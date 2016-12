What To Wear To White Party

by Josh Lotstein (WG’15, Out4Biz Co-President)

You get it, it’s White Party, not the Red and Blue Ball. Don white, obvi. Will we turn you away at the door if you show up in another color? Never. Will we think you’re basic? Maybs. Will VIPs still have access to the two-hour open bar? Yaaas.

If you’re still unsure what to wear and turning into a ball of sartorial stress, keep reading. Out4Biz has you covered. Below are a few insider tips to dress for success this Thursday.

What To Wear

Themes are better. Find a friend – or five! – and choose a costume for the group.

Think scrubs chic and pull off your best McSteamy OR retro lifeguard and channel your inner Hasselhoff OR avant garde inmate and make white the new black. Bonus points if you get everyone in your learning team to go and dress up together. Group dress > Group think.

Less is more. It’s going to be a hot mess. Literally. More than 1,000 people dancing, drinking, and DFMOing. Oh my-lanta, we’re getting sweaty just thinking about it. Leave the layers at home. You won’t forget your jacket or have to wait in the line for coat check at the end of the night when you have better things to do…like Gay Pizza or Little Pete’s.

Whatever you wear to White Party, stays at White Party. This isn’t a naked party. Well, at least, not technically. But, in years past, party-goers have reported taking some of Voyeur home with them on their shoes and clothes. We’re not sure what it is but it takes a lot of bleach to get out. Pack away those white linen pants and wear something you don’t mind getting dirty…or torn…or pulled off you by drag queens J

For more ideas and inspiration, visit the Out4Biz Facebook page and check out photos from last year’s White Party.

Where To Shop

Philly Aids Thrift Store (710 S. 5th St)

Buffalo Exchange (1713 Chestnut St)

American Apparel (1611 Walnut St)

White Party brought to you by Out4Biz

Thursday, September 18

10 pm – 2 am

Voyeur @ 1221 Saint James Street

VIP tickets sold out. GA tickets available but running low. Get them while you still can. To buy tickets and join Out4Biz, log on to CampusGroups.

Pick up wristbands this week in MBA Café, Monday-Thursday, 12-4:30 PM.

