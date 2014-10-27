Outside the Wharton Bubble: Make a day out of the Morris Arboretum

What is it?

It’s basically a 92-acre garden with full fall foliage and lots of little fun places like a rose garden, swan & duck pond, a log cabin, and other fun finds. You’ll see a lot of families with small kids, old people, as well as couples. This is more of a lounge-and-have-a-nice-walk/picnic and less of an intense hike kind of outdoor activity.

There are a few trails available – there is the path most traveled, which has some fun finds along the way – garden sculptures, ponds, a fernery. Then there is a more of a trail which is the path less traveled but still pretty easy.

I recommend the Morris Arboretum for anyone who wants a bit of a break from the city but doesn’t want to take the trek all the way into the Poconos or other destinations more than 20 minutes away. This is also a great activity for families. It’s nice for parents who are visiting and might be wondering how far and vast does the University of Pennsylvania reach? You can let them know that no further than Northwestern Avenue.

The Arboretum began as John and Lydia Morris’ summer home. John and Lydia were brother and sister and heirs to their family’s iron-manufacturing firm. John Morris in particular was a “plantsman and community leader” according to the Arboretum’s website. More here: http://www.business-services.upenn.edu/arboretum/about_history.shtml

How much is it?

Free for anyone with a Penn ID

How will I get there?

I recommend renting a car or Zipcar and making a day of it. It’s a pretty easy drive from Center City – about 12 miles and no more than 25 minutes away.

When should I go?

It’s open everyday from 10am-4pm during the week and 10am-5pm on the weekend.