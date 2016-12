Top 10 Volunteer Opportunities in Philadelphia

There are plenty of ways to have an impact right here in Philly.

1. PAWS (Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society)

Can’t pass a puppy on the street without falling in love with it? Volunteer at the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society and care for (and play with) rescued animals.

2. Philabundance

Volunteer with the largest food bank in the Philadelphia area and help nearly 1 million people fight hunger.

3. Habitat for Humanity

Get your hands dirty with Habitat for Humanity and help them build houses for the needy in West Philadelphia.

4. Red Cross of Southern Pennsylvania

Red Cross has a coalition of “everyday heroes” that come from all walks of life and provide an array of health services for people in need.

5.Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Work alongside healthcare professionals, help in clinical and non-clinical areas, and support the Hospital’s mission to care for not just the patient, but the entire family.

6. Philadelphia Film Society

Work behind the scenes to bring independent films to Philadelphia.

7. Cradles to Crayons

Volunteer your time with Cradles to Crayons to help bring Philadelphia children the basics to succeed – school supplies, clothing and educational toys.

8. United Way of Greater Philadelphia

Mentor a young student or offer financial advice to those in need.

9. Mayor’s office for sustainability

Volunteer with the major’s office and work on GreenWorks Philadelphia, an effort to make Philadelphia environmentally sustainable.

10. Lombard Soup Kitchen

Spend the day volunteering at the Lombard Soup Kitchen. The Lombard Soup Kitchen not only serves hot meals, but also provides medical screenings and other social services.