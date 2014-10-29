Data is sexy. Let’s study it at Wharton.

Chart

ChartLove data? We do too. That’s why we’re trying to add a new concentration (think: major) to the Wharton MBA curriculum: Behavioral Analytics. Basically, it’s the intersection of behavioral economics and statistics.

Here are some reasons why having a major like this would be awesome:

  • On average, Wharton students consume 22% more alcohol per week than the USDA recommended amount. That’s a pretty cool statistic. If you study Behavioral Analytics, you can learn how to research your own cool statistics.
  • Want to know where to go to not get ebola? Big data can help predict the spread of diseases (although it won’t take into account your random White Party dance floor make out. You might need to add another variable into your model).
  • Studies show that 64% of statistics are made up on the spot. Want to change that? Be a data scientist. Shed light on the truth.
  • If you’re looking to attract that sexy, neon-clad man/woman you saw at 80s party, study analytics. According to Hal Varian, Chief Economist at Google: “The sexy job in the next ten years will be statisticians.” Pretty clear decision here.

But seriously –

  • Analytics is in Wharton’s DNA. We’re a data-driven business school; this concentration will help make Wharton the #1 choice for students with an interest in data and analytics.
  • This is the first interdisciplinary course of study at Wharton. Behavioral Analytics has classes from Finance, Statistics, Management, and Marketing departments – to just name a few.
  • You’ll probably need analytics in your job. According to GMAC, 98% of employers believe business school graduates need to know how to use data to drive decisions.
  • A concentration like this will establish Wharton as a preeminent leader in the fields of data, analytics, and behavioral science.

In short: do sweet stuff with data. Put it on your resume. Get hired by cool companies.

Several faculty members are pitching this idea to the administration this week. We need your help in making this concentration a reality. Show your support for Behavioral Analytics by signing this petition: http://bit.do/WhartonLovesData

