Oktoberfest Trek Top 10

Relive the top moments from the land of beer, blondes and brezeln

As I and 65 of my fellow second-years return from the toughest Leadership Venture at Wharton – filled with endless days of drinking, gigantic Germans and a complete lack of food for vegetarians – we all are still trying to piece together the events of our three days spent in Munich. Thankfully, our new oversized iPhone 6 Plus remained with us at all times, allowing us to capture our top Oktoberfest Trek moments