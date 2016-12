5 Reasons EVERYONE Should Attend the 2014 WWIB Conference

1. It’s the first step to figuring out the rest of your life.

When you wrote to the Wharton admissions committee, you were certain you’d use your MBA to further microfinance across the third world. Now that you actually see the bills come in, investment banking and consulting are looking pretty nice (sorry marketers!). The WWIB Conference has panels covering 6 different industry segments – from finance to nonprofit – so you can explore tons of post-MBA options.

2. It’s the best place to get your network on.

Over 20 sponsor companies come to the WWIB conference, plus inspiring alumni and business leaders covering the range from large conglomerates to start-up entrepreneurs. The breadth of networking opportunities are unparalleled and unique to this cross-industry conference.

3. You want to participate in something meaningful on a Friday.

How many times since getting to Wharton has your Friday slipped away, sleeping off that post-White Party/Red & Blue Ball/Pub hangover? Here’s a chance to do something phenomenal with your Friday – impactful conversations, unparalleled networking opportunities, two awesome meals, and a baller swag bag. Take advantage of the opportunities you have now to meet, mix and mingle – meaningfully!

4. It’s full of chicks.

That’s right, I said it. There will be a lot of impressive women there – after all, it is the WWIB Conference. For women, it’s a great chance to meet your peers and predecessors at Wharton and follow their example. For men, it’s the perfect way to expand your network and business expertise while hearing from inspiring speakers and supporting your female colleagues.

5. All the cool kids are doing it.

Rigorous statistical analysis suggests that attendance at the WWIB Conference is highly correlated with popularity and future success. Ok, so maybe not – we may or may not have gotten an LT in Stats. But, it is one of the most highly attended conferences at Wharton year after year, and for good reason (see Reasons 1-4). Even better: this year we have plenty of content for both women and men, and we can’t wait to have you join us in the conversation!