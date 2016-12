Top 10 White Party Costumes

What’s better than a costume party? The White Party — obviously! Just because your memory of White Party is hazy doesn’t mean you didn’t look fab. Here, we honor the top 10 best looks of Out4Biz’s epic night.

Need a Lift? Get ready to jump up and down. The White Party is in town.

The Royal Treatment All hail the bold man who donned a toga.

Abs-solutely Fab No surprise here. Yemi lost his hat—and his shirt.

Two Paws Up We’re not sure if this is a onesie or not, but this costume has got us seeing spots.

O Captain, My Captain Steer me in the direction of the White Party, please. We salute you sir.

Strike a Pose So much to love about this artsy trio.

Tennis Whites No backhanded compliment here. These ladies look ready to hit the courts—and the dance floor.

Always Use Protection Dance floor = hazard zone. These guys came prepared.

Check My Pulse Sexy nurse—this classic will never go out of style.

Dressed to the Nines Forget black tie. This is a White Party.