A Summer In Philly With The Sixers

by Akshay Khanna (WG ‘15)

Anytime you end up in a room with your childhood hero, talking to him and having him autograph your jersey, it’s probably been a pretty good day. I had lots of good days during my summer internship working in the Strategy group for the Philadelphia 76ers, perhaps none more so than the night of our draft party, when I found myself standing next to NBA and Sixers legend Allen Iverson.

Having spent four years working in Private Equity, I decided to use the summer between years in business school to pursue my passion for sports and assess whether that was what I wanted to do after leaving Wharton. I spent my ten weeks with the Sixers working on forecasting ticket prices, working with corporate sponsors, and creating a marketing plan on the fan engagement side of the business. While many of the analyses and deliverables were similar to what I had worked on in my prior career, working in an industry that I was passionate about was an incredibly rewarding experience. And, of course, there were the additional perks of working in sports: the seemingly infinite number of flatscreens in the office permanently tuned in to ESPN, the summer Fridays ending work at 2 pm, the community at the Sixers and all the fun we had watching the world cup and playing for the Sixers’ pick-up soccer team. It was a really enjoyable summer and I cannot overstate how important it is to spend the b-school summer pursuing a passion.