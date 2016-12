Tech Recruiting Advise from 2Ys

Big data!? Sales Ops?? Startups?

Tech geeks, ladies and gents: The Wharton Journal brings you to the best of dos and dont’s on tech recruiting. Listed below are notes from 2Ys who successfully cracked interviews and spent their summers in technology companies, both big and small.

Apple:

Candidate: Stephanie Landry, NYU Stern (Fin, Econ and Math), Equity and Fixed Income Trading at Citadel and Bridgewater

Summer: Finance Intern in iPhone BD Team, Apple, Cupertino

Dos: 1. Tech trek and having meaningful conversation with at least one person per firm during the trek; 2. Chatting with former interns and alumni at the companies I applied at; 3. Mock interviews with former employees and interns at the target company

Should Have Done More Of: Coffee chats

Circle (FinTech Startup):

Candidate: Sean Moran, Claremont McKenna College, E&Y and Lightspeed Venture Partners

Summer: MBA Intern, Product Team. Split time between Boston and SF

Dos: 1. Introduction through VCs in my past job; 2. Detailed reading on the industry and the startup

Should Have Done More Of: Conversations in Q2 instead of March and more direct interview calls rather than general chats

Amazon:

Candidate: Sarabjeet Singh, IIT Kharagpur (Math and Computing Sciences), Startup and VC in India

Summer: Product Manager Intern, Supply Chain, Amazon, Seattle

Dos: 1. Reading about the tech industry and being an early adopter; 2. Thinking about one industry and role you really want and focusing; 3. Reaching out to alumni and former interns and doing coffee chats

Should Have Done More Of: Exploring medium size companies and startups (some of them would sponsor if they really like you)

Letote (Fashion startup):

Candidate: Malvika Agarwal, Delhi University, E&Y (M&E, Waste Management)

Summer: Digital Marketing Intern, Letote, San Francisco

Dos: 1. Knowing exactly what I wanted and focusing; 2. Using platforms like Angel list to reach out to startups; 3. Having a great pitch (talking about three things I think the company does well and three that they can improve on)

Should Have Done More Of: Conversations with alumni in similar startups

Google:

Candidate: Ikenna Ekah, Penn State (Electrical Engg), UW (CS), Program Management at MS

Summer: MBA Intern, gTech Ads, Google, Mountain View, CA

Dos: 1. Extensive work on the resume to get that interview call; 2. Detailed research about all products and services of the target firm; 3. Casing prep (yes, that helps in tech interviews)

Should Have Done More Of: Meeting former Google interns