Top 5 Reasons You Should Make A Weekend Trip To Charlottesville

It all started out as just a dream. We had NO idea what we signed up for… so many surprises from each attendee. Did we know that Alina would model for us in a matching pajama set? Did we have any idea that Ting Ting would bust out impromptu yoga stretches? (Thanks for keeping us limber, girl.) Did we realize that Emily was a secret sommelier with an insanely sophisticated palette (and the ability to score us an extra bottle of vino)? Were any of us aware of Erica’s funfetti frosting fetish?

Thankfully, with the help of rainbow scuba pants, a mini jambox, and a masterfully crafted snack pack, we were well prepared for the journey ahead.

Vineyard tripping: It’s no Napa, but Charlottesville’s Viognier grape is the signature taste of the wines in the region and a must-have. We also made some new friends (shout out to Judy from Houston!) Plus, many of the vineyards are owned by celebrities, so who knows – you might run into Donald Trump or Dave Matthews! Just make sure you book Wahooptie Taxi, these guys really know their stuff (and don’t mind if your playlist for the day includes a mix of 90s hip hop, teen music, and Bollywood jams). Also if you wear matching color pants, they let you drive the van.

Edumacation: We ARE students, after all, so we got our learning on by visiting Monticello, the home of America’s Founding Father, Thomas Jefferson. The estate used to be featured on the back of the $2 bill; and over 250 vegetables and 170 fruits are grown in the neighboring garden! Fresh foodz… yom. We also found babushka Ali Jen lurking in the corner. Did you know that she is one of the original founding members of the musical pop sensation Buranovskiye Babushki?

University of Virginia: We felt it was important to visit the alma mater of some of our favorite classmates in order to understand why they are so amazing. Like Clarissa, this photo explains it all.

4. Eat Sleep Rave Repeat… and then eat some more: This weekend was filled with culinary delights and motivational beverages beyond our wildest imaginations, including a hearty (and sass-filled) brunch at Bluegrass, porky favorites & grilled cheese galore in Brookville, and fresh bagels at Bodo’s. Judgment welcome, and rejected.

5. The Subtle Elegance of a Road Trip: Sure, walking around in the 5-block bubble around Rittenhouse Square is cool and all, but some of us southern gals missed driving and being the star of our own musical concert (aka tone-deaf Tisha Vaidya singing the latest and greatest from Bowling For Soup).

By the end of the weekend, we each had six new besties and 35 empty wine bottles. And we successfully killed & revived Erica. Job well done, ladies.

Epilogue: We’ve gotten many questions about our weekend hashtag, #prostatesalad. While we can’t divulge too much (you had to be there, bro), we can provide a photo of the dish that started it all. Bon appetit!