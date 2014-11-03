10 Tips for Scoring a Job in CPG or Marketing

Consider yourself a marketing guru? Can’t get enough of the 5 C’s and 4 P’s? Thinking of landing your dream internship working as a brand manager? As quarter 2 continues, it is time to start thinking about preparing for your interviews. Here are a few collective words of wisdom from 2Ys that went through the process last year!

Face time is important. Brand managers must be great leaders and work very collaboratively. So, CPG companies look for fit and interpersonal skills. Make sure you attend every event you can with your target companies to maximize contacts with the recruiting team. Make sure to attend Day on the Job (DOJs) if you can as they are a great to see what it would be like to be a brand manager and get to know a company’s culture. Attending the DOJs is also a great way to show a company that you are serious about their company. Start early. Don’t wait until the last minute to start preparing for FRP. Start getting smart on brands and ad campaigns now, start preparing your behavioral interview stories, and join a Marketing Club hot group in early December. The more you practice, the better prepared you will be during FRP. Do your homework. Know the company’s brands inside and out. Watch their campaigns, understand their business challenges, and think about how you could improve their businesses. Brand yourself! Marketers are attuned to how you market yourself so make sure to be memorable and authentic. To nail the behavioral questions, spend some time reflecting on your past experiences to pull out your best stories to show you are ready to be a brand manager. Brush up on the 4 P’s and 5 C’s. Most interviews feature marketing cases so break out your Marketing 611 notes and get ready to talk through product launches, category declines, and defending against a new competitor. Think like the consumer. Make sure to take yourself out of the equation when evaluating brands or campaigns. Marketers need to think like their consumers even when that target is very different than themselves. Consumer empathy is an important to skill to highlight during interviews. Watch TV. Familiarize yourself with recent ad campaigns and practice articulating what you like or don’t like. AdWeek and AdAge are great sources to find curated lists of recent campaigns. Get out of the house and explore your local grocery store or pharmacy. The best way to develop active and up-to date brand knowledge is to get in the trenches. Go to Wal-Mart, Target, or another local retailer to check out new trends and gain real-time insight into in-store positioning. Leverage the Marketing Club resources! The Marketing Club has tons of resources to get you ready for interviews. Peruse the interview question database, attend an interview prep session, and join a “Hot Group” with fellow first years. The 2nd years in Marketing Club are also available to do mock interviews to get you in shape for FRP. Attend the Marketing Conference this Friday, November 7th at the Ritz! This will be a great chance to listen to keynotes from Keurig Green Mountain and JP Morgan Chase, attend panels with leading marketing practitioners and network with recruiters. Register here: http://www.whartonmarketing.com/conference2014/