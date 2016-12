Meet First-Years In Social Impact

Sindhura Sarikonda WG’16

What did you do in the social impact space?

I founded a nonprofit (Sanlaap North America) that rescues and shelters human trafficking victims and a retail social enterprise (Zesa) that educates and employs trafficking survivors. We have 164 girls living in our shelters and we’ve educated and employed approximately 1200 girls.

What do you plan to do after Wharton?

I plan to continue working in the anti-trafficking space. In the short term, we’re expanding to Thailand and Indonesia so that will be my focus during and after Wharton. Ultimately, my goal is to move global policy on human trafficking. Change in this space has to come from government intervention, and unfortunately, there isn’t an organization – especially in South Asia – that’s powerful enough to successfully fight for policy change. My hope is to be that organization, and to collaborate with all other NGOs in this space, to collectively force government action to eradicate trafficking.

Why did you choose social impact?

I watched a documentary about human trafficking when I was in college, and shortly after, I visited the red light districts in India and met teenage girls who were raped and beaten nearly every day. It wasn’t a choice after that; I knew definitively that the fight against trafficking was my fight. I feel very lucky to have found my passion early in my career and to be able to wake up every morning and build something I believe in.

What is something you’d like to share with the Wharton Community?

I always say that giving back changes your life as much as the lives you change. I hope that everyone in the Wharton community can find a cause that speaks to them and dedicate themselves to it in a way that works for them.

J Zack Stein WG’16

What did you do in the social impact space?



I co-founded Ceiba Public Schools, a nonprofit that opens and manages public charter schools that prepare low-income students to succeed in college. After six years managing Ceiba, I launched a venture philanthropy fund. We have raised a seed round to support the creation and replication of schools to serve 10,000 at-risk students on California’s central coast. This region has a higher concentration of “persistently lowest achieving schools” than Oakland or Los Angeles.

What do you plan to do after Wharton?

Launch a start-up … first, I should probably find a co-founder and come up with a decent idea!

Why did you choose social impact?



The students who need the most out of public education are often the students who attend the worst schools. Everyone deserves the opportunity to live a happy and successful life.

What is something you’d like to share with the Wharton Community?



I’m looking for an intern to help develop our social impact fund. Please email me at jzstein@wharton.upenn.edu if you are interested!

David Fajgenbaum WG’16

What did you do in the social impact space?

I co-founded and served as Executive Director of National Students of AMF (2006-2012) and then the Castleman Disease Collaborative Network (CDCN; 2012-present), while completing a Master’s at Oxford, MD at Penn, and now as a Wharton student. National Students of AMF is a national network that has supported 3,000+ grieving college students on 200+ campuses. The CDCN is a global initiative accelerating drug development for Multicentric Castleman disease (MCD)– a deadly hematologic disease where the immune system attacks and shuts down vital organs.

What do you plan to do after Wharton?

I currently lead the CDCN along with several Wharton students. I was appointed to the UPenn Medicine faculty in Hematology/Oncology to serve as PI of a global MCD study. I will continue as Executive Director of the CDCN.

Why did you choose social impact?

I co-founded National Students of AMF in memory of my mother, who passed away while I was in college. I co-founded the CDCN, because I realized that MCD could not be cured from research at one center—it required a global, collaborative, and strategic initiative.

What is something you’d like to share with the Wharton Community?

We’ve applied business principals, such as optimizing collaboration, incentives, operations, and strategy, to advance research and uncover a new class of drugs for MCD. Let me know if you’re interested to join us:davidfa@mail.med.upenn.edu