The Magic at Google

Google’s EIS at Wharton has one of the highest attendance rates in recent years, surpassing even Goldman Sachs and McKinsey. Students from all walks of life, who invested hundreds of hours interviewing for other industries, all showed up to listen to what Google had to say. This matters not just because recruiting season is in full swing, but because it attests to the company’s magical ability to attract talent. Eric Schmidt, Google’s executive Chairman, and Jonathan Rosenberg, former Senior Vice President of Products and current advisor to CEO Larry Page, joined Professor Adam Grant to shed some insight about the world’s leading tech company.
The duo recently published How Google Works, a treatise that Professor Grant called one of the few business books worth reading. One main area explored in the book involves effective recruitment, and Schmidt summarized the company’s strategy as “hiring generalists with passion and intensity”. Because the world is changing so quickly, there is no need to hire specialists. Instead, one should target people who are competent and interesting. Schmidt told the story of how he gave Sheryl Sandberg an offer without having an actual position for her – “don’t hire to the job, hire the actual person”.
Schmidt delivered eloquently in a calm and almost professorial demeanor while Rosenberg animated the audience as a great storyteller – an effectively complementary team. The two seem to be great friends, or at least have spent enough time together to exchange jokes and slight jabs. When asked about the biggest professional misstep he has taken, Schmidt mentioned WhatsApp and his failure to realize its potential as a networking platform. He further elaborated into the danger of underestimating the rate at which technology advances and the imperative need for a business strategy that can scale quickly and utilize these technologies.
Not surprisingly, many of the questions from the audience revolved around what Google thought to be the next new big thing. To start, the pair highlighted some internal initiatives, such as driverless cars (which Schmidt thinks will be ready in 10 years since the technology is mostly there and the regulatory challenges pose the biggest roadblock) and Project Balloon (which aims to provide 3G connectivity in remote areas that are otherwise untethered). Furthermore, they professed great confidence in the potential of medical devices in conjunction with mobile technology that would help people live better and be healthier.
Although Google dabbles in a bit of everything, they acquire the competition if they cannot grow sufficiently internally. YouTube was a $1.65B move, stemming from secret meetings at Denny’s, at a point when the video sharing site wasn’t even profitable. This move is part of a major industry trend of large technology firms buying up startups still bleeding money. When challenged about the viability of these acquisitions, Schmidt highlighted the opportunity cost as a key consideration. Often in the technology sector, the first mover has a huge advantage. Therefore – it is a good strategy to acquire ventures with good concepts or technologies, even if they are not profitable, in order to secure that competitive edge.
Many entrepreneurs dream of getting bought out by Google, ushering in a charming life at vacation homes off the coast of Italy. Well, that takes more than a business proposal and a fancy PowerPoint deck. Rosenberg firmly stated that the only way to get his attention is a short but powerful demo to ensure that there is a product and the founders have passion. So future tech billionaires, you’d better hurry!
Pingback: office space for sale
Pingback: legit testosterone for sale
Pingback: desktop computer
Pingback: Miami warehouse logistics
Pingback: commercial property for lease
Pingback: ship your enemies glitter
Pingback: Binary Bank Breaker app
Pingback: warehouses for sale
Pingback: Blue Coaster33
Pingback: online casinos
Pingback: Fledgling with both crevices fisted bondage & discipline sub female domination dominance
Pingback: tvpackages.net
Pingback: best place to order legit steroids
Pingback: buy steroids safely online
Pingback: parking
Pingback: lan penge nu uden sikkerhed
Pingback: stop parking
Pingback: laan nu
Pingback: youporn
Pingback: laan penge online
Pingback: alkaline water machine
Pingback: bottled alkaline water
Pingback: water ionizer loans
Pingback: pay per day loans plan
Pingback: electricians 19460
Pingback: auto electrician jobs africa
Pingback: buy viagra
Pingback: additional info
Pingback: a & p locksmiths
Pingback: plumbing companies livermore ca
Pingback: plumbers putty stain
Pingback: house blue
Pingback: electricians certification
Pingback: 5 star electricians
Pingback: available
Pingback: minecraft maps
Pingback: pay per day loan plans
Pingback: loan payment plan
Pingback: website
Pingback: alkaline water
Pingback: water ionizer
Pingback: read more
Pingback: link
Pingback: right here
Pingback: buy backlinks
Pingback: tummy tuck
Pingback: reserver hotel pas cher paris
Pingback: Ridgeland MS
Pingback: Locksmith 19460 | stores -security gun safes
Pingback: Locksmith 19460 | sizes -super gun safe
Pingback: Locksmith 19460 | security -security gun safes
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc
Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa
Pingback: x30m85cgcr83n5rwxym8cnrsdfruxm
Pingback: x4cwym845tx4f8w4fw84rffw485fedw
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: commercial cleaning Auckland
Pingback: cat kennels
Pingback: silk nightgown
Pingback: melbourne
Pingback: webcam porno
Pingback: tacfit commando
Pingback: webcam model
Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale
Pingback: Pet Travel
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: Locksmith Ridgeland Ms | sizes -super gun safe
Pingback: Locksmith 19460 | directory - 24hour lock smith
Pingback: wynajem agregatï¿½w Pradotwï¿½rczych
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle
Pingback: Watch Live NBA Online
Pingback: click the up coming web page
Pingback: leeches
Pingback: OKJ kepzesek
Pingback: private proxies
Pingback: quinoa recipe
Pingback: my usaa number
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review
Pingback: luxury car rental miami
Pingback: Sportswear
Pingback: Fitness Marketing
Pingback: Gertha Conceicao
Pingback: best portable vaporizer
Pingback: http://katsura.bloggplatsen.sekatsura.bloggplatsen.se/gilla/?url=http://bread-maker.net
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: how to get netflix for free
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp
Pingback: banheira
Pingback: amazon
Pingback: groupon customer service
Pingback: buy t-shirt
Pingback: overstock online shopping
Pingback: chapter 7 bankruptcy harrisburg
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash
Pingback: lose weight food plan
Pingback: over here
Pingback: Prostate Health Supplement
Pingback: Joi
Pingback: pret ecograf
Pingback: zubin medora
Pingback: paintless dent repair training
Pingback: league of legends tee shirts
Pingback: ramalan zodiak minggu ini
Pingback: http://nowetresci.16mb.com/strony-internetowe/
Pingback: High pr links
Pingback: valentines day 2016
Pingback: free bonus no deposit
Pingback: Sha
Pingback: kids table
Pingback: ebay 1 click bid
Pingback: minneapolis seo company
Pingback: minneapolis seo
Pingback: Look At This
Pingback: sonya blade porn app
Pingback: best casino game porn
Pingback: town hall 9 war base layout
Pingback: sexy strip tease app
Pingback: poker
Pingback: here
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer
Pingback: penny auctions
Pingback: best th8 base layouts
Pingback: dr oz vitamin c serum
Pingback: she said
Pingback: minnesota seo firm
Pingback: tenerife blog
Pingback: Shalanda
Pingback: stlpiky
Pingback: Hong Stinespring
Pingback: browse this site
Pingback: my singing monsters cheats
Pingback: boom beach diamonds hack
Pingback: boom beach hack apk
Pingback: Drawing For Kids
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: antispam e.v.
Pingback: sales training singapore
Pingback: action
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale
Pingback: mejor agencia de publicidada malaga
Pingback: pump for water jugs
Pingback: Mark
Pingback: dog walker in naples
Pingback: naples dog walkers
Pingback: ios development
Pingback: Microcapmagazine
Pingback: free porn
Pingback: take home pay calculator
Pingback: consignment shops roanoke va
Pingback: white kidney bean extract dr travis stork
Pingback: garcinia cambogia before and after pictures
Pingback: make money from facebook
Pingback: Vietnam travel guide
Pingback: Email blast
Pingback: health fitness
Pingback: Glennis
Pingback: ollas rena ware
Pingback: diabetes review
Pingback: car accessories for elderly
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney harrisburg
Pingback: bathroom scale spy camera
Pingback: hcg injections
Pingback: serviporno
Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes
Pingback: Airline Pet Crate in Sri Lanka
Pingback: العاب تلبيس بنات
Pingback: Courtyard gardens Canberra
Pingback: https://linkedin.com/company/cleaning-quotes
Pingback: Home
Pingback: Mikaela
Pingback: tenerife forum
Pingback: Thai Porn
Pingback: Thai Porn
Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016
Pingback: Raye
Pingback: office caddy organizer
Pingback: roast pan on stove top
Pingback: best mattresses 2016
Pingback: local movers
Pingback: party light on computer
Pingback: I was reading this
Pingback: Cynthia Salley
Pingback: training institute in pune for java
Pingback: www.howrsehack.pl
Pingback: sexier.com review
Pingback: kirkland signature
Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations
Pingback: Indian Wedding Photography
Pingback: porno
Pingback: SuperGaminator Gutschein
Pingback: installshield download
Pingback: crossfit
Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/
Pingback: tech startups
Pingback: how to get ex back sims 3
Pingback: porno
Pingback: na chatroom
Pingback: porno
Pingback: porno
Pingback: porno
Pingback: Crop circle
Pingback: apex forskolin side effects
Pingback: Drones for sale
Pingback: naples pet sitter
Pingback: http://phen375s.com/
Pingback: overnight cat sitter naples fl
Pingback: hentai manga
Pingback: Anika
Pingback: pet sitter naples fl
Pingback: http://clashroyalehack.androtransfer.com
Pingback: pijpen
Pingback: check this our
Pingback: no deposit casino bonusesï¿½
Pingback: Read Full Article
Pingback: porno
Pingback: mexican jokes
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria
Pingback: candy saga
Pingback: top diet pills for women
Pingback: clash royale cheat for android
Pingback: Obsession Phrases
Pingback: airport porn
Pingback: psychic source review
Pingback: porno
Pingback: vipprinting
Pingback: free psychic reading online
Pingback: www.cityprodentists.com
Pingback: californiapsychics.com reviews
Pingback: escorts
Pingback: i date you
Pingback: luxury fire pit
Pingback: app development
Pingback: verhuisbedrijf rotterdam
Pingback: affordable seo services
Pingback: alive air cleaner
Pingback: http://cutt.us/CI7be
Pingback: http://www.christiantshirts.co/
Pingback: NBA Live Stream
Pingback: manson
Pingback: Tess and Trish
Pingback: nordstrom coupon 25 off
Pingback: la viagra
Pingback: check this out
Pingback: learn more
Pingback: hack para clash of clans
Pingback: jvzoo review blog
Pingback: Free WSET Course
Pingback: follar
Pingback: Girls
Pingback: Boom lift rentals south Florida
Pingback: Pressemitteilung
Pingback: Newtown residential painting contractor
Pingback: vip
Pingback: printing vip
Pingback: bandar judi online
Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire
Pingback: avast keygen
Pingback: Live Stream Rugby
Pingback: Classifieds in Tanzania
Pingback: افضل العاب اونلين
Pingback: club flyers
Pingback: Kurma
Pingback: Goldie
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale
Pingback: payment proof mca
Pingback: iv therapy boca
Pingback: iv therapy ft lauderdale
Pingback: forniry dlh
Pingback: iv therapy miami beach
Pingback: orzech amerykanski
Pingback: amazon colombia comprar
Pingback: http://kevinmarcus.info/story/32485
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: Get Traffic in USA
Pingback: casual club opiniones espaï¿½a
Pingback: drjaydani
Pingback: sklejka
Pingback: right here
Pingback: iv therapy deerfield
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: 手錶手機色情
Pingback: 我他媽的谷歌
Pingback: YAKINDOgU uNiVERSiTESi
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1R3rcVr
Pingback: http://bestcoffeemakerwithgrinderreviews.com
Pingback: modrzew
Pingback: Am thuc Vietnam
Pingback: best umbrella vancouver
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer
Pingback: Limousine Vancouver BC
Pingback: miitomo cheats
Pingback: Famous Feet
Pingback: screen t shirt
Pingback: private label rights
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey
Pingback: equipment for gymnastics at home
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: Detroit Pistons
Pingback: 2016 Detroit Lions Preview
Pingback: criar facebook email
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel
Pingback: Tenerife Property
Pingback: Despacho de abogados
Pingback: spam scammer
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets
Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts
Pingback: porn
Pingback: regrow lost hair
Pingback: how to avoid hair loss
Pingback: escape room
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Apparel
Pingback: cheap escorts outcall
Pingback: gymnastics wear australia
Pingback: whatsapp database
Pingback: tao of badass website
Pingback: Ver peliculas online cine Español gratis
Pingback: car seat headre
Pingback: mypillowreviews.xyz
Pingback: fakir selim
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey
Pingback: hoverboard
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store
Pingback: Viagra opinie
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: Asian Porn
Pingback: Interracial Porn
Pingback: Latest Offer
Pingback: Link
Pingback: Link
Pingback: Gay Lesbian Porn
Pingback: MILF Porn
Pingback: Hardcore Porn
Pingback: Cam Porn
Pingback: Brandi Love Porn
Pingback: Reality Kings Porn
Pingback: Naughty America Porn
Pingback: Bree Olson Porn
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel
Pingback: Brazzers Porn
Pingback: Bowling Store
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Apparel
Pingback: Golf Balls
Pingback: Bowling Balls
Pingback: Detroit Sports Memorabilia
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Sports Memorabilia
Pingback: Viagra sklad
Pingback: metin2 pvp serverler
Pingback: Jerilyn
Pingback: SEO
Pingback: forina pure
Pingback: Leki na potencje w aptekach
Pingback: Waterproof Lip Pencil
Pingback: Levitra opinie
Pingback: what causes cellulite
Pingback: MILF Porn
Pingback: airport taxi service boston
Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock
Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough
Pingback: food singapore
Pingback: printing of club flyers
Pingback: Kate
Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York
Pingback: Best Deals Lightning To USB Cable
Pingback: little india denver
Pingback: Mia Khalifa
Pingback: Reynolds
Pingback: Minecraft Account
Pingback: Porsche Hagebusch
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami
Pingback: lose weight
Pingback: see here
Pingback: hr.com
Pingback: como Abrir empresa nos EUA
Pingback: qweqweqe
Pingback: qweqweqe
Pingback: acheter des likes
Pingback: gopro extended battery housing
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet
Pingback: ourwebsite
Pingback: more
Pingback: why not try these out
Pingback: grammar check
Pingback: adult shop
Pingback: Computer recycling
Pingback: IT Recycling
Pingback: my website
Pingback: Audrea
Pingback: Ryann
Pingback: poker
Pingback: 健麗
Pingback: this site
Pingback: http://beataddiction.com
Pingback: отиди там
Pingback: Bigo Web
Pingback: free pokeballs pokemon go
Pingback: veterans day poems
Pingback: beauty schools in tampa fl
Pingback: spa deals tampa
Pingback: spas in tampa bay
Pingback: facials in tampa
Pingback: facials in tampa
Pingback: skin resurfacing laser
Pingback: Studio414 Contest Winners
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/buy-cheap-levitra-canada/
Pingback: hire forex trader
Pingback: Back Pain Postures
Pingback: More Info
Pingback: search engine optimization pricing
Pingback: memory training Singapore
Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview
Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts
Pingback: lunch talk
Pingback: MORE INFORMATION
Pingback: cheap-china-hardware.com-Hareware
Pingback: zipcode
Pingback: brain smart ultra
Pingback: pendik escort
Pingback: PatMazines - Dicas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es!
Pingback: freebetcastle online bookmakers
Pingback: white kidney bean extract breastfeeding
Pingback: pokemon go hacker
Pingback: istanbul escort bayan
Pingback: generic viagra
Pingback: Boston Taxi Boston
Pingback: information
Pingback: buy proxies
Pingback: Pay to click
Pingback: florida dermatology
Pingback: you could check here
Pingback: volarex
Pingback: tampa hair md
Pingback: 813 882 9986
Pingback: see it here
Pingback: evden eve nakliyat
Pingback: target carry on luggage sale
Pingback: sprawdzenie vin
Pingback: Carpet Cleaning
Pingback: porno
Pingback: Veterans day thank you quotes
Pingback: Learn how to earn money online as an affiliate
Pingback: blackhat
Pingback: Anime
Pingback: forest woods condo
Pingback: Guillaume Guersan
Pingback: jessica sarkisian
Pingback: Gerardo Quintero arrest
Pingback: Oscar Del Amor Dance Summer California
Pingback: sedgwick properties development
Pingback: party bus los angeles
Pingback: is boolberry the next monero
Pingback: immigration lawyer NJ
Pingback: Rimjob
Pingback: boolberry
Pingback: Stereotypes
Pingback: a cool way to improve
Pingback: click it
Pingback: Boolberry cryptocurrency
Pingback: her latest blog
Pingback: teh hijau
Pingback: boolberry anonymous cryptocurrency
Pingback: Treat Sciatic Nerve Pain in 8 Days
Pingback: click to find out more
Pingback: try this out
Pingback: palladium weissgold
Pingback: Best orlando wedding photographer
Pingback: Porno
Pingback: Country cover Hailey Benedict Keith Urban
Pingback: marketing digital
Pingback: DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Picks
Pingback: tramposos
Pingback: Mattie
Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/
Pingback: Pawswatch
Pingback: iphone clear case
Pingback: Mrs India Contestants
Pingback: 540 pop shuvit
Pingback: residential
Pingback: zobacz
Pingback: judi baccarat online
Pingback: https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B9ezofGt6Konb1B4MEpfMnN0TW8/view?usp=sharing
Pingback: Hip hop music
Pingback: click to visit
Pingback: cheap rain boots
Pingback: conspiracy talk
Pingback: 混蛋谷歌
Pingback: Viagra cena
Pingback: Kamagra oral jelly
Pingback: Viagra
Pingback: high performance auto parts
Pingback: angry birds game
Pingback: Viagra sklep
Pingback: hcg drops
Pingback: clothing shoes jewelry
Pingback: For Kids
Pingback: subway surfers game
Pingback: platform shoes
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review
Pingback: escorts in nottingham
Pingback: facon brazilian steakhouse houston texas
Pingback: steak seasoning grinder
Pingback: steak dust seasoning
Pingback: brazilian steakhouse orlando fl
Pingback: hurricane matthews uga
Pingback: stolen motorcycle
Pingback: Top 10
Pingback: interior design
Pingback: Viagra cena
Pingback: temple run
Pingback: shooting game
Pingback: influence podcast
Pingback: counselling red deer
Pingback: bike game
Pingback: Rayqvon Warren
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Dillon Bostwick
Pingback: Special needs friendship and dating site
Pingback: 2017 subaru impreza test drive
Pingback: jenn reviews scientific trading machine
Pingback: vinhomes sky lake
Pingback: scientific trading machine review
Pingback: friv 2 game
Pingback: Krystina
Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz
Pingback: scientific trading machine
Pingback: personnel lifts
Pingback: Java
Pingback: Shawna
Pingback: Travel
Pingback: nottingham escorts agency
Pingback: izmir escort
Pingback: Bag Charms
Pingback: NL6448BC33.54
Pingback: Most items $ 0.1
Pingback: Commercial
Pingback: Furniture Paint
Pingback: Foro Atleti
Pingback: black quartz properties
Pingback: epoxy flooring garage
Pingback: hermetic epoxy seals
Pingback: epoxy flooring sacramento
Pingback: scientific trading machine review
Pingback: glitter bomb
Pingback: Laga iphobe 6
Pingback: The Lost Ways
Pingback: izmir eskort
Pingback: info scuba diving
Pingback: read more
Pingback: cash surveys
Pingback: Satire
Pingback: podnosniki
Pingback: scientific trading machine
Pingback: Li
Pingback: http://www.beasleyfirm.com/
Pingback: Dillon Bostwick
Pingback: depressione
Pingback: phone psychic
Pingback: payday loans uk
Pingback: Kitchenette appliance
Pingback: resources
Pingback: adam and eve online code
Pingback: visit the homepage
Pingback: kaybol
Pingback: kaybol
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html
Pingback: Business IT Support
Pingback: tdk minidisc recordable 74 min
Pingback: Lyric
Pingback: Atlanta AC Repair
Pingback: http://www.wordstream.com/blog/ws/2015/05/05/customer-testimonials
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review
Pingback: porn
Pingback: protein powders
Pingback: 무한도전
Pingback: stafaband mp3
Pingback: get online followers instagram
Pingback: Web Site
Pingback: get instagram followers
Pingback: paypal
Pingback: Jualo Wallpaper
Pingback: sites de rencontre
Pingback: resume cover letter help
Pingback: Watch Full Movies
Pingback: Young Living Reviews
Pingback: capsa susun
Pingback: Prop A215
Pingback: Chemo Wigs
Pingback: Richard Warke
Pingback: judi online capsa susun
Pingback: cosmetic dentistry
Pingback: Saldo Sodexo
Pingback: Ronald Noble
Pingback: jdm engine
Pingback: Mabelle
Pingback: judi slot mesin
Pingback: pairqq
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: dominoqq deposit 10rb
Pingback: where can i snap up
Pingback: bursa taruhan bola
Pingback: bobby rio unlock her legs
Pingback: poker facebook
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook