Onyi advises candidates how to dress for success

Dear Onyi,

I signed up for a coffee chat with a top tier consulting firm and was told the dress code was smart business casual. Yet when I showed up to the event dressed in a button down and slacks, everyone else was in a suit and tie! What is smart business casual?

Thanks,

Dazed and Confused

Dear Dazed and Confused,

I feel your pain. It’s never a good look when you walk into a room and notice that one of these things is not like the others, and that one outlier is you. But hey, it happens to the best of us. Your instincts were right. Smart business casual is essentially a chic put-together look. It is a cut above business casual, but less formal than what you would wear to the boardroom.

For men, I’d advise you pair dressy slacks with a button up shirt and a tailored sports coat or jacket. For women, pair a brightly colored silk top with a fitted blazer and textured skirt. You want to give the recruiter the impression that you are serious about your career and do not want to be perceived as less than professional.

Remember that seemingly “non-evaluative” interactions with companies and firms are still somewhat evaluative. When in doubt, wear a suit.

Dear Onyi,

Based on your article from last week, I need to get new tailor fitted suits. However, I’m considering putting off the purchases until I am back home over Thanksgiving, when I can go shopping with my mom. How old is too old to go shopping with your mom?

Thanks,

Peter Pan

Dear Peter Pan,

I am all for shopping on OPM—other people’s money. Working in merchandising for a mass retailer, that was my job! However, you now live in a house or apartment that did not require a co-signer. And you’re probably too old be covered under your parents’ health insurance plans. Which means, you’re probably old enough to go shopping on your own. After all, you did just purchase that sexy Halloween costume from Amazon all by yourself.

If you’re looking for someone with a keen eye for fashion and who can help pick out the perfect suit for you, contact Kafayat Badajide WG’15. She recently launched PILOT, a one on one styling experience where she curates looks for you based on your style aesthetic. For more information or to schedule an initial consult, contact her at kbaba@wharton.upenn.edu.

Of course, if the real reasons for putting off these suit purchases until Thanksgiving are that you miss your mom and are looking forward to spending quality time with her – then I will give you a pass. That new JCrew suit can wait until Black Friday.

Have a fashion dilemma for Onyi? Email odueze@wharton.upenn.edu