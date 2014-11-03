Recruiting for General Management

Recruiting for opportunities in General Management requires focus and specificity. Because opportunities in GM span industries and functions, it is particularly important to leverage the resources available to learn as much as possible about each individual opportunity. Below are a few tips and tricks on how to successfully manage the recruiting process in GM:

Get Organized:

Determine what industry you want to recruit for and commit. Attend social events and talk to second-year students to get a feel for which industries interest you most.

Do Your Homework. Leverage MBACM’s database of past presentations to improve your knowledge of your industry of interest.

Create a list of companies that you want to work for. Prioritize them and dedicate your time to researching these companies accordingly.

Take Charge:

Attend GM Club lunch and learn sessions and industry panels, company EISs, and informal coffee chats to further familiarize yourself with target companies and to begin to build relationships within those organizations.

Reach out to classmates, second-year students and alumni who have prior experience in your focus sector or at a particular company. These conversations will allow you to differentiate yourself from other candidates when writing cover letters and interviewing by showing proven interest in the opportunity.

Prepare:

Personalize your message to each company and recruiter. No templates! Include a personal anecdote that is specific to your conversation with each company. Create a coherent story that explains the skills you can provide from your past experience and how the opportunity matches your personal goals.

Look for MBACM staff and student company notes in Careerpath to inform your interview prep strategy. Find out the core values that each company stands for and reflect those qualities in your stories.

Utilize second-year GM Club members for interview prep by asking them for advice or to conduct mock interviews. We did the same thing last year and are more than willing to help!

The GM interview process tends to lag behind some of the other industries that also recruit during FRP, so be patient and don’t get discouraged if the timeline takes longer than expected!