Want to make an impact!

Amaan Banwait from ‘One for the World’ talks about Peter Singer and an upcoming talk on philanthropy
Recently, in a press conference with Peter Singer, local publications including The Daily Pennsylvanian and Impact Magazine asked Singer questions such as “how can Penn students make an impact with so little money” and “how do I know if charities use my money wisely.” Singer responded that even if a Penn student gave $1 per day, it would double the income of a family in a developing nation and have a tremendous impact on that families health, nutrition and education. To determine whether charities use money wisely, be a smart donor. Do your diligence and give to those charities that have been recommended by evidence-based charity raters such as GiveWell.
One for the World has their next event coming up this Monday, November 3rd at 4:30pm. It’ll feature Bobby Turner and Kat Rosqueta, executive director of Penn’s Center for High Impact Philanthropy, who will discuss how to choose the most effective charities and amplify impact in the not-for-profit space. Hope to see you all there!
