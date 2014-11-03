Consider Recruiting for FinTech

graph
With a lot of buzz surrounding financial technology, you might be wondering: what exactly is FinTech? I define it as:

Fin·Tech noun : an economic industry composed of companies that use technology to make financial systems more efficient

But why should you care?

Consider that the banking and financial services sector is one of the largest spenders on technology as a percentage of revenue (see chart). Coupled with recently published list of millennial favored employers (yes, you are a millennial and no, there are no banks on this list) plus the seemingly low tolerance for incumbent financial services, the banking industry is ripe for disruption. Indeed, the mantra the Wharton’s new FinTech club is that every financial institution is a technology company.

graph

So where should you start your career search? FinTech companies represent lots of different sub-industries that you may already be familiar with: crowdfunding (Kickstarter and Indiegogo), peer-to-peer lending (Lending Club, Prosper, Pave), algorithmic asset management (WealthFront) and thematic investing (Motif Investing). FinTech companies also operate in payments (Venmo and Squarecash), data collection (2iQ Research), credit scoring (ZestFinance), education lending (CommonBond), digital currency (Coinbase), exchanges (SecondMarket), working capital management (Tesorio), cyber security (iDGate) and even quantum computing (QxBranch). Despite operating in such a diverse set of domains, these companies share a common attribute: they build and implement technology which is used to make financial markets and systems more efficient.

One common theme that we observe in almost all FinTech companies that we work with – other than the fact they’re shaking up the finance industry – is that they are not just socially responsible, but are genuinely focused on making a positive impact on society. The concept of “doing well, by doing good” is one that many from our generation can get behind as they begin to search for employment. In his latest article, my co-founder, Daniel McAuley, wrote about the confluence of social impact and FinTech, a confluence that makes a lot of sense, particularly for firms serving underbanked and unbanked populations. Companies like Lendup are providing liquidity to borrowers who would ordinarily take out a payday loan. LendUp is not only providing more competitive interest rates, but is committed to financial education, by allowing borrowers to lower their rates by completing courses.

It should come as no surprise to anyone reading this to hear that on-campus recruiting is in full swing. However, this shouldn’t be a reason to stress! If you’re looking for a way to join a growing and disruptive industry that is committed to social impact while flexing your finance muscles take a look at FinTech. You can sign up for the Wharton FinTech mailing list at http://whartonfintech.org and take advantage of our weekly email updates about what’s going on in the industry, attend a monthly Lunch and Learn and hear from industry professionals or join us on our career trek to NYC on November 14th. We will be announcing much more exciting programming in the coming weeks and are looking forward to sharing what we are doing with you!

Steve Weiner founded the Wharton FinTech Club in 2014 with the vision of sharing and promoting ideas in the financial technology space.  

Authors

878 Comments

Top