Rainbow Week: Wharton Celebrates Equality from Coast to Coast

Our esteemed O4B presidents review the first ever Rainbow Week, particularly meaningful in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to let stand three appeals court rulings allowing same-sex marriages.

This month, millions of LGBTQ people across the country became a bit more equal. The United States Supreme Court recently decided to let stand three appeals court rulings allowing same-sex marriages. That cleared the way for equal marriage rights in numerous states across the country.

A record number of Americans now live in areas that recognize legal marriage between same-sex couples:

Same-sex couples now have the freedom to marry in 30 states plus DC

More than 64% of all Americans will soon live in a state where their unions are treated equally under the law

Nearly 59% of the U.S. population lives in a state currently issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples state-wide

It meant so much to both of us to realize that in much of our country, we are finally viewed as full, legitimate members of society.

Rainbow Week

This year, we were excited to bring you the first ever Rainbow Week in honor of LGBT History Month and all the progress we’ve witnessed for LGBTQ rights. Rainbow Week was an opportunity for O4B members to come out and affirm themselves as an LGBTQ person or ally. We were proud to host events including an “Ask an LGBTQ” lunch and learn and partner with other groups for events like 2YD in the Gayborhood at iconic gay bar Woody’s. We also welcomed more than 40 prospective LGBTQ students to campus for the day on Thursday.

The week-long celebration culminated with the wonder that is Rainbow Pub, where everyone’s favorite faculty and staff dressed up and performed in drag, a form of art and entertainment that is a long-standing piece of LGBTQ culture. And artful and entertaining it was. Eric Morin in heels strutting his stuff to Iggy Azalea. Nuff said.

We are also committed to ensuring our impact goes beyond Wharton. This week, we raised money for The Attic, a local LGBTQ youth services center. O4B is matching all donations to double our impact on this incredibly impactful organization.

We appreciate your support and engagement. Together, we can ensure Wharton is an open and inclusive community. And these efforts don’t stop with Rainbow Week. Look out for your rainbow stickers next week. Your friendly cohort ally reps will be handing them out in class. Stick them on your nameplate to continue to stand up for diversity!