Volunteering With WIVP In Haiti

Four and a half years ago, the world was consumed with the earthquake that rocked Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Though most of us have long forgotten about the heartbreaking conditions and turmoil in Haiti and moved on with our lives, the country still remains in great need of both better infrastructure and health care. Last month, three classmates and I spent two weeks volunteering through the WIVP at Hospital Bernard Mevs in Port-au-Prince, where we witnessed these continual hardships and were reminded how privileged we are to have access to quality care, regardless of the faults within our own health system.
Compared to other Haitian hospitals, Bernard Mevs provides comprehensive care. It has one of three CT scanners in all of Haiti, and the only ICU, NICU, and neurosurgery practice in the country. However, to those accustomed to the level of care provided in the U.S., Bernard Mevs would appear to be a shockingly substandard facility – crucial supplies are often missing, certain lab tests simply impossible, and various specialists unavailable. Despite this, we can learn a lot from Bernard Mevs. Whatever shortcomings the hospital may have, it has done a tremendous job making the most of its limited resources.
We spent the first week interviewing the hospital administration, doctors, nurses, EMTs and medical volunteers, learning about their job-specific challenges, hospital-wide challenges and desired improvements. Through our interviews and observations, we began to understand the tension between the hospital’s desire to provide health care to everyone and its need to be sustainable. For example, we witnessed this typical scenario:
A young woman enters the triage center, walking slowly towards the EMT seated at the reception desk. Other than the large cut on her forehead, she looks fine. The EMT asks her in Creole, “What happened? How did you get the cut?” At first, she tries to hide the truth, but eventually reveals that she and a friend had an argument that turned into a physical fight. An American medical volunteer examines her cut, simultaneously explaining to the EMT (and us) the extent of the wound and recommended course of treatment – sutures, a tetanus shot, and an X-ray. He writes a prescription for this care plan and hands it to the young woman. Because the volunteer doesn’t speak Creole, the EMT explains to her that she needs to go to the hospital’s pharmacy, pay for the treatment, come back with the receipt, and then she will actually receive the treatment. She walks the 500 feet from the triage center to the pharmacy window, where she is told how much the treatment will cost. She can’t pay for it. And so, instead of receiving the necessary sutures, shot and X-ray, she leaves the hospital, with the cut on her forehead still open.
When the EMT and medical volunteer realize that she is not coming back, they (and we) are both disappointed and frustrated. The volunteer laments that although right now the cut may appear to be a relatively minor injury, without proper treatment it is likely to become infected – especially given the typically poor living conditions and commonality of hard labor in dirty settings – and cause multiple health problems. And yet, because in this moment she is medically stable, the hospital cannot afford to offer her free treatment.
As aforementioned, Bernard Mevs has the only ICU and NICU in Haiti. With an average monthly salary around 60 USD, most Haitians who find themselves in the ICU, the NICU, or even the ER, can’t afford to pay even a fraction of their hospital bills. In most of these cases, Bernard Mevs absorbs the cost of care. Health insurance as we know it does not exist in Haiti; unless you are fortunate enough to work for a large company that will cover your costs, you must pay for everything out-of-pocket. And though the concept of paying before receiving treatment may seem foreign to us, in Haiti it is standard for patients to be required to purchase everything from gloves to band-aids to medicines prior to receiving care. Having to unexpectedly find the means to pay for all of these items places a tremendous burden on the patient.
Knowing all this, the hospital consciously charges less for its services than its competitors do, in the hopes that more people will be able to afford care. But the hospital is still a business and has to remain financially viable in order to serve the community. This tension served as the backdrop for all of our work at the hospital. As we developed our recommendations, we continually asked ourselves: Will this help more patients get access to services they can afford? Will itserve to better the hospital’s financial position? Is it feasible to implement? In the end, we made recommendations that tried to address all these issues simultaneously. I hope that, even though we are no longer there to drive the process, our work will be taken up by the administration and have a positive impact.
During our two weeks there, I came to see how deeply Haitians cared for one another – from the doctors and nurses to patients’ family members. I was humbled witnessing the caregivers’ profound commitment and optimism in a context that might leave those in the first world feeling demoralized and hopeless. I am honored to have had the opportunity to contribute, even in a small way, to Bernard Mevs. And more than that, I am humbled and grateful for the life lesson the hospital bestowed upon me: even if you don’t have much, you can still make a difference.
For those who are interested in learning more about Hospital Bernard Mevs’ work, please check out our liaison Dr. Vince DeGennaro’s blog at http://doctorrwanda.blogspot.com.
Pingback: The Wonderful Possibilities of Connecting Your Fridge to the Internet - InsurerNews.Com
Pingback: available office space for rent
Pingback: vacuum cleaner
Pingback: problemas informática
Pingback: spelen gokkasten
Pingback: davetiyeler
Pingback: click here
Pingback: pest control london,24 hour pest control london,rats mice,cockroaches,moths,foxes,pest control highgate,pest control crouch end,pest control mayfair,pest control paddington
Pingback: buy backlinks
Pingback: reserver hotel pas cher paris
Pingback: The best Vienna Airport Taxi
Pingback: Parabolan for Sale
Pingback: unique gifts, gadgets to buy, gift for men
Pingback: eskort ankara
Pingback: ankara eskort
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
Pingback: hamptonbayceilingfans
Pingback: hamptonbayfans.com
Pingback: scary maze game 7
Pingback: chotabheemgame
Pingback: run game online 3
Pingback: Papa Louie games online
Pingback: texttwistgameonline.com
Pingback: play friv game io
Pingback: uberphone number
Pingback: Apex
Pingback: foxden
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc
Pingback: free porn
Pingback: ICQ Chat
Pingback: cn7v5wocmtxwn5tvbtwxdfsddv
Pingback: ccm4n5ts5mrctwy354wc3
Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa
Pingback: movie2k
Pingback: sekiz izle
Pingback: ankara kevasesi necat aktas
Pingback: orospunun dogurdugu
Pingback: xt5m8ct4ykwk7rdywx8t54w5ctxsdf
Pingback: xm845wctfkdijtfdhskdsftrg83yrer
Pingback: cm59x4ctxckw54mtdfsgw9j5nwmt
Pingback: state farm renters insurance
Pingback: find cheap insurance
Pingback: mandolin picks
Pingback: commercial cleaning Auckland
Pingback: banheiras
Pingback: url
Pingback: security
Pingback: papa john student discount
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale
Pingback: webcam girl
Pingback: find this
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: browse around this web-site
Pingback: Live NBA Online
Pingback: quinoa flakes
Pingback: Section 90(5) of the HTA
Pingback: buy proxies
Pingback: car Rental Bonaire
Pingback: Starting a Fitness Business
Pingback: Best buy cell phone accessories
Pingback: Gym Shorts
Pingback: free instagram followers june 2016
Pingback: Sigrid Favila
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle
Pingback: http://emmislofgren.bloggplatsen.se/gilla/?url=http://www.getyourcareerontheroad.com
Pingback: how to lose body fat
Pingback: Alfonso Bogue
Pingback: a fantastic read
Pingback: movie2k
Pingback: paintless dent repair training
Pingback: bikiniluxe review
Pingback: league of legends clothes
Pingback: ramalan bintang sagitarius
Pingback: valentines day dinner
Pingback: Ceola
Pingback: Darla Petrovic
Pingback: Escort
Pingback: hot asian essay lesbians
Pingback: interracial gang bang app
Pingback: photoshop cs6 anal
Pingback: how to develope porns
Pingback: Zofia
Pingback: royalclub
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer
Pingback: th8 war base layout
Pingback: th8 base layouts
Pingback: Schluesseldienst Berlin
Pingback: th8 war base builder
Pingback: italiana name
Pingback: tenerife blog
Pingback: Reiko
Pingback: Mp3 Urbano
Pingback: boom beach hack apk
Pingback: hungry shark evolution apk mod
Pingback: Simple Drawing For Kids
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: singapore event company
Pingback: pa system rental singapore
Pingback: water by the gallon
Pingback: win
Pingback: naples pet care
Pingback: Microcapmagazine
Pingback: free porn
Pingback: Personal GPS Tracker
Pingback: job board victoria
Pingback: consignment shops pensacola fl
Pingback: pen organizer on the go
Pingback: Ways to make money as a student
Pingback: human resources
Pingback: health
Pingback: email traffic
Pingback: Jackeline
Pingback: Vietnam travel guide
Pingback: ollas rena ware
Pingback: diabetes review
Pingback: sticky notes macbook
Pingback: Houston SEO
Pingback: nose hair trimmer at target
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney mechanicsburg
Pingback: bathroom scale home depot
Pingback: dart boards in bar
Pingback: serviporno
Pingback: Airline Pet Crate in Sri Lanka
Pingback: punta cana geografia
Pingback: العاب سيارات
Pingback: Garden design Canberra
Pingback: http://www.gopher.co.nz/howick/commercial-cleaning/cleaning-quotes
Pingback: Gaylene
Pingback: tenerife forum
Pingback: Thai Porn
Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016
Pingback: Kera
Pingback: http://lnk.bz/hyyl
Pingback: disco light dj spectacular
Pingback: Jewell Kosinski
Pingback: roast pan alternative
Pingback: cerrajeros en san juan
Pingback: Disciplinary action Robert G. Creely lawyer
Pingback: naples dog care
Pingback: cerrajeros de san juan
Pingback: free kik guide
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin
Pingback: Katelyn Mcgown
Pingback: java spring training in pune
Pingback: my website
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/
Pingback: reciba pago semanal
Pingback: Credit card processing service
Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations
Pingback: Massage Sway
Pingback: color led light bulb outdoor
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki
Pingback: fireproof home safe
Pingback: Best Video App
Pingback: best forex expert advisor
Pingback: cat sitter in naples
Pingback: Rosia
Pingback: Expert comptable boulangerie
Pingback: golf course netting
Pingback: Online
Pingback: personal trainer
Pingback: 3e-s3a-GY6 150cc scooter
Pingback: لعبة قمار
Pingback: dog walking naples
Pingback: SILVER SPRING cleaning services
Pingback: Startups Events
Pingback: Crystal Beads
Pingback: dog boarding naples
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl
Pingback: Family
Pingback: The Lost Ways
Pingback: Clicks
Pingback: porno
Pingback: porno
Pingback: porno
Pingback: porno
Pingback: Tierarzt Mannheim
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga
Pingback: fda approves a third new weight-loss pill
Pingback: Rivista Query
Pingback: Houston Best Criminal Lawyer
Pingback: tram pararam
Pingback: website design charlotte
Pingback: fashion tips
Pingback: Toys
Pingback: dog sitter
Pingback: grass
Pingback: lisa lynn raspberry ketones
Pingback: backflow testing
Pingback: Lai
Pingback: Business Funding
Pingback: cours d anglais aix en provence
Pingback: learn german articles
Pingback: Social Networking Site
Pingback: neuken
Pingback: no deposit bonus codes
Pingback: porno
Pingback: this post
Pingback: clash royale
Pingback: casino no deposit bonus codesï¿½
Pingback: Music
Pingback: binary options
Pingback: candy saga
Pingback: this content
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria
Pingback: You Send It Login
Pingback: suspenders
Pingback: girls wear
Pingback: Phenq
Pingback: fat cutter supplements
Pingback: New homes Austin
Pingback: Baby Hair Brush Set
Pingback: Lakewood Dentist
Pingback: logo design sydney
Pingback: freelance illustrator
Pingback: Education job Interviews
Pingback: clash royale how to get gold
Pingback: bitcoin mining
Pingback: McAfee Account Login
Pingback: jet porn
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review
Pingback: Obsession Phrases
Pingback: Sales Strategy
Pingback: xxx
Pingback: prints vip
Pingback: billig tannlege Oslo
Pingback: multilingual seo
Pingback: no credit check loan
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1
Pingback: Cliff Davis Tampa
Pingback: men's styling service
Pingback: free psychic reading online
Pingback: SunTrust Online Banking Login
Pingback: fast electric cars
Pingback: Portrait Photography Washington DC
Pingback: Onie
Pingback: bollywood violinist
Pingback: stars of kovan
Pingback: Washington-DC-PhotographerPortrait-Photography-Washington-DC
Pingback: adult shop.com
Pingback: california psychics review
Pingback: ptpornhub.easywomen.date
Pingback: http://www.cityprodentists.com/dental-implants-stoke-on-trent/
Pingback: legacyfoodstorage web source
Pingback: Miami pressure washer
Pingback: grosir sprei murah
Pingback: Surgeon dentist
Pingback: Rocket Piano
Pingback: pocket square
Pingback: Superiorsingingmethod
Pingback: Medix College Reviews
Pingback: calvert county real estate
Pingback: nasze prace
Pingback: transmission hard parts wholesale
Pingback: Kamagra
Pingback: Fleshlight
Pingback: extrait kbis
Pingback: appstore sms app
Pingback: foro escorts
Pingback: Medix College Reviews
Pingback: en iyi mobil bahis siteleri
Pingback: Türkçe bahis siteleri
Pingback: patents solicitors UK
Pingback: Medix College Reviews
Pingback: freelance illustrator
Pingback: Conspiracy dating site
Pingback: Medix College Reviews
Pingback: professional fence builder Austin
Pingback: wooden.boatplans.space
Pingback: agencia de marketing digital en cancun
Pingback: Abnehmen nachhaltig ernährungsplan stoffwechsel gesund natürlich
Pingback: braces Mission Viejo
Pingback: llaveros para hotel
Pingback: Wire Cutting Machine
Pingback: ï»¿judi bola
Pingback: riparazione iphone
Pingback: verhuisservice den haag
Pingback: ï»¿Long Island Lice removal
Pingback: Singorama 2.0
Pingback: sleep aid
Pingback: bountiful divorce lawyer
Pingback: alopecia areata
Pingback: how to get your ex back
Pingback: activated charcoal
Pingback: best identity theft protection
Pingback: edarling
Pingback: cheap seo packages
Pingback: leylandii
Pingback: ï»¿edarling
Pingback: foxcarolina.psmag.pw
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1WHxcdt
Pingback: yacon
Pingback: spearguns
Pingback: ï»¿seo
Pingback: junk car buyer Austin
Pingback: http://christiantshirts.co/
Pingback: Roller banners
Pingback: house painters Austin
Pingback: best interior design blogs
Pingback: Austin water damage
Pingback: 8 zup
Pingback: google hack
Pingback: cusco puno bus
Pingback: water damage Austin
Pingback: Buy Beats exclusive rights
Pingback: NBA Online Stream
Pingback: SAAS (Software as a Service)
Pingback: sara schwartz gluck
Pingback: The Lost Ways
Pingback: mill pepper salt peugeot
Pingback: CANADIAN CHAGA
Pingback: make your own radio station app
Pingback: data visualization company
Pingback: iPad Air2 128gb gold
Pingback: Tableau Consultant
Pingback: schedule maker
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater
Pingback: Diet plan
Pingback: schedule maker
Pingback: IT Services Gainesville FL
Pingback: Casino
Pingback: keepsake jewelry
Pingback: tms therapy new york
Pingback: massage
Pingback: Homepage
Pingback: clear bra straps
Pingback: la viagra
Pingback: nordstrom coupon
Pingback: Gilbert
Pingback: get access to brazzers account
Pingback: China Furniture Hardware
Pingback: slither.io skins
Pingback: best professional resume writer
Pingback: Liquidation
Pingback: dating
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds
Pingback: Geico Claims
Pingback: resume professional writer
Pingback: drive traffic
Pingback: Centreville, va real estate
Pingback: Data Recovery Services
Pingback: right here
Pingback: Data Recovery Services
Pingback: kids bounce houses
Pingback: Geico Claims
Pingback: Femme de ménage montréal
Pingback: Data Recovery Services
Pingback: clash of clans hack
Pingback: Employee Scheduling
Pingback: Merchant Services for High Risk
Pingback: Free WSET Course
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery
Pingback: Pressure Washing Service St. Louis
Pingback: Bespoke
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientology
Pingback: post amplifier
Pingback: follar
Pingback: Esquire
Pingback: HP spectre x360 review
Pingback: web hosting services
Pingback: Affiliate Trax Bonuses
Pingback: sex toys australia
Pingback: residential overhead garage doors austin
Pingback: vinyl windows replacement
Pingback: tapas grand central
Pingback: garden designers london
Pingback: tapas meadowhall
Pingback: garden designers
Pingback: no credit check loans
Pingback: Skimpy one piece
Pingback: Attic Insulation Tulsa
Pingback: Models
Pingback: Banheiras
Pingback: Find voucher online
Pingback: Limo Service?Vancouver BC & Party Limos Bus Vancouver BC
Pingback: christian counsellor north vancouver bc
Pingback: mp3 download
Pingback: iphone battery replacement
Pingback: ï»¿san antonio bail bonds
Pingback: best ways to fuck
Pingback: zup from 1c
Pingback: Rugby Online Stream
Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire
Pingback: tantric massage
Pingback: printingvip.bravesites.com
Pingback: Darien house painter
Pingback: copiers Austin TX
Pingback: grosir sprei murah
Pingback: garden designers london
Pingback: restaurants westfield london
Pingback: facials Austin
Pingback: avast pro license key
Pingback: مواقع العاب حصرية
Pingback: Perth Swimming Academy
Pingback: Rugby Live Streaming
Pingback: club flyer
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale
Pingback: dietista barcelona
Pingback: hacklink
Pingback: instagram followers porn
Pingback: barcelona chair replica
Pingback: pornhub
Pingback: jajajajajajaja
Pingback: WordPress
Pingback: jajajajajajaja
Pingback: jajajajajajaja
Pingback: ambient
Pingback: virtual private server
Pingback: dlh
Pingback: 2016 mca review
Pingback: tapas in london
Pingback: samsung unlock
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: https://facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: garden designers london
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: Puma Shoes for MEN Price List
Pingback: iv therapy day spa\/salon
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: porno izle
Pingback: purificadora
Pingback: fake taxi
Pingback: 他媽的谷歌
Pingback: Oceana County Mi Bondsman
Pingback: linux vds
Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: smoking cessation
Pingback: 4k blackhat seo
Pingback: sleep tube
Pingback: Menswear
Pingback: porno
Pingback: Free Chat
Pingback: medical billing schools
Pingback: vinyl decals
Pingback: drjaydani
Pingback: tapas bar
Pingback: porno español
Pingback: Raid
Pingback: american heritage biomass
Pingback: Email Marketing
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: badoo apk
Pingback: Uniques gift shop
Pingback: John Xie
Pingback: elewacja dlh
Pingback: Visit website
Pingback: Silicone Bra
Pingback: LOVE
Pingback: Tulsa Bail Bondsman
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: Removals Company Cheltenham
Pingback: Removals Company Gloucester
Pingback: podlogi drewniane
Pingback: Education Websites
Pingback: 手錶手機色情
Pingback: online youtube video downloader
Pingback: create contact form
Pingback: his explanation
Pingback: Crowns
Pingback: engineered stone countertops
Pingback: 我他媽
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1TV1BTa
Pingback: Love Quotes for her
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort
Pingback: buy hacklink
Pingback: http://acedrivingrangenetting.com
Pingback: austin commercial real estate appraiser
Pingback: Austin bookkeeper
Pingback: best coffee makers with grinder
Pingback: Red Smoothie Detox Factor
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort
Pingback: escort
Pingback: roof replacement San Antonio
Pingback: private fishing charters South Padre Island
Pingback: Spray Foam Insulation
Pingback: South padre Island fishing guides
Pingback: 爱奇艺充值
Pingback: www.derhandykauf.de
Pingback: Vietnam videos
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin TX
Pingback: dig this
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review
Pingback: ебать порно
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds
Pingback: 2016 Detroit Lions NFL Preview
Pingback: Bad service
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort
Pingback: Limo Services Vancouver BC
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com
Pingback: skype hypnotherapy
Pingback: Weather Updates, Forecast & Reports for Your Local City
Pingback: gluta lapunzel
Pingback: london tantric
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey
Pingback: success quotes
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey
Pingback: t shirt sayings
Pingback: computer repair
Pingback: employment lawyers austin tx
Pingback: PFA
Pingback: Top 10 Business Texting Services
Pingback: cars lagos
Pingback: lawn suits india
Pingback: best pakistani suits online in india
Pingback: Top 10 Business Texting Services
Pingback: employment lawyers austin tx
Pingback: gymnastics brands
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle
Pingback: Detroit Pistons
Pingback: Hottest WAGs in Sports
Pingback: http://chronology.dividebookmarking.com/story.php?title=cellulite-factor-3
Pingback: plumber austin
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: driving range nets
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Apparel
Pingback: break fix
Pingback: avatar
Pingback: kalici makyaj
Pingback: sleep dentistry Cedar Park
Pingback: News
Pingback: ï»¿gambling
Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies
Pingback: Pure Natural Healing
Pingback: liberty hill cosmetic dentistry
Pingback: consulta CPF online 2016
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Hat
Pingback: Kingdom Ridge Capital Chris Zepf
Pingback: severe constipation
Pingback: recupero dati
Pingback: composite dental fillings cedar park
Pingback: recupero dati
Pingback: Tenerife Property
Pingback: recupero dati
Pingback: recupero dati
Pingback: Fireplace TV Stands
Pingback: spam king
Pingback: techos de aluminio
Pingback: forex
Pingback: kalici makyaj
Pingback: http://www.virginadulttoys.com.au
Pingback: ï»¿alpha brain
Pingback: cedar park cosmetic dentistry
Pingback: best local roofer
Pingback: ï»¿alpha brain
Pingback: sex
Pingback: Rings Online Shopping
Pingback: peo employee services
Pingback: regrow my lost hair
Pingback: ï»¿academia do importador
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts
Pingback: pommel gymnastics
Pingback: escaperoom
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort
Pingback: click here
Pingback: facials Austin
Pingback: electrician
Pingback: regrow hair naturally
Pingback: developer news
Pingback: electrician
Pingback: electrician
Pingback: electrician
Pingback: Nemont usa
Pingback: copywriting tips
Pingback: the tao system
Pingback: izmir escort
Pingback: izmir escort
Pingback: cara mendaftar sbobet casino
Pingback: Real Estate Logo Design
Pingback: bestfilters
Pingback: Escorts en Chillan
Pingback: escort kadıköy
Pingback: Escorts Copiapo
Pingback: http://jonautoparts.com/maxim-seca-starter-solenoid-relay-yamaha-xj550-xj650-xj750-p-2931.html
Pingback: Irish Pub
Pingback: Escort iquique
Pingback: Irish Pub
Pingback: lose and burn body fat
Pingback: fakir selim
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: BI Consultant
Pingback: stained concrete Austin
Pingback: detox là gì
Pingback: hoverboard for sale cheap
Pingback: barbie games
Pingback: best dating site toronto
Pingback: Cheap Car Hire San Francisco
Pingback: Cooker Repair And Sales
Pingback: private group
Pingback: porno izle
Pingback: dewedding
Pingback: http://www.aptekakamagra.pl/blog/viagra-opinie-lekarzy/
Pingback: viagra gdzie kupiï¿½
Pingback: site-oracle
Pingback: buy cannabis online
Pingback: agence web limoges
Pingback: bizvarsaksenhicolursunpic
Pingback: Asian Porn
Pingback: Free XXX Porn
Pingback: bible study teaching
Pingback: Original Product For Sale
Pingback: MILF Porn
Pingback: cranecrews.com
Pingback: grace crossfit
Pingback: Interracial Porn
Pingback: porno.
Pingback: Mint Dentistry Dr. Field Harrison
Pingback: xvideos brasil
Pingback: Playstation VR games
Pingback: Scoliosis Treatment
Pingback: Click here
Pingback: mobile retail internet
Pingback: free online game
Pingback: brazzers porno
Pingback: Mint Dentistry Dr. Field Harrison
Pingback: porno izle
Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto
Pingback: massage edinburgh
Pingback: law firms in chicago
Pingback: ants removal
Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto
Pingback: Fetish Porn
Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts
Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls
Pingback: Teen XXX Porn
Pingback: Anal Porn
Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets
Pingback: avocat paris
Pingback: massage edinburgh
Pingback: Gianna Michaels Porn
Pingback: Gay Lesbian Porn
Pingback: Shemale Porn
Pingback: Homemade Porn
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: messaging apps
Pingback: Startup funding
Pingback: Sara Jay XXX
Pingback: metin2 pvp serverler
Pingback: Bowling Balls
Pingback: reusable food pouch
Pingback: Bowling Store
Pingback: ï»¿pest control
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings T-Shirts
Pingback: Financiaal Advisor Arvada CO
Pingback: 牛混蛋
Pingback: Detroit Sports Memorabilia
Pingback: 黃牛
Pingback: 黃牛
Pingback: Viagra dzialanie
Pingback: ï»¿porno
Pingback: pest control
Pingback: Reena
Pingback: domestic violence lawyer
Pingback: AR 15 kit
Pingback: envio de paquetes a colombia desde estados unidos
Pingback: Glennis
Pingback: streetwise stun guns
Pingback: cuban gold chain
Pingback: sex video
Pingback: drain clearing
Pingback: sprinkler system repair Tulsa
Pingback: kruiden
Pingback: Cialis bez recepty
Pingback: Greenleaf Lawn
Pingback: ï»¿Company Reviews
Pingback: sex
Pingback: SEO
Pingback: ï»¿Company Reviews
Pingback: Chadds Ford
Pingback: forina pure
Pingback: Zella
Pingback: Leki na potencje bez recepty w aptece
Pingback: help
Pingback: instagram followers porn
Pingback: private vpn server
Pingback: Driving school
Pingback: takipci porn
Pingback: Levitra
Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite on thighs
Pingback: coupon codes
Pingback: fast cash now
Pingback: men seeking men
Pingback: Entertainment
Pingback: darmowe automaty do gier
Pingback: buy trumpets
Pingback: anime shows
Pingback: Final Cut Pro X Effect Tutorials
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi
Pingback: Spray Foam Insulation Tulsa
Pingback: Cherelle
Pingback: poodle dog breed information
Pingback: おすすめスマホゲーム
Pingback: شركة نقل اثاث بالدمام
Pingback: Blowjob
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape
Pingback: poodle dog breed information
Pingback: Viagra
Pingback: destination wedding
Pingback: water damage leads to mold
Pingback: sarasota florida SEO professional
Pingback: Buy Booty Call Booty Buzz sex toys online
Pingback: plantas purificadoras de agua
Pingback: cheap club flyers printing
Pingback: premiere speakers bureau
Pingback: David
Pingback: Isa
Pingback: Mason
Pingback: Best Deals Nail Art Tool
Pingback: pornoooo
Pingback: pozyczki
Pingback: pozyczki
Pingback: phone 6s huge discount
Pingback: Focus
Pingback: Lavenia Machan
Pingback: siktir git
Pingback: siktir git
Pingback: Bee Peroni
Pingback: Social Media Tulsa
Pingback: brainsmart ultra
Pingback: Yosef Ocbai
Pingback: brainsmart
Pingback: brainsmart
Pingback: brain smart ultra
Pingback: outdoor lighting
Pingback: child porn
Pingback: car wrap cost
Pingback: pidgeon blood ruby
Pingback: slimming diet
Pingback: super grips gymnastics
Pingback: buy fake like
Pingback: sikerler
Pingback: hd wallpaper
Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews
Pingback: roller banner printing
Pingback: Civitavecchia transfers
Pingback: comprar esteroides legales
Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews
Pingback: escortbayan
Pingback: online sport betting site
Pingback: Christian vlog
Pingback: Navarre Avon rep
Pingback: ESCORT
Pingback: Hispanics for Trump
Pingback: bouncy castle rental singapore
Pingback: look at more info
Pingback: ï»¿osos de peluche
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories
Pingback: http://austinsteamit.com/
Pingback: Trenbolon
Pingback: Online dating for educated singles in amsterdam
Pingback: hcg diet
Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon
Pingback: porno amador
Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon
Pingback: deck builder austin tx
Pingback: RRB Result 2016
Pingback: landfill litter fence
Pingback: Muslima
Pingback: www.hr.com/en/app/blog/2016/05/3-keys-to-reducing-employee-turnover-in-the-christ_inzzz3ra.html
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes
Pingback: Detroit Sports Shop
Pingback: Lumion tutorial
Pingback: Top Rated Bankruptcy Attorneys Frisco TX
Pingback: شركة تنظيف منازل بالدمام
Pingback: เครื่องดักยุง pantip
Pingback: ï»¿money
Pingback: Credit Report
Pingback: vr1
Pingback: ï»¿money
Pingback: trần xuyên sáng
Pingback: life insurance lawyer
Pingback: Best Christian Shirts
Pingback: chung cư mini hoàng đạo thành
Pingback: Dr. Isbruch Rosenheim
Pingback: 即日融資キャッシング
Pingback: Stuart fishing charters
Pingback: fishing charters Stuart FL
Pingback: batman vs superman full movie download in hd
Pingback: Free Poke Coins Pokemon GO Generator
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan
Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort
Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort
Pingback: coin shop
Pingback: order food denver
Pingback: qweqweqe
Pingback: picccc
Pingback: qweqweqe
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan
Pingback: owner financed realestate
Pingback: Austin dog groomer
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan
Pingback: junk car buyer Austin
Pingback: gopro extended battery housing
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan
Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort
Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort
Pingback: FastComet Coupon Code
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet
Pingback: Morocco
Pingback: sauvage swimwear nina
Pingback: ï»¿Viagra
Pingback: child escort girl
Pingback: business reviews
Pingback: DOOR LOCK-YELLOW BRONZE
Pingback: click here
Pingback: business reviews
Pingback: business reviews
Pingback: Breaking News
Pingback: news
Pingback: colombia noticias en vivo
Pingback: viagra
Pingback: chinakopen.nl
Pingback: chinakopen.nl
Pingback: iPhone 6 skärm
Pingback: grammar check
Pingback: Boutique Clothing
Pingback: bergen county roofing contractor
Pingback: PC Recycling
Pingback: Laptop Disposal
Pingback: PC Recycling
Pingback: laser
Pingback: cocuk pornosu
Pingback: cocuk pornosu
Pingback: cocuk pornosu
Pingback: http://msphack.com.pl
Pingback: https://medium.com/@mobdrodownload1q/mobdro-apk-obtain-mobdro-apk-totally-free-b6a1627ad01d#.52ndq12m5
Pingback: cocuk escort
Pingback: cocuk escort
Pingback: cocuk escort
Pingback: cocuk escort
Pingback: đá xuyênsáng
Pingback: buy google cheat
Pingback: nottingham escorts
Pingback: escorts in nottingham
Pingback: Orlando
Pingback: legal steroids
Pingback: Type 2 Diabetes ~ 115 million have pre diabetes or diabetes. Many people don't know they have it until..
Pingback: Criminal Justice Degrees Online
Pingback: Royce
Pingback: ï¿½MUSHROOM #50-products
Pingback: payday loans
Pingback: payday loans
Pingback: payday loans
Pingback: Shelba
Pingback: nigger
Pingback: this site
Pingback: Tulsa Lawn Care
Pingback: baltic siker o.ç
Pingback: baltic sikerr
Pingback: baltic siker oç
Pingback: tree service
Pingback: baltic siker o.ç
Pingback: baltic sikerr o.ç
Pingback: malvorlagen
Pingback: Bigo Live Online
Pingback: dermatologist new tampa
Pingback: honda sh modified
Pingback: best dermatologist in brandon fl
Pingback: academic alliance in dermatology tampa
Pingback: tube tops
Pingback: promo codes
Pingback: pia day spa
Pingback: voucher codes
Pingback: discount codes
Pingback: alliance dermatology
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/buy-levitra-tablets-rx/
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-for-cheap-real/
Pingback: porno sex
Pingback: Signature Bail Bonds of Tulsa
Pingback: Opciones Binarias
Pingback: west vancouver wedding dress
Pingback: casino ratings
Pingback: search engine optimization package
Pingback: http://moldtest8.eklablog.fr/three-signs-that-mold-tests-are-necessary-for-the-house-a126693958
Pingback: mold inspector
Pingback: MicroCrystalline Cellulose
Pingback: competitive seo packages
Pingback: seo packages london
Pingback: Singapore memory training
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts
Pingback: lunch talk
Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs
Pingback: recommended you read
Pingback: KNOW MORE
Pingback: 訪問マッサージ
Pingback: BASIN FAUCETS
Pingback: dunelm mill voucher codes
Pingback: ï»¿creapure
Pingback: expertinfo.xyz
Pingback: trần nhôm đẹp
Pingback: furniture village voucher codes
Pingback: Viagra pill coupon
Pingback: sex discount
Pingback: Viagra coupon
Pingback: 訪問医療マッサージ
Pingback: assistenza apple roma
Pingback: Viagra coupon
Pingback: Binäre Optionen
Pingback: اسنان
Pingback: battery saver
Pingback: Dallas
Pingback: market maker method forex
Pingback: voucher codes
Pingback: voucher codes
Pingback: Kitten-proof
Pingback: Viagra coupon
Pingback: pension compensatoria
Pingback: Viagra pill coupon
Pingback: tourism
Pingback: sports bar
Pingback: Helmets
Pingback: computer network
Pingback: get the facts
Pingback: thanks
Pingback: American Power and Gas
Pingback: American Power and Gas
Pingback: sexo caseiro
Pingback: American Power and Gas
Pingback: شركة نقل عفش بالخبر
Pingback: fuck googlee
Pingback: sơn dulux 5 trong 1
Pingback: basement framing contractors Ottawa
Pingback: Boston Taxi
Pingback: ïðî âñå
Pingback: buy proxies
Pingback: esthetician school tampa fl
Pingback: extractions facial
Pingback: 5210 webb road tampa fl
Pingback: rent lambo miami
Pingback: tampa fl mall
Pingback: Continue Reading
Pingback: codes promotion
Pingback: Football betting tips
Pingback: ucuz nakliyat
Pingback: medical hcg
Pingback: nikon digital slr camera lens bundle
Pingback: lam chắn nắng hình hộp
Pingback: read about it
Pingback: Singapore branding agency
Pingback: Website Design Tulsa
Pingback: Ducted Air Conditioning Hornsby
Pingback: guard card
Pingback: concepteur site internet
Pingback: porno
Pingback: Happy veterans day 2017
Pingback: ï»¿ixanawinters
Pingback: Opciones binarias
Pingback: Let me show you how to earn quick cash online as an affiliate
Pingback: deca durabolin cycles
Pingback: agence web rÃ©union
Pingback: 植牙
Pingback: blackhat
Pingback: spray foam insulation Tulsa
Pingback: giá lam nhôm
Pingback: Guillaume Guersan
Pingback: jessica sarkisian
Pingback: Gerardo Quintero arrest
Pingback: iphonereparation Göteborg
Pingback: sedgwick properties development
Pingback: limo service los angeles
Pingback: เจลหล่อลื่น
Pingback: immigration lawyer NJ
Pingback: secure digital currency boolberry
Pingback: Xrated
Pingback: lam nhôm chắn nắng cosfa
Pingback: is boolberry the next bitcoin
Pingback: Full Report
Pingback: Italian Stereotype facebook page
Pingback: cheap nike nfl jerseys
Pingback: wireless bluetooth speakers
Pingback: li - ion battery
Pingback: best weed killer for lawns
Pingback: site here
Pingback: business franchise
Pingback: Treat Sciatica Naturally
Pingback: learn here
Pingback: visit their website
Pingback: Etherium
Pingback: eheringe palladium
Pingback: Porno
Pingback: bathroom
Pingback: use this link
Pingback: free car games
Pingback: Tulsa Search Engine Marketing
Pingback: Eugenie
Pingback: Daine
Pingback: infection
Pingback: Investments specialist
Pingback: Pawswatch Pet Visiting
Pingback: residential
Pingback: نقل اثاث بالجبيل
Pingback: tubemate for windows phone nokia lumia 720
Pingback: timberland heels
Pingback: đại lý sơn jotun tại tp hcm
Pingback: conspiracy talk
Pingback: Football Club
Pingback: o.ç piç
Pingback: Full Report
Pingback: emergency cleaning services vancouver,e
Pingback: Charlotte immigration attorneys,
Pingback: Viagra sklep
Pingback: vaping eJuice
Pingback: bảng giá sơn jotun
Pingback: locksmith saint helena
Pingback: high performance auto parts
Pingback: angry birds rio
Pingback: Viagra cena
Pingback: auto tires
Pingback: subway surfers games
Pingback: wedge boots
Pingback: NFL JERSEYS
Pingback: escort in nottingham
Pingback: steak station digital meat thermometer
Pingback: Jeff Halevy NBC
Pingback: samba brazilian steakhouse coupons discounts
Pingback: Steak and oyster pie
Pingback: خرید بک لینک ارزان
Pingback: Sweet Nothing
Pingback: novilhos brazilian steakhouse coupons
Pingback: Buy books online
Pingback: angus grill and brazilian steakhouse houston
Pingback: lighting
Pingback: stickman games
Pingback: counselling red deer
Pingback: bike games online
Pingback: Rayqvon Warren
Pingback: Rayqvon Warren
Pingback: gordonia-men
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Li
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: platform shoes for women
Pingback: boohoo voucher
Pingback: tx maxx voucher
Pingback: HIFU
Pingback: vinhomes phạm hùng
Pingback: بهینه سازی وب سایت
Pingback: 美国论文代写
Pingback: Laga iPhone 6 Stockholm
Pingback: the scientific trading machine
Pingback: exotic car rental miami
Pingback: Vikki
Pingback: review plot
Pingback: G Eazy Type Beat Instrumental
Pingback: eco cleaning service
Pingback: Underground Illuminati
Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz
Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz
Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz
Pingback: Collen
Pingback: istanbul escort
Pingback: nottingham escort
Pingback: karsi yaka escort
Pingback: sơn dulux
Pingback: M150XN07.V9
Pingback: Best Viagra with Regal Escorts
Pingback: huge discount up to 98%
Pingback: epoxy sds
Pingback: epoxy flooring installation
Pingback: Como Levantarse temprano
Pingback: ถุงผ้า
Pingback: epoxy flooring chicago
Pingback: Polycrystalline Silicon
Pingback: istanbul escort
Pingback: scientific trading machine discount
Pingback: ananı sikeceğiz cem
Pingback: siktir git
Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz
Pingback: social media marketing
Pingback: kurumsal sosyal medya
Pingback: izmir eskort
Pingback: opportunity
Pingback: Resources
Pingback: بک لینک با کیفیت
Pingback: take a survey
Pingback: podnosniki Prokop
Pingback: scientific trading machine
Pingback: Evonne
Pingback: injuries in sport
Pingback: http://www.beasleyfirm.com/
Pingback: Bail Bond
Pingback: Dillon Bostwick
Pingback: limo service toronto
Pingback: Foundation Repair Denver
Pingback: psicologo
Pingback: jio bar code already redeem
Pingback: the lost ways
Pingback: ที่พักอุดรธานี ราคาถูก
Pingback: phone psychic
Pingback: skymax wind turbine rip off
Pingback: branded kitchen
Pingback: clash royale game hack
Pingback: clash royale chests hack
Pingback: pic
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html
Pingback: cheap australian supplements
Pingback: gratis download lagu
Pingback: likes for instagram
Pingback: Find Out More
Pingback: continue reading
Pingback: paypal solutions
Pingback: virus
Pingback: west vancouver BC wedding photography & video
Pingback: Watch Movies
Pingback: Jason Raphael Forex
Pingback: think link
Pingback: Christmas 2016
Pingback: Richard Warke
Pingback: ohio dental
Pingback: Saldo Sodexo
Pingback: Santa Claus
Pingback: Gretchen
Pingback: tea
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: bursa bola menang
Pingback: what is manuka honey good for
Pingback: bursa taruhan bola
Pingback: situs judi slot online
Pingback: putritoto.com
Pingback: judi bola
Pingback: עבודות גבס
Pingback: unlock her legs bobby rioï¿½
Pingback: Waterproof Vibrator
Pingback: agen judi poker
Pingback: qq online
Pingback: domino qq
Pingback: game capsa susun