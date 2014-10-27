Navigating The Bro-grammer Tech Culture, One Barbie At A Time

Izzy Park recaps the Forbes 30 Under 30 Philly panel event on male programmer (bro-grammer) bias in tech. The session was moderated by Moira Forbes, President & Publisher of ForbesWoman and the panelists were Debbie Sterling, Founder of GoldieBlox, Reshma Saujani, Founder of Girls Who Code, and Julie Ann Horvath, Designer, Developer & Visual Storyteller. 

30under30

I admit, the only reason why I came to this panel was because of its controversial title, “STEMming the Bro-Culture”. The need is obvious, the number of women selecting computer science as a major is close to 20%, a sharp decline from when it was 40% in the 1980s. But it is also true for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) overall. By 2018, the U.S. will have more than 1.2 million unfilled STEM jobs, with STEM jobs currently growing at 17%. That point was the winning tie-breaker in my team’s pitch at Penn’s Y-Prize Robotics Competition. Our product, a classroom robot, set out to inspire young engineers and scientists before entering high school. Where the panel and I differed, was on how to overturn the tech community’s male biases.

“If you can’t, as a women, see yourself on the cover [of a magazine], why even try at that point?” Reshma Saujani, Founder, Girls Who Code

Wait, what? Before I jump to any further conclusions, I do agree with Reshma that one cannot achieve their goals until you yourself believe that you can do it. But that goes for men too. I am inspired when I see women on the cover of Forbes magazine, but I don’t think women need to aspire to be on the cover as an ingredient to success. After seeing Julie Horvath featured on a Wired.com article as a victim of sexism and hostile work environments, heck, I’d reconsider.

The panelist’s answer to “How to advance women”, was to meet girls where they are at. The panelists each nodded in unison when they discussed how women did not need to be going to hackathons, drinking red bull, losing sleep, or dressing up in a hoodie. You couldn’t be yourself, Reshma argued. Instead, the solution was to “create a sisterhood” and “infiltrate” the “bro” culture at a very young age. Reshma targets girls at a young age, adding that girls drop out of school because they start menstruating. Alternatively, Debbie Sterling, founder of GoldieBlox, wants to encourage more women in STEM fields with toys (i.e. Mars Explorer Barbie).

While this all may be true and moving things in the right direction, what was missing in the room were men. The three panelists and the moderator were all women. Do we really need to get into an all-women room to talk about how it’s us vs. men? In order to turn the tide, we need to include men in the conversation. I know that at my very first hackathon at PennApps, I was horrified to learn that some hackers had converted the women’s bathroom into a men’s bathroom. We all went back to our female friends to complain about how we were marginalized but no one really gave the other side a platform to respond and address it. And when we did, the organizers never let it happen again. I believe the only way to really champion and push issues of gender is to include the other half. In the meantime, I’ll be adding Computer Engineer Barbie to my Christmas Wishlist this year.

Authors

648 Comments

  1. Pingback: Doig Website Tech

  2. Pingback: office warehouse space

  3. Pingback: resort hotels for sale

  4. Pingback: crib bedding

  5. Pingback: websites

  6. Pingback: commercial buildings for lease

  7. Pingback: Houston office space

  8. Pingback: Clash of Clans Gems Generator

  9. Pingback: additional resources

  10. Pingback: kalpa pharmaceuticals real

  11. Pingback: Blue Coaster33

  12. Pingback: watch free movies online

  13. Pingback: watch free movies online

  14. Pingback: watch free movies online

  15. Pingback: legal steroids

  16. Pingback: Click Here

  17. Pingback: stop parking

  18. Pingback: her og nu lan

  19. Pingback: anabolic steroids gear

  20. Pingback: mobile porn movies

  21. Pingback: laan penge billigt

  22. Pingback: water ionizers

  23. Pingback: parking

  24. Pingback: pay day loans

  25. Pingback: water ionizer

  26. Pingback: alkaline water brands

  27. Pingback: what is it worth

  28. Pingback: jual kaos baseball

  29. Pingback: electrician tool box set

  30. Pingback: visit this link

  31. Pingback: click to read

  32. Pingback: plumbing supply ace hardware

  33. Pingback: plumbing access panels for drywall

  34. Pingback: paypal loans

  35. Pingback: zakład szklarski piotrków trybunalski

  36. Pingback: house blue

  37. Pingback: electricians tool kit app

  38. Pingback: electrical apps free download

  39. Pingback: payment plan

  40. Pingback: water ionizer

  41. Pingback: water ionizer payment plan

  42. Pingback: view more

  43. Pingback: alkaline water

  44. Pingback: insurance resources

  45. Pingback: http://makemoney.camkingz.com/

  46. Pingback: over here

  47. Pingback: this post

  48. Pingback: mannequins

  49. Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb

  50. Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5

  51. Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa

  52. Pingback: xmct5895ct4jt3d4yxtjgwj45tc3j

  53. Pingback: 3cm9wy7vf5kcwxjc3ytxk0crtsxergsd

  54. Pingback: x30m85cgcr83n5rwxym8cnrsdfruxm

  55. Pingback: xxxxw9yemrfe5xyt78wmfermwsd

  56. Pingback: cheap classic car insurance

  57. Pingback: dui attorney

  58. Pingback: womens silk long robe

  59. Pingback: webcam porno

  60. Pingback: tacfit commando

  61. Pingback: papa john's new coupons

  62. Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri

  63. Pingback: the pebble smart watch

  64. Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale

  65. Pingback: webcammen

  66. Pingback: Pet import permit

  67. Pingback: guitar picks

  68. Pingback: agregaty pradotwï¿½rcze

  69. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle

  70. Pingback: NBA Online Stream

  71. Pingback: the original source

  72. Pingback: t.noronha@resolutionrigging.com.au

  73. Pingback: buy proxies

  74. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews

  75. Pingback: Nyelvtanfolyamok

  76. Pingback: Section 6(2) of the city's Winter Parking Ban By-Law

  77. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer

  78. Pingback: exotic car rental miami beach

  79. Pingback: usaa insurance address

  80. Pingback: Click here

  81. Pingback: Workout Clothes

  82. Pingback: Best buy cell phone accessories

  83. Pingback: best vape pens and vaporizer products and reviews

  84. Pingback: Buck Wadding

  85. Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/flatratecomputerservice/

  86. Pingback: http://forcecollectionforsale.com/author/claycantrel/

  87. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle

  88. Pingback: netflix account info

  89. Pingback: amazon.com

  90. Pingback: yspro.ne.jp

  91. Pingback: best products

  92. Pingback: buy t-shirt

  93. Pingback: bankruptcy attorney harrisburg

  94. Pingback: best deals online

  95. Pingback: criminal defense attorney pennsylvania

  96. Pingback: health diet

  97. Pingback: automotive avenues hours

  98. Pingback: pop over to these guys

  99. Pingback: visit the website

  100. Pingback: Enlarged prostate supplement

  101. Pingback: pret ecograf

  102. Pingback: movie2k

  103. Pingback: dr medora clinic

  104. Pingback: paintless dent repair training

  105. Pingback: t shirt league of legends

  106. Pingback: playpen for dogs

  107. Pingback: Back links

  108. Pingback: http://dot.co.pl/profesjonalne-strony-www/

  109. Pingback: Leon

  110. Pingback: how to publish

  111. Pingback: online casino games

  112. Pingback: melissa & doug puzzles

  113. Pingback: Escort

  114. Pingback: ebay deals near me

  115. Pingback: local seo minneapolis

  116. Pingback: learn more

  117. Pingback: mobile development

  118. Pingback: gay porn cartoons app

  119. Pingback: poker

  120. Pingback: Schluesseldienst Berlin

  121. Pingback: sacred 3 trainer

  122. Pingback: history and meaning of norse

  123. Pingback: dr oz vitamin c serum

  124. Pingback: fifthavenue

  125. Pingback: italian boys names

  126. Pingback: Deon Wertheim

  127. Pingback: a fantastic read

  128. Pingback: seo minneapolis web design

  129. Pingback: Sybil

  130. Pingback: hungry shark evolution cheat

  131. Pingback: boom beach unlimited diamonds

  132. Pingback: my singing monsters trucchi

  133. Pingback: movietube

  134. Pingback: guitar picks

  135. Pingback: Simple Drawing

  136. Pingback: rental of sound system singapore

  137. Pingback: corporate training singapore

  138. Pingback: british used clothing

  139. Pingback: agencia publicidad malaga

  140. Pingback: 4K

  141. Pingback: Debarpan-Internet Entrepreneurship Coach

  142. Pingback: in-home cat sitters naples

  143. Pingback: Microcapmagazine

  144. Pingback: take home pay calculator

  145. Pingback: free porn

  146. Pingback: chapter 13 attorney harrisburg

  147. Pingback: self healing dart boards

  148. Pingback: australias most unreliable bank

  149. Pingback: rosengard.tv

  150. Pingback: Thai Porn

  151. Pingback: Thai Porn

  152. Pingback: roasting pan home outfitters

  153. Pingback: http://bit.ly/1nB7jh8

  154. Pingback: fly swatter battlefield 4

  155. Pingback: Rodger Conorich

  156. Pingback: trademark 6-pocket armrest organizer with table-top

  157. Pingback: Gym Shorts

  158. Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations

  159. Pingback: body forming gel

  160. Pingback: InstallShield

  161. Pingback: crossfit

  162. Pingback: daily dog walkers naples fl

  163. Pingback: porno

  164. Pingback: overnight dog sitter naples fl

  165. Pingback: where to purchase forskolin supplement

  166. Pingback: http://www.queryonline.it/

  167. Pingback: cogniflex vs optimind

  168. Pingback: dog sitter naples fl

  169. Pingback: Clash Royale Hack Android

  170. Pingback: raspberry ketone reviews

  171. Pingback: link

  172. Pingback: great post to read

  173. Pingback: Sexcontact

  174. Pingback: candy saga

  175. Pingback: click through the up coming internet page

  176. Pingback: this hyperlink

  177. Pingback: good fat burner

  178. Pingback: Den Haag

  179. Pingback: clash royale tricks

  180. Pingback: jet stupid

  181. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  182. Pingback: porno espaï¿½o

  183. Pingback: vip print

  184. Pingback: chlamydia info

  185. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review

  186. Pingback: psychic reading for free

  187. Pingback: atlantaeat24hours

  188. Pingback: california psychics reviews

  189. Pingback: classifiedsleaderpost.datingwomen.pw

  190. Pingback: browse this website

  191. Pingback: City professional dentists Staffordshire

  192. Pingback: nasz zespol

  193. Pingback: hot babe

  194. Pingback: game cheat apps android market

  195. Pingback: white label casino

  196. Pingback: dog walker

  197. Pingback: buildingmuscle

  198. Pingback: organic cheap seo

  199. Pingback: http://bit.ly/1NFdSWZ

  200. Pingback: NBAOnlineStreams

  201. Pingback: theporndude.lasab.pw

  202. Pingback: youtube bot

  203. Pingback: Check This Out

  204. Pingback: Tess and Trish jewelry

  205. Pingback: legit ways to make money online

  206. Pingback: hack para clash of clans

  207. Pingback: top article

  208. Pingback: watch this video

  209. Pingback: kids inflatable water slide

  210. Pingback: neo2 software

  211. Pingback: htc 10 Review

  212. Pingback: Secret Lies Here

  213. Pingback: windows installation

  214. Pingback: no credit check loans

  215. Pingback: Girls

  216. Pingback: mp3 download

  217. Pingback: best counter top air purifiers

  218. Pingback: North vancouver BC Wedding photography & video

  219. Pingback: http://printingvip.bravesites.com

  220. Pingback: Removals Gloucestershire

  221. Pingback: judi online sbobet

  222. Pingback: Wallingford house painter

  223. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  224. Pingback: avast key

  225. Pingback: LiveStreamRugby

  226. Pingback: افضل العاب اونلين

  227. Pingback: print flyer cheap clubflyersprints com

  228. Pingback: iv therapy ft lauderdale

  229. Pingback: nutricionista barcelona

  230. Pingback: mca scam review 2016

  231. Pingback: purificadora

  232. Pingback: iv therapy in fort lauderdale

  233. Pingback: casillero en usa

  234. Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh

  235. Pingback: http://theasterfoundation.info/story.php?id=14623

  236. Pingback: sklejka

  237. Pingback: drjaydani

  238. Pingback: ashley madison espaï¿½ol

  239. Pingback: porno español

  240. Pingback: check out the post right here

  241. Pingback: iv therapy jobs nj

  242. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  243. Pingback: Latest Offer

  244. Pingback: 手錶手機色情

  245. Pingback: Promo Codes

  246. Pingback: kantï¿½wka

  247. Pingback: porn

  248. Pingback: 我他媽

  249. Pingback: modrzew

  250. Pingback: best umbrella insurance

  251. Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble Review

  252. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  253. Pingback: see

  254. Pingback: affordable moving fraser height bc

  255. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  256. Pingback: isis videos

  257. Pingback: Bowling

  258. Pingback: private label rights

  259. Pingback: cars lagos

  260. Pingback: mason

  261. Pingback: Hottest WAGs In Sports

  262. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review

  263. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Apparel

  264. Pingback: Gordie Howe Detroit Red Wings Jersey

  265. Pingback: web design

  266. Pingback: Pure Natural Healing

  267. Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey

  268. Pingback: large recliner

  269. Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts

  270. Pingback: spam king

  271. Pingback: telephone call girl

  272. Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts

  273. Pingback: escaperooms

  274. Pingback: gymnastic ropes

  275. Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Store

  276. Pingback: hair regrowth products

  277. Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel

  278. Pingback: Ver Peliculas online gratis

  279. Pingback: is the tao of badass any good

  280. Pingback: buca escort

  281. Pingback: 健麗國際醫學美容集團

  282. Pingback: My Pillow Reviews

  283. Pingback: kadıköy escort

  284. Pingback: fakir selim

  285. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  286. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  287. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey

  288. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey

  289. Pingback: landing Page Template

  290. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  291. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store

  292. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  293. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  294. Pingback: Free XXX Porn

  295. Pingback: porno

  296. Pingback: Interracial Porn

  297. Pingback: MILF Porn

  298. Pingback: Asian Porn

  299. Pingback: Asian Porn

  300. Pingback: uab ost express

  301. Pingback: mobile retail internet

  302. Pingback: Anal Porn

  303. Pingback: Fetish Porn

  304. Pingback: Free Amateur Porn

  305. Pingback: Detroit Pistons

  306. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings

  307. Pingback: Shemale Porn

  308. Pingback: MILF Porn

  309. Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn

  310. Pingback: Homemade Porn

  311. Pingback: Cam Porn

  312. Pingback: Jayden Jaymes Porn

  313. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings T-Shirts

  314. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Sports Memorabilia

  315. Pingback: Viagra bez recepty

  316. Pingback: 6.5 Creedmoor rifle kit

  317. Pingback: transporte aereo usa colombia

  318. Pingback: Tatiana

  319. Pingback: Leki na potencje

  320. Pingback: Green Light Beam Laser Pointer Pen

  321. Pingback: phenq review

  322. Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite naturally

  323. Pingback: fast loans

  324. Pingback: Levitra

  325. Pingback: Porn Blog

  326. Pingback: porno izleeeee

  327. Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi

  328. Pingback: airport taxi service boston

  329. Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock

  330. Pingback: Elinore

  331. Pingback: printing club flyers cheap

  332. Pingback: purifiadoras de agua

  333. Pingback: travel singapore

  334. Pingback: affordable moving companies surrey bc

  335. Pingback: little india denver

  336. Pingback: Mia Khalifa

  337. Pingback: pornoooo

  338. Pingback: Miller

  339. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples

  340. Pingback: TX Bankruptcy Attorney

  341. Pingback: Clinton Jakiela

  342. Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami

  343. Pingback: lose weight

  344. Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories

  345. Pingback: you can check here

  346. Pingback: More Info

  347. Pingback: RRB Result 2016

  348. Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes

  349. Pingback: http://www.hr.com/en/app/blog/2016/05/3-keys-to-reducing-employee-turnover-in-the-christ_inzzz3ra.html

  350. Pingback: Veeam

  351. Pingback: paket wisata pangandaran murah

  352. Pingback: شركات تنظيف المنازل في جدة

  353. Pingback: robot opciones binarias 2016

  354. Pingback: Desert Safari Dubai

  355. Pingback: http://bestchristianshirts.com

  356. Pingback: Dr. Isbruch Rosenheim

  357. Pingback: Cheap

  358. Pingback: http://www.mypsychicadvice.com/

  359. Pingback: Home carpet cleaners

  360. Pingback: renovation

  361. Pingback: windows and doors replacement

  362. Pingback: text deliver downloadText Deliver Review

  363. Pingback: batman v superman full movie 2016 hd

  364. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  365. Pingback: Signature Bail Bonds in Tulsa

  366. Pingback: What you need to know when buying watercooling

  367. Pingback: website design companies

  368. Pingback: coin dealer

  369. Pingback: Affordable Irrigation Tulsa

  370. Pingback: film izle

  371. Pingback: skypepsyxologmoskvakiev

  372. Pingback: rv rubber roof repair

  373. Pingback: driving lessons palmers green

  374. Pingback: New Year Wishes 2017

  375. Pingback: tinny spy camera

  376. Pingback: gopro extended battery housing

  377. Pingback: Senior care providers Eagan MN

  378. Pingback: sauvage black coral tunic

  379. Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet

  380. Pingback: live soccer

  381. Pingback: In jail in Dallas

  382. Pingback: Firefox 64 bit

  383. Pingback: text correction

  384. Pingback: jeweler scottsdale

  385. Pingback: mobdro

  386. Pingback: sex shop

  387. Pingback: ZFG Mortgage

  388. Pingback: it disposal

  389. Pingback: recycling computers

  390. Pingback: unlocked android phone

  391. Pingback: spam software

  392. Pingback: hormone therapy medical weight loss in wilminton

  393. Pingback: English School

  394. Pingback: products-G

  395. Pingback: lawn service

  396. Pingback: Mold Testing

  397. Pingback: us open tennis 2016

  398. Pingback: 健麗

  399. Pingback: Tonia

  400. Pingback: series streaming

  401. Pingback: baltic siker o.ç

  402. Pingback: подреждане на дома

  403. Pingback: www.cargamescar.com

  404. Pingback: kizi

  405. Pingback: friv

  406. Pingback: best place to sell my gold fort worth

  407. Pingback: Property Loan Singapore

  408. Pingback: Best restaurant in kl

  409. Pingback: Earrings

  410. Pingback: Veterans day quotes

  411. Pingback: phuket airport transportation

  412. Pingback: loan sharks

  413. Pingback: pokemon go hack gps

  414. Pingback: permi annule

  415. Pingback: dermis skin

  416. Pingback: academic alliance

  417. Pingback: international plaza mall tampa

  418. Pingback: instrumental beats

  419. Pingback: best spa tampa

  420. Pingback: Templates

  421. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/buy-levitra-nz-europe/

  422. Pingback: Harris

  423. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/what-are-the-side-effects-of-levitra/

  424. Pingback: Flower remedies

  425. Pingback: lancaster estates

  426. Pingback: Evan

  427. Pingback: Singapore memory training course

  428. Pingback: Plumbing pipes

  429. Pingback: Vitamin B 12 and Back Pain

  430. Pingback: top seo packages

  431. Pingback: seo packages prices uk

  432. Pingback: jacuzzi

  433. Pingback: banheira

  434. Pingback: seo price in delhi

  435. Pingback: memory course

  436. Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs

  437. Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1

  438. Pingback: balance bikes australia

  439. Pingback: meet single women

  440. Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview

  441. Pingback: immune system booster website

  442. Pingback: wine tasting

  443. Pingback: zip

  444. Pingback: pillola blu naturale senza ricetta

  445. Pingback: online sports betting

  446. Pingback: best haircuts women

  447. Pingback: circle lens

  448. Pingback: Opa

  449. Pingback: valiutu skaiciuokle

  450. Pingback: spray foam insulation Tulsa OK

  451. Pingback: Anthony_Melchiorres

  452. Pingback: istanbul escort bayan

  453. Pingback: tunisian law firm

  454. Pingback: umývanie okien

  455. Pingback: brain smart

  456. Pingback: camping

  457. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review

  458. Pingback: 黃金海岸

  459. Pingback: Firework insurance

  460. Pingback: homes for sale delaware

  461. Pingback: SCR888 mobile

  462. Pingback: Facebook and Instagram WOM Marketing

  463. Pingback: Doba

  464. Pingback: Episodes

  465. Pingback: revue

  466. Pingback: Matched Betting

  467. Pingback: Search Engine Optimization

  468. Pingback: weight loss

  469. Pingback: Embrase - Consultas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es

  470. Pingback: Roller Banners

  471. Pingback: 125cc gy6 performance parts

  472. Pingback: Klonopin without prescription

  473. Pingback: cheap video

  474. Pingback: market maker method forex

  475. Pingback: free bet castle bookmakers

  476. Pingback: Jogos kizi 2 jogar grandes jogos kizi

  477. Pingback: forex

  478. Pingback: beauty

  479. Pingback: Find info kizi 2

  480. Pingback: Kizi trek game 2 kizi 2 games

  481. Pingback: Kizi 2 kizi2 only the best free online games kizi 2 games

  482. Pingback: white kidney bean extract nz

  483. Pingback: custom thumb drives

  484. Pingback: pokecoins hack

  485. Pingback: thanks

  486. Pingback: hijab tutorial

  487. Pingback: Top education speakers

  488. Pingback: diamond elo

  489. Pingback: https://globalandia.blogspot.com/

  490. Pingback: social media management tools

  491. Pingback: store coupons

  492. Pingback: satta matka

  493. Pingback: dateinadash

  494. Pingback: buy generic viagra online

  495. Pingback: canada goose

  496. Pingback: New business Marketing

  497. Pingback: test preparation Garden grove

  498. Pingback: Levean

  499. Pingback: buy private proxies

  500. Pingback: equipos de laboratorio

  501. Pingback: how can i avoid capital gains tax

  502. Pingback: Drone Cases

  503. Pingback: volarex

  504. Pingback: locksmith

  505. Pingback: Tow truck Toronto

  506. Pingback: Tulsa Lawn Care Company

  507. Pingback: dermaplaning tampa

  508. Pingback: discover this info here

  509. Pingback: evden eve nakliyat

  510. Pingback: http://42.herber.pl/samsonitecarryonluggage84259

  511. Pingback: Consultoria SEO

  512. Pingback: sprawdzenie vin

  513. Pingback: porno

  514. Pingback: compassionate coaching

  515. Pingback: ï»¿ixanawinters

  516. Pingback: Let me show you how to earn money online as an affiliate

  517. Pingback: deca durabolin and testosterone cycle

  518. Pingback: crÃ©ation de site internet Ã  la RÃ©union

  519. Pingback: agen judi online

  520. Pingback: Chance The Rapper No Problem

  521. Pingback: sedgwick properties development

  522. Pingback: travis morris dui

  523. Pingback: party bus los angeles

  524. Pingback: immigration lawyer NJ

  525. Pingback: most secure digital money

  526. Pingback: lam chắn nắng cosfa

  527. Pingback: cheap china jerseys

  528. Pingback: check over here

  529. Pingback: Treat Sciatica Naturally

  530. Pingback: boolberry

  531. Pingback: why not try these out

  532. Pingback: eheringe palladium

  533. Pingback: Porno

  534. Pingback: Agen Judi Bola Online

  535. Pingback: DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Picks

  536. Pingback: play car games

  537. Pingback: plano estrategico marketing digital

  538. Pingback: prosthodontics

  539. Pingback: Phen375 reviews

  540. Pingback: Wiz Khalifa Type Beat 2016

  541. Pingback: malware

  542. Pingback: Pawswatch.com

  543. Pingback: escort bayan

  544. Pingback: residential

  545. Pingback: tubemate apk windows phone

  546. Pingback: casino gambling

  547. Pingback: conspiracy talk

  548. Pingback: luxuryjewelry

  549. Pingback: Viagra cena

  550. Pingback: Kamagra cena

  551. Pingback: counsel connects

  552. Pingback: performance auto parts

  553. Pingback: Viagra sklep

  554. Pingback: auto pneus

  555. Pingback: Riser Lightbar

  556. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  557. Pingback: platform shoes

  558. Pingback: facon brazilian steakhouse houston groupon studio

  559. Pingback: escorts nottingham

  560. Pingback: reflexology

  561. Pingback: brazilian steakhouse arlington

  562. Pingback: brazil steakhouse miami downtown

  563. Pingback: stolen motorcycle

  564. Pingback: brazilian steak downtown miami

  565. Pingback: temple run online

  566. Pingback: counselling red deer

  567. Pingback: buy oral dianabol

  568. Pingback: gordonia men free watch

  569. Pingback: Rayqvon Warren

  570. Pingback: Trading Software

  571. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  572. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  573. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  574. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  575. Pingback: bamboo shoes

  576. Pingback: Funny Wedding Card

  577. Pingback: vinhomes pham hung

  578. Pingback: buy supplements online

  579. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  580. Pingback: friv games

  581. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  582. Pingback: Keisha

  583. Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz

  584. Pingback: upholstery cleaning

  585. Pingback: electronics

  586. Pingback: singapore event company

  587. Pingback: Kristy

  588. Pingback: Ìîëîäåæêà 4 ñåçîí 18 ñåðèÿ

  589. Pingback: nottingham escort agency

  590. Pingback: buca escort

  591. Pingback: Chaos

  592. Pingback: mxtrade feedback

  593. Pingback: Construction

  594. Pingback: Foro Atleti

  595. Pingback: epoxy flooring kitchen

  596. Pingback: Epoxycyclohexane

  597. Pingback: Car Paint

  598. Pingback: epoxy flooring

  599. Pingback: siktir git

  600. Pingback: best seo

  601. Pingback: izmir eskort

  602. Pingback: Commercial Appliance Repair Atlanta

  603. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  604. Pingback: http://www.journalhome.com/sefareshbacklink2/1831367/experienced-search-engine-optimization-products-and-services-how-to-tell-if-theyre-necessary.html

  605. Pingback: Microwave Toy Just Like Home

  606. Pingback: panier fruits et lÃ©gumes

  607. Pingback: http://www.beasleyfirm.com/

  608. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  609. Pingback: access control atlanta

  610. Pingback: depressione

  611. Pingback: psychic phone reading

  612. Pingback: rose gold morganite

  613. Pingback: payday loans uk

  614. Pingback: clash game

  615. Pingback: siktir

  616. Pingback: siktir git

  617. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  618. Pingback: prediksi judi bola

  619. Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html

  620. Pingback: Commercial Kitchen Repair

  621. Pingback: Agen Bola Deposit 25 Ribu

  622. Pingback: Carpet Store Marietta

  623. Pingback: cheap australian supplements

  624. Pingback: stafaband9

  625. Pingback: this post

  626. Pingback: get instagram followers

  627. Pingback: buy viagra online

  628. Pingback: site de rencontre

  629. Pingback: Watch Full Movies

  630. Pingback: dentist office

  631. Pingback: Criar Facebook

  632. Pingback: Jerilyn

  633. Pingback: reverse phone lookup

  634. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  635. Pingback: can i pay for

  636. Pingback: qqpokeronline

  637. Pingback: unlock her legs the scrambler review

  638. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  639. Pingback: agen domimo qiuqiu

  640. Pingback: Full Episodes

  641. Pingback: judi online

  642. Pingback: grandeur park residence

  643. Pingback: website bola online

  644. Pingback: ig followers shop

  645. Pingback: IT Support

  646. Pingback: computer equipment recycling

  647. Pingback: Trusted online pharmacy

  648. Pingback: it recycling

Top