Wharton International Volunteer Program (WIVP) in Vietnam: creating a small, business training curriculum for women entrepreneurs

pic1

by Stephanie Kim (P’15)

There are few better ways to get to know a new city and culture than by having to get up early and go to work every day. Dressed in business casual and armed with bug spray, our five-person team—Donald Hoang (P’15), Janice Wong (WG’15), Jason Yow (WG’15), Van Tran (WG’15), and myself—met at 7:30 each morning to wolf down rice, fruit, and Vietnamese coffee before piling into a cab and heading to Children of Vietnam’s (COV) headquarters.

COV—the air-conditioned refuge we called our professional home for almost two weeks—is an NGO based in Da Nang, Vietnam, working to lift children in rural areas out of poverty. The program we worked with awarded microloans to the poorest single mothers with school-aged children across Da Nang, enabling them to start small businesses. Most businesses were corner stores, noodle and coffee shops, and for animal husbandry such as raising chickens and cows – clearly our line of expertise. We had eight business days to design and deliver a sustainable small-business and financial management training curriculum to program staff and beneficiaries. With only two Vietnamese-speakers on our team, we had our work cut out for us.

Our project was divided into four phases, each taking two days: 1) observe/learn, 2) develop, 3) test, and 4) deliver. Phase 1 consisted of site visits; we took a bus out to the countryside, and visited four program beneficiaries of the microloan program. Our intent was to observe the interaction between COV staff and the beneficiaries and also hear directly how the program has worked for them, what challenges they have faced, and what they hoped our training curriculum would deliver. Phase 2 took place in the office and our hotel, with the five of us pouring our ideas onto a single Google Doc and watching our training content emerge within one sitting. Phase 3 meant testing our content (by then translated into Vietnamese by our tireless team members and COV staff) on government workers in a “train the trainer” fashion, knowing that while we would ultimately deliver a training to COV beneficiaries, we needed to ensure that the program officers were well-versed in the material. We started spending later nights in the office, cabbing home on the last night at 2am.

Phase 4 was the delivery; presenting the workshop to 30 COV beneficiaries. My favorite memory was our lunch break during that training; COV splurged and treated their beneficiaries to a decadent sit-down meal, and we split our team up and tucked in at different tables. I sat with four amazing women who could be my mother’s age and was overwhelmingly humbled as they each clamored to top my bowl before serving themselves. There I was, after having delivered my own training bit on the poverty cycle and women’s empowerment, being lovingly served by the women I was there to serve. It was a powerful and moving experience and I will remember that meal and vivid conversation for years to come.

The three MBA students on my team all agreed that this was the hardest they’ve ever worked on a project in business school (my apologies, Wharton professors). Such a significant learning experience and comprehensive exposure to a foreign country’s culture in just two weeks is more than enough reason for me to recommend WIVP to others.

 

pic1

Concluding photo taken with Children of Vietnam’s beneficiaries, staff, and WIVP team. From left to right: Donald Hoang (P’15), Janice Wong (WG’15), Van Tran (WG’15), Jason Wong (WG’15), Stephanie Kim (P’15) (far right)

pic2

Stephanie Kim (P’15), far left, and Donald Hoang (P’15), far right, enjoyed a hearty lunch with COV’s women entrepreneurs.

pic3

Jason Yow (WG’15) and Van Tran (WG’15) relate animal husbandry to accounting principles during their goal-based savings workshop.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Authors

900 Comments

  1. Pingback: Recent Press

  2. Pingback: computers sale

  3. Pingback: online electronic stores

  4. Pingback: toronto short term rentals

  5. Pingback: jintropin

  6. Pingback: buy japanese steroidshttp://testosteroids.com/buy testosterone hgh onlinehttp://steroidsforsale.biz/online/stanozolol/buy british dragon stanozolol

  7. Pingback: Blue Coaster33

  8. Pingback: tv online, online tv

  9. Pingback: tv online, online tv

  10. Pingback: free movie downloads

  11. Pingback: streaming movies

  12. Pingback: DIRECTV

  13. Pingback: DIRECTV vs Cable

  14. Pingback: lan penge nu uden renter

  15. Pingback: 3gp mobile porn

  16. Pingback: laan penge nu 18 aar

  17. Pingback: stop parking

  18. Pingback: laan penge billigt

  19. Pingback: alkaline water benefits

  20. Pingback: water ionizers

  21. Pingback: stop parking

  22. Pingback: paypal loans

  23. Pingback: bottled alkaline water

  24. Pingback: davetiyeler

  25. Pingback: check it out

  26. Pingback: electrician 19063

  27. Pingback: electrician in spanish

  28. Pingback: asta porsche

  29. Pingback: moved here

  30. Pingback: c j locksmiths

  31. Pingback: click here to find out more

  32. Pingback: plumbing apps for ipad

  33. Pingback: zakład szklarski piotrków trybunalski

  34. Pingback: house blue

  35. Pingback: electrician school california

  36. Pingback: electrician license requirements

  37. Pingback: HD Coloring Pages

  38. Pingback: ionizer loans

  39. Pingback: ionizer payment plan

  40. Pingback: recycletotes.com

  41. Pingback: adventure maps

  42. Pingback: water ionizer

  43. Pingback: pay day loans

  44. Pingback: pay plan

  45. Pingback: website

  46. Pingback: insurance resources

  47. Pingback: alkaline water

  48. Pingback: here

  49. Pingback: do you agree

  50. Pingback: orthopédie dento-facial

  51. Pingback: Open Small Business Vietnam | Franchise Index

  52. Pingback: fifa 16 Coins Genertor Online

  53. Pingback: Starting Small Business Vietnam | Find Franchise Index

  54. Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb

  55. Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc

  56. Pingback: Open Small Business Vietnam | franchise - find franchise deals

  57. Pingback: ccm4n5ts5mrctwy354wc3

  58. Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa

  59. Pingback: 3cm9wy7vf5kcwxjc3ytxk0crtsxergsd

  60. Pingback: x30m85cgcr83n5rwxym8cnrsdfruxm

  61. Pingback: x4cwym845tx4f8w4fw84rffw485fedw

  62. Pingback: cheap car quotes

  63. Pingback: cat kennels naples fl

  64. Pingback: silk head wraps

  65. Pingback: banheira

  66. Pingback: webcam porno

  67. Pingback: tacfit commando

  68. Pingback: get instagram followers right now

  69. Pingback: try this

  70. Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale

  71. Pingback: Pet Express

  72. Pingback: guitar picks

  73. Pingback: agregaty pradotwï¿½rcze

  74. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle

  75. Pingback: NBA Live Stream

  76. Pingback: Check Out %url_domain%

  77. Pingback: info@resolutionrigging.com.au

  78. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews

  79. Pingback: quinoa

  80. Pingback: Angol Nyelvvizsga

  81. Pingback: dave@redsglobal.com

  82. Pingback: exotic car rental miami beach

  83. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer

  84. Pingback: usaa auto insurance cost

  85. Pingback: Workout Clothes

  86. Pingback: Fitness Websites

  87. Pingback: Best buy cell phone accessories

  88. Pingback: liquid vape pen

  89. Pingback: quick fast free instagram followers

  90. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kFAyImX-PQA

  91. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review

  92. Pingback: http://colaq.bloggplatsen.se/gilla/?url=http://www.gemreklam.com

  93. Pingback: ecocardiograf

  94. Pingback: netflix free account code

  95. Pingback: criminal defense attorney harrisburg

  96. Pingback: porno

  97. Pingback: Damion Kerrick

  98. Pingback: site here

  99. Pingback: look at this web-site

  100. Pingback: automotive locksmith san diego

  101. Pingback: Denese

  102. Pingback: movie2k

  103. Pingback: paintless dent repair training

  104. Pingback: eague of legends t-shirt shop

  105. Pingback: league of legends tee shirts

  106. Pingback: valentines day quotes

  107. Pingback: Back links

  108. Pingback: hot european essay sex

  109. Pingback: Escort

  110. Pingback: minneapolis web design

  111. Pingback: rihanna sex tape development

  112. Pingback: miley sex tape

  113. Pingback: go here

  114. Pingback: hardcore gangbang

  115. Pingback: blackjack

  116. Pingback: th8 war layout

  117. Pingback: penny auctions

  118. Pingback: babies name

  119. Pingback: movietube

  120. Pingback: Piedad

  121. Pingback: popular boy names

  122. Pingback: my singing monsters hack tool

  123. Pingback: the most annoying 50 Facebook status updates

  124. Pingback: boom beach mod apk

  125. Pingback: free porn

  126. Pingback: hungry shark mod apk

  127. Pingback: guitar picks

  128. Pingback: healthy food in singapore

  129. Pingback: antispam e.v.

  130. Pingback: sales training course singapore

  131. Pingback: glass water jugs 5 gallon

  132. Pingback: vrbox

  133. Pingback: mejor agencia de publicidada malaga

  134. Pingback: Temple

  135. Pingback: cheap webdesign company

  136. Pingback: overnight pet care naples

  137. Pingback: overnight pet kennels

  138. Pingback: mobile development

  139. Pingback: Microcap

  140. Pingback: free porn

  141. Pingback: sticky notes lost

  142. Pingback: Houston SEO

  143. Pingback: bathroom scales for sale

  144. Pingback: tv antennas louisville ky

  145. Pingback: car accessories to have

  146. Pingback: dart boards oklahoma city

  147. Pingback: Thai Porn

  148. Pingback: Thai Porn

  149. Pingback: http://rosengard.tv

  150. Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/

  151. Pingback: australias most unreliable bank

  152. Pingback: electric fly swatter 9v

  153. Pingback: best mattress

  154. Pingback: help loading budget rental truck

  155. Pingback: shoe caddy organizer

  156. Pingback: over at this website

  157. Pingback: roasting pan lasagna recipe

  158. Pingback: party light 2012

  159. Pingback: Workout Clothes

  160. Pingback: Best Seller bodybuilding Hoodie With Strings

  161. Pingback: zzzquil nightime sleep-aid

  162. Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations

  163. Pingback: ea scalper

  164. Pingback: dog sitter naples

  165. Pingback: cialis trainer

  166. Pingback: InstallShield v InstallAware

  167. Pingback: Startup Idea

  168. Pingback: in home cat sitter in naples

  169. Pingback: forskolin extract where to buy

  170. Pingback: cat sitter naples fl

  171. Pingback: hentai manga

  172. Pingback: Hassie

  173. Pingback: raspberry ketones weight loss

  174. Pingback: overnight pet sitter naples fl

  175. Pingback: Clash Royale Hack Android

  176. Pingback: Limousine Vancouver BC

  177. Pingback: porno

  178. Pingback: free deposit casino bonusï¿½

  179. Pingback: coupon codes

  180. Pingback: short jokes

  181. Pingback: at here

  182. Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria

  183. Pingback: right here

  184. Pingback: candy saga

  185. Pingback: just click the up coming website

  186. Pingback: fat burners that work for women

  187. Pingback: clash royale hack gems

  188. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review

  189. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  190. Pingback: psychic source review

  191. Pingback: print vip

  192. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1

  193. Pingback: http://kincirtambak.angelfire.com/

  194. Pingback: chlamydia

  195. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples

  196. Pingback: www.hqboston.top

  197. Pingback: Elinore

  198. Pingback: free psychic love reading

  199. Pingback: this web page

  200. Pingback: erotiqlinks

  201. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  202. Pingback: http://klimczakhairdesigners.pl

  203. Pingback: escorts

  204. Pingback: android game cheat engine

  205. Pingback: hot babe

  206. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  207. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  208. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  209. Pingback: ï»¿judi bola

  210. Pingback: Liquid or Paste Filling Machine

  211. Pingback: Kamagra

  212. Pingback: Kamagra

  213. Pingback: ï»¿Long Island Lice removal

  214. Pingback: ï»¿Long Island Lice removal

  215. Pingback: bountiful divorce lawyer

  216. Pingback: bountiful divorce lawyer

  217. Pingback: marthastewart.guitarherobrokemyknee.com

  218. Pingback: sleep aid

  219. Pingback: edarling

  220. Pingback: piante da siepe

  221. Pingback: affordable seo deals

  222. Pingback: ï»¿seo

  223. Pingback: ï»¿seo

  224. Pingback: spearguns

  225. Pingback: best air purifiers for cigarette smoke

  226. Pingback: spearguns

  227. Pingback: http:www.christiantshirts.co

  228. Pingback: videoblogsterpro

  229. Pingback: mobile strike hack

  230. Pingback: kopya icerik

  231. Pingback: instagram hack

  232. Pingback: instant payday

  233. Pingback: bubblenews

  234. Pingback: cusco puno bus

  235. Pingback: NBAOnlineStreams

  236. Pingback: knifes kitchen block set cheap

  237. Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater

  238. Pingback: rialudi

  239. Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater

  240. Pingback: college schedule maker

  241. Pingback: Дивергент, глава 3: За стеной / Allegiant, Высотка / High-Rise,

  242. Pingback: dgcreatives.neuradyne.space

  243. Pingback: Casino

  244. Pingback: google plus bot

  245. Pingback: edarling

  246. Pingback: massage

  247. Pingback: ways to make money at home

  248. Pingback: nordstrom coupon 25 off

  249. Pingback: free accounts brazzers

  250. Pingback: la viagra

  251. Pingback: Carpenter

  252. Pingback: Bedside Lamps

  253. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  254. Pingback: writing a resume

  255. Pingback: employment resume

  256. Pingback: clash of clans hack

  257. Pingback: Data Recovery Services

  258. Pingback: Data Recovery Services

  259. Pingback: Data Recovery Services

  260. Pingback: Data Recovery Services

  261. Pingback: bounce house cost

  262. Pingback: Full Report

  263. Pingback: my latest blog post

  264. Pingback: jvzoo scam

  265. Pingback: neo2 review

  266. Pingback: Free WSET Course

  267. Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientologist

  268. Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientologist

  269. Pingback: follar

  270. Pingback: Writers

  271. Pingback: Affiliate Trax Scam

  272. Pingback: vinyl windows replacement

  273. Pingback: landscape garden design london

  274. Pingback: garden designer london

  275. Pingback: tapas london

  276. Pingback: Models

  277. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  278. Pingback: romano's bankruptcy

  279. Pingback: iPhone 6 broken screen

  280. Pingback: Rugby Live Stream

  281. Pingback: marketing across canada

  282. Pingback: ???????

  283. Pingback: ???????

  284. Pingback: ï»¿escortbayan

  285. Pingback: vip prints

  286. Pingback: Woodbury painting service

  287. Pingback: printingvip

  288. Pingback: sbobet livescore

  289. Pingback: sms lån

  290. Pingback: spanish tapas bars in london

  291. Pingback: LiveStreamRugby

  292. Pingback: مواقع العاب حصرية

  293. Pingback: free avast license key

  294. Pingback: Kurma

  295. Pingback: Lawana

  296. Pingback: club flyer

  297. Pingback: buy hacklink

  298. Pingback: hacklink

  299. Pingback: buy hacklink

  300. Pingback: jajajajajajaja

  301. Pingback: jajajajajajaja

  302. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  303. Pingback: jajajajajajaja

  304. Pingback: dlh

  305. Pingback: mca reviews 2016

  306. Pingback: landscape garden design

  307. Pingback: iv therapy davie

  308. Pingback: samsung unlocking

  309. Pingback: samsung unlocking

  310. Pingback: forniry

  311. Pingback: iv therapy coconut creek

  312. Pingback: fotos de sexo

  313. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  314. Pingback: como abrir un casillero virtual

  315. Pingback: beautiful men

  316. Pingback: blat drewniany

  317. Pingback: spanish tapas in london

  318. Pingback: medical billing schools

  319. Pingback: porno español

  320. Pingback: Brian wiita

  321. Pingback: sklejka dlh

  322. Pingback: Get Traffic

  323. Pingback: american heritage inc

  324. Pingback: iv therapy in nj

  325. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  326. Pingback: ï»¿Storage Company Cheltenham

  327. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  328. Pingback: Removals Gloucester

  329. Pingback: Removals Cheltenham

  330. Pingback: podlogi dlh

  331. Pingback: cedr dlh

  332. Pingback: 手錶手機色情

  333. Pingback: click

  334. Pingback: 我他媽的谷歌

  335. Pingback: viagra

  336. Pingback: Love Quotes for her

  337. Pingback: ï»¿junk cars

  338. Pingback: ï»¿junk cars

  339. Pingback: coffee maker with built in grinder

  340. Pingback: fuck google

  341. Pingback: instagram porn

  342. Pingback: modrzew

  343. Pingback: 剑网3点卡充值

  344. Pingback: escort

  345. Pingback: best umbrella base

  346. Pingback: http://www.latest-game-codes

  347. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  348. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  349. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  350. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  351. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  352. Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com

  353. Pingback: the world leader bringing innovation in business and marketing seo-mediamarketing

  354. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Duffle Bag

  355. Pingback: Bad service

  356. Pingback: Bad service

  357. Pingback: crossfit vancouver

  358. Pingback: Actress Wisetrail

  359. Pingback: london tantric

  360. Pingback: london tantric

  361. Pingback: london tantric

  362. Pingback: shirt men

  363. Pingback: Selene

  364. Pingback: Bowling

  365. Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies

  366. Pingback: love quotes

  367. Pingback: cars lagos

  368. Pingback: Hottest WAGs in Sports

  369. Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey

  370. Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค

  371. Pingback: break fix

  372. Pingback: http://www.rocket-e.com/

  373. Pingback: ï»¿gambling

  374. Pingback: ï»¿gambling

  375. Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey

  376. Pingback: Detroit Pistons Andre Drummond

  377. Pingback: more

  378. Pingback: clic

  379. Pingback: Pure Natural Healing

  380. Pingback: water heater

  381. Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel

  382. Pingback: troubleshooting heating

  383. Pingback: recupero dati

  384. Pingback: spam scam

  385. Pingback: recupero dati

  386. Pingback: illuziaobmana

  387. Pingback: recupero dati

  388. Pingback: Tenerife Property

  389. Pingback: Gracias, un saludo.

  390. Pingback: oversized recliner

  391. Pingback: forex

  392. Pingback: forex

  393. Pingback: techos de aluminio

  394. Pingback: techos de aluminio

  395. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys

  396. Pingback: alpha brain review

  397. Pingback: Gordie Howe Jersey

  398. Pingback: alpha brain review

  399. Pingback: ego cialis

  400. Pingback: ego cialis

  401. Pingback: ï»¿academia do importador

  402. Pingback: ï»¿academia do importador

  403. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Apparel

  404. Pingback: escaperoom

  405. Pingback: how to grow hair

  406. Pingback: rolls in gymnastics

  407. Pingback: regrow hair naturally

  408. Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Store

  409. Pingback: sexy escort girl

  410. Pingback: electrician

  411. Pingback: visit here

  412. Pingback: electrician

  413. Pingback: the tao badass pdf

  414. Pingback: Ver Peliculas online gratis

  415. Pingback: Escort en Chillan

  416. Pingback: http://jonautoparts.com/universal-primer-fuel-bulbs-pump-bubble-carburetor-stihl-p-8311.html

  417. Pingback: Escorts Copiapo

  418. Pingback: kadıköy escort

  419. Pingback: ï»¿Sexchillan

  420. Pingback: Escort en iquique

  421. Pingback: Escorts iquique

  422. Pingback: fakir selim

  423. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey

  424. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  425. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  426. Pingback: self balancing scooter

  427. Pingback: dewedding

  428. Pingback: best dating site toronto

  429. Pingback: Viagra skutki uboczne

  430. Pingback: kamagra gdzie kupiï¿½

  431. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  432. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  433. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store

  434. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  435. Pingback: free games

  436. Pingback: Promo Codes

  437. Pingback: MILF Porn

  438. Pingback: Interracial Porn

  439. Pingback: grace singer

  440. Pingback: Free XXX Porn

  441. Pingback: Asian Porn

  442. Pingback: cranecrews.com

  443. Pingback: porno

  444. Pingback: MILF Porn

  445. Pingback: Kamagra

  446. Pingback: free games

  447. Pingback: cisco

  448. Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto

  449. Pingback: Anal Porn

  450. Pingback: Detroit Pistons

  451. Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts

  452. Pingback: Free Amateur Porn

  453. Pingback: games hits

  454. Pingback: Naughty America Porn

  455. Pingback: Jayden Jaymes Porn

  456. Pingback: Cam Porn

  457. Pingback: ï»¿pest control

  458. Pingback: ï»¿pest control

  459. Pingback: metin2 pvp serverler

  460. Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel

  461. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts

  462. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Sports Memorabilia

  463. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys

  464. Pingback: pest control

  465. Pingback: cuban link chain

  466. Pingback: real gold jewelry

  467. Pingback: We know ikea better than Ikea!

  468. Pingback: empresas de envio de usa a colombia

  469. Pingback: AR 10 kit

  470. Pingback: ï»¿Company Reviews

  471. Pingback: phenq review

  472. Pingback: viagra

  473. Pingback: Candace

  474. Pingback: buy hacklink

  475. Pingback: games hits

  476. Pingback: car warranty reviews

  477. Pingback: extended warranty insurance

  478. Pingback: Porn Blog

  479. Pingback: pnr status

  480. Pingback: fast cash loans

  481. Pingback: darmowe automaty do gier

  482. Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi

  483. Pingback: webcam modeling job

  484. Pingback: poodle dog breed information

  485. Pingback: travel singapore

  486. Pingback: forex trading live

  487. Pingback: plantas purificadoras de agua

  488. Pingback: destination wedding

  489. Pingback: Pauline

  490. Pingback: Peter

  491. Pingback: Paul DeGregory

  492. Pingback: Best Deals Makeup Brushes Set

  493. Pingback: Scarlett

  494. Pingback: little india denver

  495. Pingback: pozyczki

  496. Pingback: pozyczki

  497. Pingback: pozyczki

  498. Pingback: phone 6s huge discount

  499. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review

  500. Pingback: Top in Chapter 13 Attorney

  501. Pingback: brain smart ultra

  502. Pingback: brainsmart

  503. Pingback: brain smart ultra

  504. Pingback: brainsmart ultra

  505. Pingback: man gymnastics

  506. Pingback: buy fake like

  507. Pingback: porn

  508. Pingback: American Power and Gas

  509. Pingback: Nikah

  510. Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories

  511. Pingback: ESCORT

  512. Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon

  513. Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon

  514. Pingback: Erotikshop

  515. Pingback: london tantric

  516. Pingback: tantric massage london

  517. Pingback: Criminal Defense Lawyer Nashville

  518. Pingback: RRB Result 2016

  519. Pingback: manifestation miracle pdf

  520. Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes

  521. Pingback: http://www.hr.com/en/app/blog/2016/05/3-keys-to-reducing-employee-turnover-in-the-christ_inzzz3ra.html

  522. Pingback: نقل عفش بالمدينة المنورة

  523. Pingback: Best Bankruptcy Attorney Texas

  524. Pingback: ï»¿money

  525. Pingback: Investing MLM worlds best start up companies

  526. Pingback: vr1

  527. Pingback: hiverlab

  528. Pingback: Free Credit Report

  529. Pingback: Desert Safari Dubai

  530. Pingback: Jacuzzi

  531. Pingback: Professional Carpet Cleaning

  532. Pingback: cleaner near me

  533. Pingback: agario

  534. Pingback: interior design

  535. Pingback: doors and windows installation

  536. Pingback: batman v superman: dawn of justice full movie streaming

  537. Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan

  538. Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan

  539. Pingback: Signature Bail Bonds of Tulsa

  540. Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan

  541. Pingback: Probiotics for women

  542. Pingback: childrens books

  543. Pingback: Bali Huts

  544. Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort

  545. Pingback: Ship to Malaysia

  546. Pingback: Babyzen Yoyo 6+ Stroller

  547. Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort

  548. Pingback: Representative ID

  549. Pingback: coin shop

  550. Pingback: VISTO DE INVESTIDOR EB5

  551. Pingback: qweqweqe

  552. Pingback: film izle

  553. Pingback: acheter des likes

  554. Pingback: qweqweqe

  555. Pingback: qweqweqe

  556. Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan

  557. Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan

  558. Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan

  559. Pingback: driving school edmonton

  560. Pingback: gopro extended battery

  561. Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort

  562. Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort

  563. Pingback: Cocuk escort

  564. Pingback: Cocuk escort

  565. Pingback: sport betting

  566. Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet

  567. Pingback: FastComet Coupon Code

  568. Pingback: verano sauvage

  569. Pingback: ï»¿Viagra

  570. Pingback: child escort girl

  571. Pingback: child escort girl

  572. Pingback: business reviews

  573. Pingback: business reviews

  574. Pingback: business reviews

  575. Pingback: Club car light kits

  576. Pingback: why not check here

  577. Pingback: viagra

  578. Pingback: live stream

  579. Pingback: chinakopen.nl

  580. Pingback: bulk sms

  581. Pingback: chinakopen.nl

  582. Pingback: chinakopen.nl

  583. Pingback: chinakopen.nl

  584. Pingback: jeweler scottsdale

  585. Pingback: Home Loans

  586. Pingback: crazy bulk reviews

  587. Pingback: mind power and the law of attraction

  588. Pingback: PC Disposal

  589. Pingback: Herbalife is a global nutrition and weight management company

  590. Pingback: sex toys

  591. Pingback: unlocked android phone

  592. Pingback: cocuk pornosu

  593. Pingback: cocuk escort

  594. Pingback: cocuk escort

  595. Pingback: http://msphack.com.pl

  596. Pingback: cocuk escort

  597. Pingback: french bulldog coffee mug

  598. Pingback: Ronald Noble

  599. Pingback: mashpi lodge ecuador

  600. Pingback: T-SHIRTS

  601. Pingback: bet online sports here

  602. Pingback: escort in nottingham

  603. Pingback: hacklink

  604. Pingback: Spain For Sale Properties

  605. Pingback: hormone therapy medical weight loss in wilminton

  606. Pingback: Can't stop laughing at July's best news bloopers!

  607. Pingback: Martin

  608. Pingback: payday loans

  609. Pingback: Finding the right customers

  610. Pingback: Basin Faucets-products

  611. Pingback: this URL

  612. Pingback: Chasidy

  613. Pingback: 健麗

  614. Pingback: judi online

  615. Pingback: nigger

  616. Pingback: beataddiction.com

  617. Pingback: Reneu First Fitness

  618. Pingback: посещение на връзка

  619. Pingback: Herbalife Immune Health

  620. Pingback: friv

  621. Pingback: youtube.com

  622. Pingback: cargamescar.biz

  623. Pingback: kizi games

  624. Pingback: innokin kits

  625. Pingback: veterans day thank you messages

  626. Pingback: Bigo Live Singapore

  627. Pingback: dermatologist south tampa

  628. Pingback: avocat permis

  629. Pingback: advanced dermatology florida

  630. Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews

  631. Pingback: essentials brandon fl

  632. Pingback: bay area dermatology tampa

  633. Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews

  634. Pingback: Koreaanse cosmetica

  635. Pingback: Malaysia Warehouse Sale

  636. Pingback: bilingual wedding officiant

  637. Pingback: gaming

  638. Pingback: voucher codes

  639. Pingback: trang trÃ­ phÃ²ng khÃ¡ch

  640. Pingback: Casino ratings

  641. Pingback: EZ GO golf cart parts

  642. Pingback: National Portal - Dicas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es

  643. Pingback: international plaza

  644. Pingback: instagram followers porn

  645. Pingback: Khasiat Cream Temulawak

  646. Pingback: Harga Cream Temulawak Asli

  647. Pingback: Bell

  648. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-20mg-price/

  649. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/buy-levitra-nz-qatar/

  650. Pingback: shopping

  651. Pingback: Studio 414 Contest

  652. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-dosage/

  653. Pingback: Alexander

  654. Pingback: Singapore memory training courses

  655. Pingback: Our Limousine service Vancouver BC office

  656. Pingback: Opciones Binarias

  657. Pingback: affordable mover north vancouver bc

  658. Pingback: Back Pain Relief

  659. Pingback: seo package prices india

  660. Pingback: affordable seo services in india

  661. Pingback: Shipping to Malaysia

  662. Pingback: Modular Homes

  663. Pingback: professional seo packages

  664. Pingback: banheira completa

  665. Pingback: Y8 Games

  666. Pingback: weblink

  667. Pingback: Classic car racing friv games

  668. Pingback: website optimisation packages

  669. Pingback: avocat permis

  670. Pingback: Kizi tips cheats play games, juegos kizi 2 games online

  671. Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1

  672. Pingback: lunch talk

  673. Pingback: memory workshop

  674. Pingback: ladyboy

  675. Pingback: mastering services

  676. Pingback: meet new people online

  677. Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview

  678. Pingback: zip

  679. Pingback: Top haitian artist

  680. Pingback: viagra

  681. Pingback: gambling

  682. Pingback: CHECK THIS WEBSITE

  683. Pingback: products-6

  684. Pingback: valiutu skaiciuokle

  685. Pingback: insulation companies

  686. Pingback: escort bayan

  687. Pingback: Anthony_Melchiorres

  688. Pingback: tunisian lawyer

  689. Pingback: generate leads definition

  690. Pingback: see here

  691. Pingback: John Greed Vouchers

  692. Pingback: fishing

  693. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer

  694. Pingback: 黃金海岸

  695. Pingback: gambling games

  696. Pingback: furniture village voucher codes

  697. Pingback: dunelm mill voucher codes

  698. Pingback: Viagra coupon

  699. Pingback: buy gold scottsdale

  700. Pingback: no hdd

  701. Pingback: 95% off Viagra pills

  702. Pingback: fullfilmizle

  703. Pingback: battery saver

  704. Pingback: Games kizi games kizi

  705. Pingback: Kizi 2016 games friv: friv games kizi

  706. Pingback: payday loans

  707. Pingback: view web page

  708. Pingback: Kizi 3 kizi3 kizi

  709. Pingback: taekwondo

  710. Pingback: Kizi 1000 top 1000 kizi

  711. Pingback: free bet castle bookmakers

  712. Pingback: Kizi 2 games Friv 5 new friv games

  713. Pingback: voucher codes

  714. Pingback: caskets

  715. Pingback: senior care dallas texas

  716. Pingback: sex discount

  717. Pingback: Viagra pill coupon

  718. Pingback: Kizi friv y8 games - love calculator friv games

  719. Pingback: Videos about kizi 2

  720. Pingback: Kizi fun games friv games kizi

  721. Pingback: مقوي تي بي لنك

  722. Pingback: pokemon go hacks

  723. Pingback: apple

  724. Pingback: American Power and Gas Reviews

  725. Pingback: Best keynote speakers

  726. Pingback: wholesale viagra

  727. Pingback: American Power and Gas Reviews

  728. Pingback: international dating sites

  729. Pingback: judi casino online

  730. Pingback: situs poker

  731. Pingback: lol coaching

  732. Pingback: Globalandia

  733. Pingback: after hours

  734. Pingback: Smart Android TV Streaming Box Kodi

  735. Pingback: Aida

  736. Pingback: high life

  737. Pingback: Rekrutteringsfirma

  738. Pingback: satta matka

  739. Pingback: test preparation Fountain valley

  740. Pingback: college consulting fountain valley

  741. Pingback: test preparation Huntington beach

  742. Pingback: #bitcoin matrix

  743. Pingback: Lucky Taxi Boston

  744. Pingback: Spray Tanning Solution

  745. Pingback: O.B.E.

  746. Pingback: Joi

  747. Pingback: mandala

  748. Pingback: Greenleaf Lawn Care Services

  749. Pingback: Laser Hair Removal Tampa

  750. Pingback: find this

  751. Pingback: Laser Hair Removal Tampa

  752. Pingback: Look At This

  753. Pingback: codes promotion

  754. Pingback: explanation

  755. Pingback: lettera di presentazione in inglese

  756. Pingback: evden eve nakliyat

  757. Pingback: nikon digital slr camera lens bundle

  758. Pingback: bathroom showroom

  759. Pingback: Sewa Bus White Horse

  760. Pingback: there

  761. Pingback: Free Online Marketplace

  762. Pingback: filing cabinet

  763. Pingback: porno

  764. Pingback: guard card online

  765. Pingback: Veterans Day

  766. Pingback: Discover how to earn serious income online as an affiliate

  767. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLhS146azz0

  768. Pingback: blackhat

  769. Pingback: sedgwick properties development

  770. Pingback: Los Angeles party bus

  771. Pingback: jessica sarkisian

  772. Pingback: top2017bloomingme

  773. Pingback: guillaume guersan

  774. Pingback: immigration lawyer NJ

  775. Pingback: boolberry next bitcoin

  776. Pingback: boolberry secure digital cash

  777. Pingback: Dungeon

  778. Pingback: singapore plumbing

  779. Pingback: at bing

  780. Pingback: Like It

  781. Pingback: informative post

  782. Pingback: Boolberry

  783. Pingback: teh oolong

  784. Pingback: my response

  785. Pingback: wsi

  786. Pingback: see here now

  787. Pingback: Porno

  788. Pingback: estrategias marketing digital

  789. Pingback: Find Out More

  790. Pingback: car game

  791. Pingback: Sherika

  792. Pingback: malware

  793. Pingback: Miss

  794. Pingback: Pawswatch.com

  795. Pingback: mike geary tout sur les abdominaux gratuit

  796. Pingback: residential

  797. Pingback: http://www.wikidot.com/user:info/wesela

  798. Pingback: telecharger tubemate pour windows phone

  799. Pingback: www

  800. Pingback: casino gambling

  801. Pingback: online

  802. Pingback: affordable moving services north vancouver bc

  803. Pingback: Viagra apteka

  804. Pingback: delivery service new york

  805. Pingback: Viagra cena

  806. Pingback: Viagra cena

  807. Pingback: play angry birds

  808. Pingback: jucari jocuri video

  809. Pingback: hcg diet

  810. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  811. Pingback: masonry contractors

  812. Pingback: new brazilian steakhouse arlington tx

  813. Pingback: nottingham escort

  814. Pingback: NCAA JERSEYS

  815. Pingback: burger steak with mushroom sauce recipe

  816. Pingback: stolen motorcycle

  817. Pingback: Steak and oyster pie

  818. Pingback: steak and shake challenge

  819. Pingback: temple run online

  820. Pingback: Viagra tanio

  821. Pingback: interior design

  822. Pingback: bikegames

  823. Pingback: counselling red deer

  824. Pingback: shooting game

  825. Pingback: gordonia free watches

  826. Pingback: Rayqvon Warren

  827. Pingback: Rayqvon Warren

  828. Pingback: isobrain

  829. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  830. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  831. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  832. Pingback: Christy

  833. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  834. Pingback: tx maxx voucher

  835. Pingback: vinhomes phạm hùng

  836. Pingback: scientific trading machine review

  837. Pingback: imwithpetermantu.com

  838. Pingback: Dia

  839. Pingback: molodezhka4sezon17seriya18192

  840. Pingback: Star

  841. Pingback: izmir escort

  842. Pingback: istanbul escort

  843. Pingback: nottingham escorts agency

  844. Pingback: huge discount up to 98%

  845. Pingback: Xanax Regal Escorts

  846. Pingback: Epoxomicin

  847. Pingback: hermetic flake flooring installation

  848. Pingback: malware

  849. Pingback: Boat Paint

  850. Pingback: Epoxy moisture control system

  851. Pingback: Eponymous disease

  852. Pingback: team

  853. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  854. Pingback: mail your enemies glitter

  855. Pingback: siktir git

  856. Pingback: Tools For Educators

  857. Pingback: info scuba diving

  858. Pingback: romantic short stories

  859. Pingback: izmir eskort

  860. Pingback: look at here now

  861. Pingback: stay at home mom jobs

  862. Pingback: furniture

  863. Pingback: Prokop

  864. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  865. Pingback: Magical Microwave

  866. Pingback: Bridgette

  867. Pingback: livraison courses marseille

  868. Pingback: http://www.beasleyfirm.com/

  869. Pingback: lastssadsafdsa

  870. Pingback: Молодежка4сезон25серия26серия

  871. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  872. Pingback: Foundation Repair Denver

  873. Pingback: phone psychic

  874. Pingback: missouri wind and solar lawsuit

  875. Pingback: payday loans uk

  876. Pingback: branded kitchen

  877. Pingback: skymax wind turbine complaints

  878. Pingback: win the battle

  879. Pingback: coins for clash royale

  880. Pingback: edcure

  881. Pingback: siktir

  882. Pingback: siktir git

  883. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  884. Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html

  885. Pingback: MYKONOS VILLAS

  886. Pingback: http://www.vistaprint.com/category/business-stationery.aspx

  887. Pingback: download mp3

  888. Pingback: get instagram followers

  889. Pingback: Recommended Site

  890. Pingback: sites de rencontre

  891. Pingback: paypal

  892. Pingback: Full Movies

  893. Pingback: site

  894. Pingback: Christiana

  895. Pingback: where can i get hold of

  896. Pingback: unlock her legs system reviewï¿½

  897. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  898. Pingback: Porno

  899. Pingback: buy followers

  900. Pingback: get ig followers

Top