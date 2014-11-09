Andre Agassi on Serving Aces for Education

Andrea

10735444_733788896714732_880434769_nTennis’s most lethal service return. 60 tournament wins. 14 triumphs vs. Pete Sampras. 8 grand slam titles. 1 Olympic gold medal. In Andre Agassi’s mind, these accomplishments pale in comparison to what he has been able to accomplish in his second career as an advocate for, and investor in, best-in-class charter schools.

In a rare blend of humor and humility, Agassi shared that his true passion was “taking a bite out of the national issue of education” during last Tuesday’s installment of the Lauren & Bobby Turner Social Impact Executive Speaker Series. When asked whether he would rather face Pete Sampras or the U.S. Public Education system, Agassi wittily responded: “both are pretty ugly. But I’d take on public education. The bigger the challenge, the bigger the reward…making a difference through education is a Herculean task.”

And take on public education he has, with force. Over the past five years, Agassi has partnered with Bobby Turner W’84 to raise a $175m fund (Turner-Agassi Charter School Facilities Fund) used to build charter schools of the highest caliber across the country. “Over the past 5 years, we built 39 charter schools for 18,000 kids and over the next few years we plan to build schools to serve another 18,000 while generating a 17% return for our investors,” said Turner, who introduced Agassi. Turner and Agassi hoped that their investments in charter schools would instill competition that would force public schools, the “last monopoly in the U.S.,” to raise their standards.

In describing his transition from tennis to philanthropy, Agassi also shared his learnings and motivations that gave him the foundation to be such a successful advocate for improvements in the U.S. educational system.

Find What You Love And Do It (Before It’s Too Late): Agassi said that the sport that he spent decades perfecting was a penitentiary of pressure and rising expectations from others that he always wanted to escape. “You are truly going to be unhappy and uncomfortable in your own skin unless you are happy doing what you want to do. Life really does happen and pass you by. That truth will never change.” Following this realization, Agassi has spent a lot of time defining what success has meant to him and him alone, pursuing his dream of changing the lives of children by giving them the gift of education.

Solve The Problem In Front Of You: “In tennis, you don’t have to be the greatest in the world, you just have to beat the one person across the net. Life is the same. I stay focused on my goal and solve the problem in front of me. You just have to keep your eye on the ball… Every time I see a child in a school, I am constantly reminded to stay focused.” said Agassi.

Leave The World A Better Place Than You Found It: “I didn’t care about titles or numbers. I cared about the sport being better off as a result of having me. It’s hard not to look at tennis as a microcosm of life. I want everyone that I’m in contact with to be better off as a result of our time spent together. I want to leave the world a better place.”

1607084_792905488920_2233429791920594932_n

WG’15 Students Jake Gorelov, Maria Li, Anu Shekar and Albert Lee Meet Andre Agassi

Agassi concluded his talk with the humor and humility that permeated his comments throughout. An audience member asked with all his success, what kept him grounded; his instantaneous response – “my wife (Steffi Graf) who will beat me at honestly everything.” [For non-tennis fans reading this, Steffi Graf has 22 Grand Slam Titles, the most of any male or female professional tennis player].

Authors
Tags

Related posts

79 Comments

  1. Pingback: Commercial Real Estate Mortgage Rates

  2. Pingback: office space

  3. Pingback: warehouses for sale in new york

  4. Pingback: office rentals

  5. Pingback: telefonsex

  6. Pingback: buy steroids real or fake

  7. Pingback: buy injectable anabolic steroids

  8. Pingback: Big Tits

  9. Pingback: manufacturing seo

  10. Pingback: http://www.recycletotes.com

  11. Pingback: microdermabrasion at home for sensitive skin

  12. Pingback: budowa

  13. Pingback: tier2

  14. Pingback: buy backlinks

  15. Pingback: tier2 junk

  16. Pingback: reserver hotel pas cher

  17. Pingback: 24 Hour Electric Gate Repair

  18. Pingback: ankara eskort

  19. Pingback: Schweiz

  20. Pingback: Septic System Cleaning

  21. Pingback: fastseo.ir

  22. Pingback: how to get legal steroids

  23. Pingback: ankara escort

  24. Pingback: may xay gio cha

  25. Pingback: orospunun dogurdugu

  26. Pingback: c5e7nstcc78e4x5cn7w4567465

  27. Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5

  28. Pingback: ICQ Chat

  29. Pingback: porno

  30. Pingback: seks izle

  31. Pingback: sekis izle

  32. Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa

  33. Pingback: xmct5895ct4jt3d4yxtjgwj45tc3j

  34. Pingback: x30m85cgcr83n5rwxym8cnrsdfruxm

  35. Pingback: x4cwym845tx4f8w4fw84rffw485fedw

  36. Pingback: amcik

  37. Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales

  38. Pingback: orospunun cikarttigi sahin can coskun

  39. Pingback: miami commercial realtors

  40. Pingback: cocuk sex escort

  41. Pingback: buy steroids visa

  42. Pingback: human growth hormone for sale south africa

  43. Pingback: economics tuition

  44. Pingback: economics tuition

  45. Pingback: chisinau rental cars

  46. Pingback: quite interesting

  47. Pingback: rialudi

  48. Pingback: знакомства с Украинскими девушками

  49. Pingback: zootopia 2016

  50. Pingback: film online 2016 free ua ru kz

  51. Pingback: Дивергент, глава 3: За стеной / Allegiant, Высотка / High-Rise,

  52. Pingback: лучшие фильмы 2016 2016 года список новые фильмы

  53. Pingback: лучшие фильмы года 2016

  54. Pingback: more

  55. Pingback: film

  56. Pingback: ukraine girl kiev lviv 2016

  57. Pingback: clic here

  58. Pingback: clic

  59. Pingback: illuziaobmana

  60. Pingback: porn video tube, hard porn, streaming porn, hq porn

  61. Pingback: hqporn2016

  62. Pingback: ТелефоновСамсунг2016

  63. Pingback: sunnyleonelatest

  64. Pingback: kinoklub

  65. Pingback: jpmsru

  66. Pingback: top2017bloomingme

  67. Pingback: mir.dikogo.zapada.ceria.sezon

  68. Pingback: Clenbuterol Hydrochloride

  69. Pingback: stackers

  70. Pingback: steroid sachets

  71. Pingback: molodezhka4seria

  72. Pingback: molodejka

  73. Pingback: link2016

  74. Pingback: molodezhka4sezon212223seriya

  75. Pingback: molodejka4seria25

  76. Pingback: lastssadsafdsa

  77. Pingback: Молодежка4сезон25серия26серия

  78. Pingback: dadafdf3ddafdsa

  79. Pingback: Greg Thmomson

Top