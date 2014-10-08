You’ve Got Mail!

When Wharton students, Adarsh Manpuria (WG15), Apoorva Pandhi (WG15) & Daniel Judd (W14) found themselves discussing, week after week, how painful it was to manage their overload of school & personal emails (100+ emails daily), they realized that there has to be a simpler, more efficient way of managing their inbox. Daniel had seen some of his peers build extensive filters on their desktop Gmail/ Outlook, which helped them stay organized. However, these filters were difficult to build & few other students did this actively.

This led the team to think of Funnels – easy to setup, ready-made, shareable filter settings that can help you stay on top of currently trending topics (such as recruiting, Wharton coursework, WGA social events and even personal events like friends’ weddings or bachelor parties). Building on this concept, the team has recently launched its first product – an iOS application (FunnelMail) that seamlessly syncs with your Wharton email accounts (or personal Gmail). Is this yet another email app? No, the team is calling it the anti-email inbox, built on the idea that it should be super-easy to stay on top of important emails, even on-the-go!

So how is FunnelMail iOS easier to use than desktop Gmail/ Outlook filters? The team came up with an innovative concept of the Funnel store, which lets you discover ‘ready to install’ Funnels – for example, 2 favourites of early users Chelsie Zhang (WG’16) and Sagar Pagare (WG’15) are pre-built Funnels around “Consulting recruiting” (emails exchanges with potential recruiters such as Mckinsey, Bain & BCG) and Wharton Cluster and Cohorts (emails around cluster and cohort events). The Funnel store also has other pre-built Funnels around Investment banking recruiting, Real estate recruiting, Wharton SSF program, WGA social events, academics & so on that you can use with just a click!

Users can also personalize further, by setting up their own Funnels easily, with just a swipe. Funnels not only help you see relevant emails together, but also notify you when you get emails around these important topics.

FunnelMail iOS is 100% safe & secure – think of it just as an intelligent email reader/ organizer for your smart-phone. It does not mess with your emails on the server/ desktop in any way. It is also super easy to setup and use.

To download the app, check out other relevant Funnels for Wharton students and to find answers to common usage questions, visit the website – www.funnelmailapp.com