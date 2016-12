Sandwiched between Rouge and Parc, on the eastern edge of Rittenhouse Square, Devon Seafood Grill often blends into Parc restaurant as it has the same tables and chairs on the sidewalk. Inside, Devon’s is an old-school seafood restaurant with the ambiance of traditional steakhouses, such as Butcher and Singer, and Del Frisco’s. The service at the restaurant excels, the wait staff provides knowledgeable advice on the menu, timely service, and little treats here and there to make the dining experience more pleasant. Our server, Donte, took off a drink from each of our bills to help make the experience more enjoyable.

With its fish delivered daily, the food at Devon is consistently good. The restaurant doesn’t do anything out of the ordinary, while nailing the seafood classics. As appetizers go, the fresh crab cakes they serve rival some of the best from Maryland, with over 90% of the crab cake being crabmeat held together by the minimum amount of bread possible. Having that much crabmeat in the crab cakes is a key differentiator of quality food.

The grilled swordfish entrée was tender, smooth, and perfectly seasoned with just a touch of lemon and salt. Both entrées we ordered came with two healthy portion of sides, of which I definitely recommend getting the lobster mac n’ cheese – rich, creamy and fully of lobster meats. The second entrée, the lobster tamale, stole the show. With a creamy white wine sauce on top of a pile of perfectly matched lobster meat, green chilies, fresh corn and onions, this dish definitely deserves a two thumbs up. In fact, the only hiccup at Devon is the seafood gumbo – it’s generic and lacked flair. I would recommend sticking to the more traditional dishes here at Devon’s.

Devon is perfectly located in the middle of Rittenhouse Square, provides a nice meal at decent prices. The respectably portioned fish entrees were around ~$25 and came with 2 sides. The restaurant requires business casual, which may be a bit too fancy for a first date but perfect for a special anniversary, birthday, or if you really want to seal the deal on date three. Hidden behind the store front is a huge seating section in the heart of the restaurant, which can accommodate for a large group or party. I would recommend Devon’s as the seafood alternative to Butcher and Singer’s steak night out.

Ambiance: 4.5 stars (especially ask for outside on a nice day out)

Service: 5 stars

Food: 4.5 stars

Overall: 4.5 stars

Location: 225 S. 18th Street, on the eastern edge of Rittenhouse Square below Parc

Recommended Dishes: The biscuit (comes free with entrée), daily fresh fish grilled, lobster tamales, and crab cakes.