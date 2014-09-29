Peter Thiel: “Every moment in business happens only once”

by Molly Dince, WG ‘16
Whether you know Peter Thiel as the co-founder of PayPal and Palantir, investor in Facebook and SpaceX, or as the inspiration for Peter Gregory, the eccentric venture capitalist on HBO’s Silicon Valley, you would likely agree that he knows a thing or two about what makes a successful tech entrepreneur. But as it turns out, Thiel is less interested in sharing his secrets of success, and more interested in debunking myths that he believes are stalling progress in today’s world. According to the tech tycoon, there is only one question aspiring entrepreneurs must ask themselves: “What great company is no one else building?”
Answering this question was largely the focus of last week’s Authors@Whartonseries, where Thiel served up a few of the contrarian ideas that appear in his new book, Zero to One: Notes on Startups, or How to Build the Future. Among them, Thiel explained:
- competition and capitalism are not synonymous
- technology and globalization are opposing concepts
- the developed world needs developing
Delving deeper, Thiel explained his anti-monopolistic viewpoint in terms of industries and companies that are thriving – software, Google – and others that are stagnant and unprofitable – the restaurant industry. On this latter point, he remarked, “People always say you should go after a big market. But you don’t want to be a minnow in a vast ocean, and if you’re in a trillion dollar market, you might as well open a restaurant.”
On the topic of globalization, Thiel took his point about the need for originality in innovation a step further. In his view, globalization is a horizontal concept whereas technology runs vertically, engendering progress or “movement from zero to one.” He cited China as a prime exemplar of successful globalization, a country that has advanced by copying systems and processes that have already been proven effective elsewhere. He urged the audience to understand the fundamental difference between technology and globalization, to reject complacency, and challenge the idea that “there’s nothing left to solve” in the US and other developed nations. As Thiel put it, there is no reason for Millennials to accept the notion that their livelihoods should be worse-off than that of their parents, or that we have established every truth and there are no more great opportunities.
Thiel’s broader point is that secrets still exist, lying somewhere between “mysteries and truths” and they are waiting to be solved. That was what he and his co-founders set out to do with PayPal, where he explained, “our original crazy mission was to replace the US currency with a new, digital one.” The reason our world has grown increasingly static, in his view, is that people assume everyone else is trying to solve our problems.
Reflecting on the trajectory of his own career, Thiel explained that he would ask more of the truly tough questions if he could go back and redo his experience as a Stanford undergrad, law student, and young professional. Interestingly, Thiel said that he would pursue the same prestigious path, despite his seeming dislike for traditional education. This is despite the Thiel Fellowship, which encourages college students under the age of 20 to drop out and focus on their work, research, and other startup projects. From this program, there has been one successful exit. Moreover, the world has gained a topical caffeine spray, courtesy one of the fellowship winners.
From quoting Anna Karenina to citing Airbnb as the most important startup in Silicon Valley, Thiel covered broad and surprising ground in his 90-minute talk, which included a Q&A with Professor Adam Grant. But the underlying theme was meant to challenge and embolden the next generation of innovators and game-changers. As Thiel stated in the opening of his talk, “Courage is in far shorter supply than genius.”
