Top 10 Reasons To Go To The 80s Party

Hands down, the 80s were America’s glory years. Hair was big, and shoulder pads were even bigger. Plus, the 80s brought us such karaoke classics as “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and “Livin’ On a Prayer.” So it’s a no brainer that the Media and Entertainment Club’s annual 80s Party has always a blast and we suspect that this year will be no different. Check out our ten reasons why you can’t miss this year’s 80s bash this Friday.

1. MJ is Alive and Well

All hail the King of Pop. Swing by the 80s party and you’ve got a good chance of seeing Michael Jackson in the flesh (and what he would have looked like if he were Japanese).

2. Thriller Dance-offs

What’s better than one Michael Jackson? Two! See what happens when MJ1 dances off to “Thriller” against MJ2 from Poland (aka Mikhail Jackbachev).

3. Have Double the Trouble, Double the Fun

Grown up Gumby can get down and bendy. Relive your childhood days with our favorite clay friend busting some moves to Mr. Roboto. Domo Arigato! #80sOverload

4.It’s a New Year, New Location

We’re still trying to get the black soot off our clothes from the White Party, too. At least you won’t have to worry about getting off that grime from the 80s party. This year’s shindig has a brand new location (with clean floors) – Distrct N9NE!

5. You Can Go for the Gold

Always wanted to be an Olympian? Get some vintage gear off eBay and live the dream in the 80s.

6. You’ve Got Another Excuse to Bring Out the Neon Gear

We know that you’ve been dying to break out your fanny back and neon short shorts that you stole from your sister. Good thing it’s always in style when you’re at the 80s party.

7. You Know the Words to Every Song

You get to scream and dance to favorites like “Love Shack,” “Billie Jean,” and “Like a Prayer”—all played by the Galaxy’s Most Original ‘80s tribute band, RubixCube.

8. You Don’t Even Need to Dress Up

Don’t have anything to wear? Denim was in during the 80s. Just put on your fireball-drenched costume from the Canada party the night before and you’re ready to rock.

9. You can Make New “Friends”

The 80’s party a great opportunity to get a kiss or two from some other Penn students without having to go crash the law school mixer.

10. Burn Calories While Having Fun

Jane Fonda would be proud. Pull up your leg warmers and get on the dance floor. Let’s make this 80s party one to remember.

Buy your tickets here!!!!