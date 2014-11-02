Wines Under $20 to Get You Through Recruiting

While many a first year may be trying to avoid alcohol during the blackhole that is recruiting, wine can actually come in handy this Q2. Not only does it take the edge off of delivering your pitch for the 400th time, but can also be a great source of conversation starters. For example, you could say, “My friend Seema told me this wine is from France, which is a country in Europe”. It shows potential employers that 1) You’re good at geography 2) You know how to be fancy and 3) You have at least one friend.
But as much as a glass of vino can be valued during the EIS and other networking extravaganzas, we all know the real party starts after these events. And by “party”, I of course mean being alone on your couch with some trashy TV. So to help you out, I’ve picked out six wines to get you through recruiting season. Three whites for before or during EIS’s (save the wine-stained teeth for after you get your dream job) and three reds for the wine-down (hah!) after. Nearly all of these wines can be found at the CC wine store on 21st and Market or can be ordered online.
Work the Room Whites
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc ($18) is a popular wine I would not be surprised to see at most hotels or restaurants. This wine is terrifically refreshing and will be sure to pick you up. With tropical fruit aromas, this wine’s flavor is much more in the citrus and grapefruit camp. It’s slightly grassy and very tart, so be mindful of that when choosing food to eat with it—try to avoid dishes or sauces with a lot of sugar in them. Goat cheese or Citrus-dressed salads would be great options when sipping this Sauvignon Blanc.
The MacMurray Estate Vineyards Pinot Gris ($14) is a nicely balanced white wine with a touch of richness to it. This medium-bodied white has plenty of fruit and a hint of lovely bitterness—think lemon zest or lemon rind. This well-structured wine is so easy to drink on its own, or could be a nice complement to passed hors d’oeuvres of shrimp or pork.
If you’ve got a bit of a sweet tooth, you might like Fetzer Gewürztraminer Shaly Loam ($9). Honey and peach flavors in the wine are balanced by bright acidity. Feel free to use this wine as a substitute for dessert, or a complement to salty cheeses in the typical hotel food spread.
Recruiting Reds
I keep going back to the Chateau Greysac Bordeaux Blend from the Medoc Region ($19). This wine has wonderful dark fruit flavors—blackberry and black cherry—balanced by a bit of tobacco and earthiness on the finish. Nice complexity to keep it interesting, but enough fruit to make it rather approachable. Plus, you can say you’re drinking Bordeaux…NBD
The Bonterra Cabernet Sauvignon($16) has nice black cherry flavors and a little vanilla oakiness with black pepper spice in the mix. This dry red has mellow tannins to allow for easy drinking on it’s own, but would also be great with Manchego or heartier beef dishes.
While it can be difficult to find good Pinot Noir under $15, one option to try is the Mark West Pinot Noir ($12) from California. With aromas of cherry cola, this wine is slightly on the sweeter side with a hint of maple. However, spicy flavors (think allspice or cinnamon) and a touch of tobacco balances out the bottle.
Good luck out there, Wharton! We know you’ll make us proud.
