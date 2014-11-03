My Two Cents on Investment Banking Recruitment

Once again, the recruiting season is upon us. I can already see the Class of 2016 dressed up in suits, ties and dresses, attending employer information sessions (EIS) and coffee chats. Of these, the I-Banking internship is a growing and popular choice among students, with EIS attendance rising to 105 this year, as compared to 75 in the last few years.
Last year, I was in your shoes and totally understand the exhaustion and anxiety the process entails. Getting through these three months requires determination, focus and enthusiasm. At the end of January, you will all have multiple offers and you will look back and say, “Time to party with friends! I have expanded my professional network to 50 bankers now.”
I would like to share my list of dos and don’ts with you with the hope that by following some of these, you will be successful in getting the offers you want.
DOs:
- Networking is like dating. Be authentic, incremental and enjoy the process.
- Focus on industry is key. But cherry picking a few banks and consulting firms has historically not led to desirable outcomes.
- Know your pitch and tailor it to different events and firms.
- Build a tracking tool for events and people you speak with in different banks.
- Meet second-years who have interned in the banks you are targeting to discuss your game plan.
- Be proactive: set-up coffee chats/ phone calls with the teams and the firms you are interested in.
DON’Ts:
- Forget that networking is a two-way street; remember that you are just not pitching but also learning more about the culture and people of the firm to gauge fit.
- Start taking notes in front of bankers during networking events; instead, be conversational, write bullets at the back of a business card or notes after the meeting.
- Fret if you are not included in the list of initial exclusive events; redeem yourself by networking more.
- Mess up the name of a person and their bank in a ‘Thank You’ email; if it happens, apologize and continue networking with the firm.
- Judge a bank just by the experiences of one second-year; expectations and experiences differ a lot from person-to-person.
- Underestimate the process.
There is a no holy grail to break into Investment Banking. At the end of the day, banks are looking for smart, committed and hard-working associates. Give recruiting your best shot and leave the rest to destiny!
