingback: xfwmrt5gzngfw5wtrjfgxe85mrwfqd

  54. Pingback: i need cheap car insurance

  55. Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales

  56. Pingback: silk dressy clothing

  57. Pingback: lovetts pet & home care

  58. Pingback: dui attorney

  59. Pingback: commercial cleaning Auckland

  60. Pingback: banheira

  61. Pingback: tacfit commando

  62. Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri

  63. Pingback: Pet Move

  64. Pingback: guitar picks

  65. Pingback: zasilanie awaryjne

  66. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle

  67. Pingback: Watch Live NBA Online

  68. Pingback: click through the next website

  69. Pingback: t.noronha@resolutionrigging.com.au

  70. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer

  71. Pingback: Section 90(5)

  72. Pingback: Car Rental Jordan

  73. Pingback: private proxies

  74. Pingback: dave@redsglobal.com

  75. Pingback: Click here

  76. Pingback: usaa insurance eligibility

  77. Pingback: Workout Clothes

  78. Pingback: Starting a Personal Training Business

  79. Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/laptop-and-tablets/

  80. Pingback: ecografe

  81. Pingback: groupon coupon

  82. Pingback: best t-shirt design

  83. Pingback: recycle clothes for cash

  84. Pingback: porno

  85. Pingback: online diets

  86. Pingback: his explanation

  87. Pingback: Best Prostate Supplement

  88. Pingback: Best buy cell phone accessories

  89. Pingback: ecografe ieftine

  90. Pingback: bikiniluxe promo code

  91. Pingback: paintless dent repair training

  92. Pingback: movie2k

  93. Pingback: eague of legends t-shirt shop

  94. Pingback: ramalan zodiak minggu ini

  95. Pingback: league of legends clothes

  96. Pingback: Merilyn Plahs

  97. Pingback: kindle digital publishing

  98. Pingback: garcinia cambogia blood pressure

  99. Pingback: minneapolis seo

  100. Pingback: Escort

  101. Pingback: Recommended Site

  102. Pingback: Eugenie

  103. Pingback: anal marketing services

  104. Pingback: click here

  105. Pingback: royalclub

  106. Pingback: live auctions

  107. Pingback: weight loss a

  108. Pingback: history and meaning of celebrity

  109. Pingback: vitamin c serum

  110. Pingback: news

  111. Pingback: tenerife blog

  112. Pingback: Sheilah

  113. Pingback: Benny Allerman

  114. Pingback: pay per click marketing agency

  115. Pingback: popular boy names

  116. Pingback: you can try this out

  117. Pingback: cheat boom beach

  118. Pingback: facebook personalities

  119. Pingback: hack hungry shark evolution

  120. Pingback: movietube

  121. Pingback: Simple Drawing For Kids

  122. Pingback: sales training singapore

  123. Pingback: culinary school singapore

  124. Pingback: speaker rental singapore

  125. Pingback: malaga agencia de publicidad

  126. Pingback: 5 gallons pump

  127. Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale

  128. Pingback: gadget

  129. Pingback: app development service

  130. Pingback: puppy boarding naples

  131. Pingback: Microcapmagazine

  132. Pingback: take home pay calculator

  133. Pingback: movietube

  134. Pingback: chapter 13 attorney hershey

  135. Pingback: sticky notes erase

  136. Pingback: kia soul car accessories

  137. Pingback: Thai Porn

  138. Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016

  139. Pingback: best mattress

  140. Pingback: tool caddy organizer

  141. Pingback: roasting pan 15

  142. Pingback: yet the second you turn

  143. Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations

  144. Pingback: dj strobe lights

  145. Pingback: Micro Stretch Gym Shorts

  146. Pingback: Startups Events

  147. Pingback: personal trainer

  148. Pingback: daily dog walkers naples fl

  149. Pingback: dog sitter

  150. Pingback: lipozene scam

  151. Pingback: Best drones for sale

  152. Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga

  153. Pingback: overnight pet sitter naples fl

  154. Pingback: only natural forskolin extract

  155. Pingback: pet sitter

  156. Pingback: jab comix

  157. Pingback: clash of royale

  158. Pingback: Reiko

  159. Pingback: raspberry ketone weight loss

  160. Pingback: I thought about this

  161. Pingback: my latest blog post

  162. Pingback: porno

  163. Pingback: checked proxies

  164. Pingback: this hyperlink

  165. Pingback: I thought about this

  166. Pingback: best fat burning supplements for men

  167. Pingback: Voetbal den haag

  168. Pingback: clash royale hack easy

  169. Pingback: psychic source customer reviews

  170. Pingback: jetsmarter

  171. Pingback: xxx

  172. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  173. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review

  174. Pingback: dog walkers

  175. Pingback: chlamydia

  176. Pingback: kincirtambak.edublogs.org

  177. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1

  178. Pingback: YouTube

  179. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples

  180. Pingback: Sueann

  181. Pingback: pressallrecipes

  182. Pingback: california psychics

  183. Pingback: Legacy Food Storage Products

  184. Pingback: fryzura meska a ksztalt twarzy

  185. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  186. Pingback: cheat game android online

  187. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  188. Pingback: toonsinmotion.adultcafe.pw

  189. Pingback: Kamagra

  190. Pingback: Kamagra

  191. Pingback: app development

  192. Pingback: ï»¿Long Island Lice removal

  193. Pingback: ï»¿Long Island Lice removal

  194. Pingback: verhuisbedrijf rotterdam

  195. Pingback: alopecia areata

  196. Pingback: auntiebob

  197. Pingback: piante da siepe

  198. Pingback: ï»¿edarling

  199. Pingback: sleep aid

  200. Pingback: cheap search engine optimization services

  201. Pingback: spearguns

  202. Pingback: speargun

  203. Pingback: http://bit.ly/1qGda6x

  204. Pingback: http://www.christiantshirts.co/

  205. Pingback: alpine air purifier

  206. Pingback: payday loans

  207. Pingback: google hack

  208. Pingback: cusco puno bus

  209. Pingback: NBA Live Stream

  210. Pingback: schedule maker

  211. Pingback: college schedule maker

  212. Pingback: edarling

  213. Pingback: Online Casino

  214. Pingback: social media bots

  215. Pingback: massage

  216. Pingback: Tess and Trish

  217. Pingback: Bedside Lamps

  218. Pingback: Milton

  219. Pingback: nordstrom coupon

  220. Pingback: great resume writing service

  221. Pingback: hack para clash of clans

  222. Pingback: I was reading this

  223. Pingback: bouncy houses for sale

  224. Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientology

  225. Pingback: neo2 review

  226. Pingback: jvzoo review blog

  227. Pingback: mobile Phone

  228. Pingback: follar

  229. Pingback: Affiliate Trax Scam

  230. Pingback: windows and doors

  231. Pingback: tapas grand central

  232. Pingback: tapas westfield

  233. Pingback: Models

  234. Pingback: romanos jewelers military

  235. Pingback: cam girl werden

  236. Pingback: spiritual guidance

  237. Pingback: ???????

  238. Pingback: ???????

  239. Pingback: tantric massage

  240. Pingback: tantric massage

  241. Pingback: sms lån

  242. Pingback: garden designer

  243. Pingback: Stamford painter

  244. Pingback: Watch Rugby Live

  245. Pingback: iv therapy in miami florida

  246. Pingback: spanish tapas in london

  247. Pingback: games arabs

  248. Pingback: Kurma

  249. Pingback: fuck google

  250. Pingback: pornhub

  251. Pingback: instagram followers porn

  252. Pingback: jajajajajajaja

  253. Pingback: jajajajajajaja

  254. Pingback: jajajajajajaja

  255. Pingback: motor club of america scam reviews

  256. Pingback: tapas in london

  257. Pingback: samsung unlocking

  258. Pingback: samsung unlocking

  259. Pingback: http://facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker

  260. Pingback: orzech amerykanski dlh

  261. Pingback: http://cigarlabel.info/story.php?id=63758

  262. Pingback: amazon compra online desde colombia

  263. Pingback: theresa

  264. Pingback: blat drewniany dlh

  265. Pingback: casual club opiniones espaï¿½a

  266. Pingback: sklejka dlh

  267. Pingback: american heritage inc

  268. Pingback: vitamin iv therapy miami

  269. Pingback: i thought about this

  270. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  271. Pingback: Removals Company Gloucester

  272. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  273. Pingback: podlogi dlh

  274. Pingback: cedr

  275. Pingback: 手錶手機色情

  276. Pingback: kantï¿½wka

  277. Pingback: sex

  278. Pingback: 我他媽

  279. Pingback: Piece Of Heaven

  280. Pingback: birthday wishes

  281. Pingback: buy google cheat

  282. Pingback: fuck google

  283. Pingback: modrzew dlh

  284. Pingback: escort

  285. Pingback: escort

  286. Pingback: best umbrella for rain

  287. Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com

  288. Pingback: 色情

  289. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  290. Pingback: Click This Link

  291. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  292. Pingback: Bad service

  293. Pingback: Bad service

  294. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer

  295. Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com

  296. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Duffle Bag

  297. Pingback: counselled.info

  298. Pingback: london tantric

  299. Pingback: crossfit vancouver

  300. Pingback: Hottest Actress Sexy Images

  301. Pingback: Donny

  302. Pingback: Nicolasa

  303. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Cooperstown T-Shirt

  304. Pingback: design shirts

  305. Pingback: Image quotes

  306. Pingback: Hottest WAGs in Sports

  307. Pingback: Detroit Pistons

  308. Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค

  309. Pingback: christian

  310. Pingback: kalici makyaj

  311. Pingback: kalici makyaj

  312. Pingback: http://www.rocket-e.com/

  313. Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies

  314. Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Hat

  315. Pingback: valiant boiler troubleshooting

  316. Pingback: 2016 Detroit Lions Preview

  317. Pingback: web design

  318. Pingback: Pure Natural Healing Review

  319. Pingback: recupero dati

  320. Pingback: spam scam

  321. Pingback: Tenerife Property

  322. Pingback: Despacho de abogados

  323. Pingback: oversizedrecliner.xyz

  324. Pingback: techos de aluminio

  325. Pingback: techos de aluminio

  326. Pingback: stock market

  327. Pingback: kalici makyaj

  328. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets

  329. Pingback: Gordie Howe Jersey

  330. Pingback: ego cialis

  331. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Apparel

  332. Pingback: gk gymnastics leotard

  333. Pingback: Detroit Pistons T-Shirts

  334. Pingback: how to avoid hair loss

  335. Pingback: electrician

  336. Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Store

  337. Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel

  338. Pingback: MyPhone Philippines

  339. Pingback: the tao of badass review

  340. Pingback: xxx-xnxx erotico Parodias

  341. Pingback: kadıköy escort

  342. Pingback: Escort iquique

  343. Pingback: Escort en iquique

  344. Pingback: My Pillow Reviews

  345. Pingback: 健麗國際醫學美容集團

  346. Pingback: fakir selim

  347. Pingback: 色情

  348. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey

  349. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  350. Pingback: escort toronto

  351. Pingback: http://www.aptekakamagra.pl/blog/viagra-opinie-lekarzy/

  352. Pingback: viagra gdzie najtaniej

  353. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store

  354. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  355. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  356. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  357. Pingback: cranecrews.com

  358. Pingback: Asian Porn

  359. Pingback: porno

  360. Pingback: MILF Porn

  361. Pingback: Asian Porn

  362. Pingback: MILF Porn

  363. Pingback: Kamagra opinie

  364. Pingback: uab ost express

  365. Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto

  366. Pingback: Teen XXX Porn

  367. Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls

  368. Pingback: Anal Porn

  369. Pingback: Detroit Pistons

  370. Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts

  371. Pingback: Free Amateur Porn

  372. Pingback: Xbox One

  373. Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel

  374. Pingback: Pornstar XXX Videos

  375. Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn

  376. Pingback: Cam Porn

  377. Pingback: Brazzers Porn

  378. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Sports Memorabilia

  379. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Apparel

  380. Pingback: ï»¿porno

  381. Pingback: Viagra dzialanie

  382. Pingback: Since 2005 we are the Best and Most Experienced Ikea Kitchen

  383. Pingback: Cialis

  384. Pingback: 6.5 Creedmoor rifle kit

  385. Pingback: metin2 pvp serverler

  386. Pingback: Tonja

  387. Pingback: free games

  388. Pingback: porn

  389. Pingback: ï»¿Company Reviews

  390. Pingback: forina pure

  391. Pingback: fast cash loan

  392. Pingback: coupon codes promo

  393. Pingback: code coupons

  394. Pingback: Levitra opinie

  395. Pingback: Porn Blog

  396. Pingback: darmowe automaty do gier

  397. Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi

  398. Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape

  399. Pingback: Milagros

  400. Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock

  401. Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough

  402. Pingback: Gabrielle

  403. Pingback: photo booth toronto

  404. Pingback: Buy Fleshlube Fireï¿½ sex toy online

  405. Pingback: 55 prited

  406. Pingback: Paul DeGregory

  407. Pingback: the cheapest seo service sarasota florida

  408. Pingback: Mia Khalifa

  409. Pingback: little india denver

  410. Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York

  411. Pingback: Best Deals Lightning To USB Cable

  412. Pingback: porno izle

  413. Pingback: porno izle

  414. Pingback: pornoooo

  415. Pingback: Perry

  416. Pingback: phone 6s huge discount

  417. Pingback: Top in Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Attorneys

  418. Pingback: Christiane Santa

  419. Pingback: Winford Salamanca

  420. Pingback: brain smart

  421. Pingback: gymnastics wrist support

  422. Pingback: American Power and Gas

  423. Pingback: American Power and Gas

  424. Pingback: slimming program

  425. Pingback: escortbayan

  426. Pingback: escortbayan

  427. Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories

  428. Pingback: london tantric

  429. Pingback: manifestation miracle review

  430. Pingback: www.hr.com

  431. Pingback: تخزين اثاث بجدة

  432. Pingback: vr1

  433. Pingback: robot para opciones binarias 2016

  434. Pingback: Christian Shirts

  435. Pingback: mypsychicadvice

  436. Pingback: doors and windows installation

  437. Pingback: batman v superman full movie free hd

  438. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  439. Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort

  440. Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort

  441. Pingback: usa

  442. Pingback: coin shop

  443. Pingback: qweqweqe

  444. Pingback: film izle

  445. Pingback: qweqweqe

  446. Pingback: Cocuk escort

  447. Pingback: Cocuk escort

  448. Pingback: gopro bacpac

  449. Pingback: FastComet Coupon

  450. Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet

  451. Pingback: child escort girl

  452. Pingback: ï»¿Viagra

  453. Pingback: business reviews

  454. Pingback: business reviews

  455. Pingback: business reviews

  456. Pingback: click here for more

  457. Pingback: viagra

  458. Pingback: review

  459. Pingback: chinakopen.nl

  460. Pingback: spelling check

  461. Pingback: it disposal

  462. Pingback: homemade male sex toy

  463. Pingback: PC Disposal

  464. Pingback: best fiverr gigs

  465. Pingback: cocuk pornosu

  466. Pingback: my website

  467. Pingback: cocuk pornosu

  468. Pingback: cocuk pornosu

  469. Pingback: spam

  470. Pingback: cocuk escort

  471. Pingback: cocuk escort

  472. Pingback: ï»¿fuck google

  473. Pingback: nottingham escort

  474. Pingback: Can't stop laughing at July's best news bloopers!

  475. Pingback: SINGLE HOLE-products

  476. Pingback: payday loans

  477. Pingback: Hassan

  478. Pingback: payday loans

  479. Pingback: payday loans

  480. Pingback: 健麗

  481. Pingback: beataddiction.com

  482. Pingback: baltic siker o.ç

  483. Pingback: научете повече

  484. Pingback: Bigo Live Vietnam

  485. Pingback: veterans day history

  486. Pingback: pokemon go free coins

  487. Pingback: international plaza tampa fl

  488. Pingback: spa packages tampa fl

  489. Pingback: international plaza tampa florida

  490. Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews

  491. Pingback: international academic alliance

  492. Pingback: CenRob - As Melhores Informaï¿½ï¿½es da Internet!

  493. Pingback: academic alliance in dermatology south tampa

  494. Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews

  495. Pingback: westchase spa

  496. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/buy-levitra-drug-ed/

  497. Pingback: pornhub

  498. Pingback: Opciones Binarias

  499. Pingback: Singapore memory training course

  500. Pingback: Pre Mix Tablet Binder

  501. Pingback: Go Here

  502. Pingback: seo package services

  503. Pingback: affordable seo packages india

  504. Pingback: seo package prices

  505. Pingback: cheapest seo services india

  506. Pingback: memory course

  507. Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts

  508. Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview

  509. Pingback: porn movie

  510. Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1

  511. Pingback: CHECK THIS WEBSITE

  512. Pingback: ladyboy

  513. Pingback: porn movie

  514. Pingback: viagra

  515. Pingback: Shower Set-products

  516. Pingback: view it now

  517. Pingback: dunelm mill voucher codes

  518. Pingback: furniture village voucher codes

  519. Pingback: pendik escort bayan

  520. Pingback: dunelm mill voucher codes

  521. Pingback: ship arrest lawyers in port of sousse

  522. Pingback: dunelm mill voucher codes

  523. Pingback: ï»¿creapure

  524. Pingback: John Greed Vouchers

  525. Pingback: ï»¿creapure

  526. Pingback: Viagra pill coupon

  527. Pingback: buy Viagra 50% off

  528. Pingback: fullfilmizle

  529. Pingback: Consulta CPF Online

  530. Pingback: battery doctor

  531. Pingback: taekwondo

  532. Pingback: taxi free

  533. Pingback: free bet castle bookmakers

  534. Pingback: voucher codes

  535. Pingback: voucher codes

  536. Pingback: buy Viagra 50% off

  537. Pingback: carb blocker dubai

  538. Pingback: resource

  539. Pingback: apple

  540. Pingback: American Power and Gas

  541. Pingback: wholesale viagra

  542. Pingback: Atasehir Escort

  543. Pingback: American Power and Gas

  544. Pingback: https://globalandia.blogspot.com/

  545. Pingback: fuck googlee

  546. Pingback: Scott

  547. Pingback: canada goose

  548. Pingback: Boston Taxi Boston

  549. Pingback: Pay to click

  550. Pingback: buy private proxies

  551. Pingback: volarex

  552. Pingback: Susanne

  553. Pingback: tampa mall

  554. Pingback: bella skin care review

  555. Pingback: skin care miami

  556. Pingback: click this link here now

  557. Pingback: site link

  558. Pingback: codes promotion

  559. Pingback: best nikon dslr camera lenses

  560. Pingback: sprawdzenie vin

  561. Pingback: porno

  562. Pingback: Happy veterans day 2017

  563. Pingback: POH

  564. Pingback: Opciones binarias

  565. Pingback: Learn how to earn money online as an affiliate

  566. Pingback: crÃ©ation de site internet Ã  la RÃ©union

  567. Pingback: download

  568. Pingback: situs judi casino online

  569. Pingback: Gerardo Quintero arrest

  570. Pingback: travis morris dui

  571. Pingback: Dolcett

  572. Pingback: boolberry

  573. Pingback: click to read

  574. Pingback: http://floatingshelfdepot.com/

  575. Pingback: Better than monero

  576. Pingback: boolberry secure bitcoin

  577. Pingback: Treat Sciatica Naturally

  578. Pingback: teh oolong

  579. Pingback: wsi

  580. Pingback: find out this here

  581. Pingback: next

  582. Pingback: palladium weissgold

  583. Pingback: plano marketing digital blumenau

  584. Pingback: find here

  585. Pingback: DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Picks

  586. Pingback: truckgames

  587. Pingback: healthy smile

  588. Pingback: malware

  589. Pingback: Melva

  590. Pingback: Pawswatch.com

  591. Pingback: residential

  592. Pingback: tubemate for windows phone lumia 535

  593. Pingback: jasperbowen101.webs.com/apps/blog/show/44184156-get-reliable-reference-on-the-best-hotel-in-bialystok

  594. Pingback: www

  595. Pingback: online casinos gambling

  596. Pingback: new rap music

  597. Pingback: conspiracy talk

  598. Pingback: dollhouse shoes

  599. Pingback: Viagra cena

  600. Pingback: house cleaning services in Vancouver bc

  601. Pingback: Viagra sklep

  602. Pingback: Viagra cena

  603. Pingback: Viagra cena

  604. Pingback: angry birds rio

  605. Pingback: android cleane

  606. Pingback: saude beleza

  607. Pingback: garcinia cambogia

  608. Pingback: Riser Lightbar

  609. Pingback: Lebensversicherung Stuttgart

  610. Pingback: jordan craig

  611. Pingback: nottingham escort

  612. Pingback: henkels steak knife set eversharp

  613. Pingback: hurricane matthews uga

  614. Pingback: brazilian steakhouse ft lauderdale florida

  615. Pingback: home decor

  616. Pingback: Viagra

  617. Pingback: Viagra sklep

  618. Pingback: Isa

  619. Pingback: bubble games

  620. Pingback: repurchase credit

  621. Pingback: Rayqvon Warren

  622. Pingback: Shavonda

  623. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  624. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  625. Pingback: combat boots

  626. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  627. Pingback: simplybe voucher

  628. Pingback: boohoo voucher

  629. Pingback: Roofing Company in Atlanta

  630. Pingback: Maria Karpov DMD

  631. Pingback: Kasha

  632. Pingback: scientific tradings machine

  633. Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz

  634. Pingback: escorts in nottingham

  635. Pingback: pendik escort

  636. Pingback: Regal Escorts

  637. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  638. Pingback: Mxtrade review

  639. Pingback: epoxy flooring classes california

  640. Pingback: Tiles

  641. Pingback: Tiles

  642. Pingback: black quartzite

  643. Pingback: epoxy flooring on tiles

  644. Pingback: flake flooring

  645. Pingback: youtube views

  646. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  647. Pingback: izmir eskort

  648. Pingback: Commercial Appliance Repair Atlanta

  649. Pingback: over at this website

  650. Pingback: podnosniki

  651. Pingback: Nelida

  652. Pingback: Denver Foundation Repair

  653. Pingback: limo service toronto

  654. Pingback: payday loans

  655. Pingback: payday loans online

  656. Pingback: skymax wind turbine complaints

  657. Pingback: look at this site

  658. Pingback: kaybol

  659. Pingback: bok

  660. Pingback: Agen Bola Deposit 25 Ribu

  661. Pingback: viagra

  662. Pingback: cheap australian supplements

  663. Pingback: download lagu

  664. Pingback: verified paypal accounts

  665. Pingback: Leadership skills Vancouver

  666. Pingback: Prop M30

  667. Pingback: Jason Raphael Forex

  668. Pingback: Richard Warke

  669. Pingback: Identity Fraud Protection

  670. Pingback: jdm engines

  671. Pingback: casino online indonesia

  672. Pingback: dish tv recharge

  673. Pingback: unique restaurant promotion ideas

  674. Pingback: Mosaic Supplies

  675. Pingback: where can i grab

  676. Pingback: putritoto.com

  677. Pingback: bola99

  678. Pingback: Family Doctors in Las Vegas

  679. Pingback: Porno

  680. Pingback: IT Support Atlanta

  681. Pingback: Orthopedic Surgeons

  682. Pingback: instagram followers info

  683. Pingback: computer equipment recycling

  684. Pingback: Promotional gifts supplier in Hyderabad

  685. Pingback: ways to make money from home

  686. Pingback: seattle pest control

Top