Who stole my bike!

WG ’15 Sarabjeet Singh endures the nightmare of having his bike stolen

Oct 18th, 0125 hours: It was late. I walked into my apartment and sat on the sofa. As I looked around the room, I saw something different. Something was missing! What is it! I could not recall. Had my mental abilities been compromised? How many shots did I have last night?! And then, it happened. My bike was gone.

Where did I park it? Inside my apartment? Did I bike to‘Howl at the Moon’? Was there a ‘Walnut Bike’ event in the evening? As these questions clouded my thinking, I saw shadows on one of the walls. What is that! I was dead scared but before I knew, I passed out.

A loud noise woke me up. It was 0400 hours. I didn’t know if it was a dream or I had actually heard something. I needed water. I tried to turn on the kitchen light but it didn’t work. The bulb probably needed replacement. I tried the hall and the bedroom lights but they didn’t work either. I was irritated and frightened. I made my way to the bedroom and tried to find a candle or the lantern I have. The lantern worked. I walked into the kitchen and opened the fridge now. There was water, pumpkin beer and more beer. I opened a bottle of pumpkin beer and the moment later, I heard eerie sounds. I was too spooked to look out my window.

To distract myself, I started thinking of my bike. I began tracing the sequence of events during the last ten hours. I had parked the bike in my apartment and I remembered that correctly but was I sure! I would never park it on the street and I knew that. I was aware of alarmingly high number of bloodcurdling bike thieves lurking in every neighborhood in the city of Philadelphia. A bike gets stolen in the Philly area every four hours and the situation in university-city and center city areas was nothing less than gory. To confirm my memory, I looked outside the window.

I could not believe what I saw. I was UP in the air. A goblin (yes, that’s for real) was riding my bike WITH my apartment. We were surrounded by witches and zombies. The loud noises filled the chilly wind. When I looked far, I could see my friend Jake’s apartment through the window and I could see mountains in the distance. It looked like ‘Mt. Rainier’. I was about to faint but decided to take a picture and Instagram it. I wanted to ensure even if I die, I had that moment on IG. A minute later, a genie popped out of my ‘Uber’ app. She explained how this was a new service Uber was testing and I had signed in as an early adopter months ago. I had no recollection of it but apparently, I had chosen to be flown in the skies above Seattle. Now, everything made sense – the magic, the goblin, the witches. However, one question still remained – was Lyft doing this too? Were they better? Did I miss a ‘cupcake’? I decided not to ponder further and instead opened my door, fought the goblin and took my bike back.

PS: If you see a bike like that anywhere in Philly, contact Sarabjeet on sarabs@wharton. His bike was infact stolen 10 days ago.