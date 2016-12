Recruiting Insider

At this time last year, I was applying to Business Schools and wondering how life would be as an MBA student. Second year students had told me about their busy schedules packed with academics, social events and recruiting. However, like most people, I had trouble visualizing how intense recruiting would be. Naively, I imagined every company would have an information session, followed by a reception and interviews. It wouldn’t be that hard to get a job. We all had them before coming to Wharton! Right?

First year recruiting began two weeks ago and your Wharton Journal brings you sweet and sour stories straight from your classmates’ confused minds and emotional hearts.

What is your best strategy to navigate the recruiting phase: “Coffee chats open up at 5 PM every day and there is such a rush to click that submit button in nano seconds. Sometimes I am in class and sometimes at the gym. We have formed a group to help each other out with reserving a slot, making sure that at least one of us can inform others when the signups open” – Collaborative Junky

Any interesting stories from last two weeks: “Consulting club email comes with a lot of information about recruiting events. In order to make sure that I sign up for every event before they are full, I ended up signing for two women receptions! It was a huge embarrassment to unregister when I got the mail stating that they were for women candidates only.” – Just another guy

Something that you wish you hadn’t done or that others can learn from: “Learn the firm’s name and role titles so that you don’t and absolutely don’t call an engagement manager a project case leader and end up using the incorrect name for their functions. They call their technology practices CMT/ DMT/ TMT…XMT to test us out and I have already failed twice. It is safer to be a generalist.” – Forgetful Zebra