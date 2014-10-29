Data is sexy. Let’s study it at Wharton.

Love data? We do too. That’s why we’re trying to add a new concentration (think: major) to the Wharton MBA curriculum: Behavioral Analytics. Basically, it’s the intersection of behavioral economics and statistics.
Here are some reasons why having a major like this would be awesome:
- On average, Wharton students consume 22% more alcohol per week than the USDA recommended amount. That’s a pretty cool statistic. If you study Behavioral Analytics, you can learn how to research your own cool statistics.
- Want to know where to go to not get ebola? Big data can help predict the spread of diseases (although it won’t take into account your random White Party dance floor make out. You might need to add another variable into your model).
- Studies show that 64% of statistics are made up on the spot. Want to change that? Be a data scientist. Shed light on the truth.
- If you’re looking to attract that sexy, neon-clad man/woman you saw at 80s party, study analytics. According to Hal Varian, Chief Economist at Google: “The sexy job in the next ten years will be statisticians.” Pretty clear decision here.
But seriously –
- Analytics is in Wharton’s DNA. We’re a data-driven business school; this concentration will help make Wharton the #1 choice for students with an interest in data and analytics.
- This is the first interdisciplinary course of study at Wharton. Behavioral Analytics has classes from Finance, Statistics, Management, and Marketing departments – to just name a few.
- You’ll probably need analytics in your job. According to GMAC, 98% of employers believe business school graduates need to know how to use data to drive decisions.
- A concentration like this will establish Wharton as a preeminent leader in the fields of data, analytics, and behavioral science.
In short: do sweet stuff with data. Put it on your resume. Get hired by cool companies.
Several faculty members are pitching this idea to the administration this week. We need your help in making this concentration a reality. Show your support for Behavioral Analytics by signing this petition: http://bit.do/WhartonLovesData
Pingback: Tablet App Surveys kiosk mode
Pingback: rent office
Pingback: warehouses for sale
Pingback: omega watches
Pingback: porno
Pingback: Blue Coaster33
Pingback: look at this website
Pingback: Cyclone Features
Pingback: I made a custom major at Wharton: Behavioral Analytics | Game Theory Ninja
Pingback: manufacturing seo
Pingback: buy matcha tea online in australia
Pingback: cokolwiek
Pingback: budowa
Pingback: tier2
Pingback: lol elo boost
Pingback: laser and ultrasound assisted liposuction
Pingback: reserver hotel de luxe
Pingback: buy backlinks
Pingback: Keith Allen height
Pingback: recycletotes.com
Pingback: Wharton Mba Concentrations | find - university reviews
Pingback: Wharton Mba Statistics Major | universities - best business universities
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
Pingback: hamptonbay
Pingback: hamptonbayceilingfansblog
Pingback: scary maze games
Pingback: chota bheem games club online
Pingback: new chota bheem online games
Pingback: play temple run online
Pingback: Play Papa Louie 3
Pingback: texttwistgames
Pingback: play friv games io
Pingback: uber customer service phone line
Pingback: guaranteed ppc
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5
Pingback: Satta Matka
Pingback: seks izle
Pingback: seks izle
Pingback: steroid sales
Pingback: seks izle
Pingback: sekiz izle
Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa
Pingback: sekiz izle
Pingback: porno
Pingback: x30m85cgcr83n5rwxym8cnrsdfruxm
Pingback: x4cwym845tx4f8w4fw84rffw485fedw
Pingback: mandolin picks
Pingback: statefram
Pingback: buy cheap auto insurance online
Pingback: movie2k
Pingback: scary maze games
Pingback: rialudi
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: clic
Pingback: kadıköy escort
Pingback: porno izleeeee
Pingback: pornoooo
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: film izle
Pingback: baltic siker o.ç
Pingback: orosbu çocuğunun sitesi
Pingback: siktir git
Pingback: siktir git
Pingback: siktir git
Pingback: mario-beach-drive