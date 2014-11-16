Top 10 Reasons You Should Attend The Whitney M. Young Jr. Memorial Conference (Gala, And After Partayyy)

As if the mere thought of this year’s 41st annual Whitney M. Young, Jr. Memorial Conference—and its rockin’ after party—isn’t enough, we’ve compiled ten great reasons to attend this day-long celebration of and reflection on equality and economic empowerment for all.
1. Learn How to Land Your Dream Career During The Sports Business Panel Featuring NBA and NFL Execs
Still got hoop dreams? Did you spend more time on your fantasy football team than you did studying for the MGEC 611 final? Learn how to carve out a successful career in sports from panelists Chrysa Chin, VP of Player Development at the NBA, and Bill Strickland, a sports agent with over 30 years of experience representing NBA players and the first black agent to be listed as one of the “100 Most Powerful People in Sports.” #coolestjobsever #eatyourheartoutlebron
2. Drink Free Starbucks Coffee (Lots Of It) While Hearing How Starbucks Is Brewing Up Market Share Gains
Tired of the coffee in the MBA café? Come hear Mike Conway (WG’92), EVP Global Channel Development at Starbucks, talk about how he’s growing Starbuck’s market share and grab a goodie bag filled with over a pound of free Starbucks coffee! #poorstudent #freecoffee #bestcombo
3. Get Access to This Year’s Epic Gala After Party…
Pack up your Canadian tuxedo and dust off the real thing! Channel your inner Sasha Fierce and get caught at the BEST party of the year – the Whitney M. Young Jr. Conference Gala at the historic Franklin Institute. #youwokeuplikethis #flawless
4. …And Get The Rare Chance To See Yemi In A Tux!
Frame this Kodak moment: Come see what Yemi Ojutiku WG ’15 looks like fully clothed (in a tux, to be specific). This man putting his pecs away is as rare as the Haley Comet so make sure to bring your camera! #YemiWithATuxedo
5. Find Out How To Become One Of The Most Powerful Women On Wall Street
Break open a sharpie and come get your WWIB t-shirt signed by two of the most powerful women on Wall Street, Carla Harris, Vice Chairman of Global Wealth Management, Managing Director and Senior Client Advisor at Morgan Stanley, and Valerie Mosley (WG’86), Chairwoman at Valmo Ventures. Hint: they’re kind of a big deal.
6. Win A Final Spot in Black Enterprise Magazine’s Elevator Pitch Competition
Want to start your own company? Learn how to move from analysis to action during the Entrepreneurship Panel and pick up some tips from the New Venture Competition judges William Crowder, Managing Director at DreamIt Access; Marcus Mayo, Investor at the Lorean Group; and Jude Tuma, Managing Partner at Geminus Capital. You could even enter to win a free session with a VC and a final spot in Black Enterprise Magazine’s Elevator Pitch Competition for a chance to win $10,000! #willyoubethenextwarby?
7. Drop It on the Dance Floor with Dance Studio Legends Nohémie and Ike…
You won’t see any half-hearted side-swaying dance moves at this after party. Let your inner MJ out and tear up the dance floor with Wharton’s best dancing duo: Nohémie Sanon WG ’15 and Ike ! If you’re lucky, they may even teach you how to drop it down low and pick it up slow.
8. ….Or Get a Slow Dance with our very own first-year, Ramsey Baker
The rumors are true: Ramsey Baker WG ‘16 promises to slow dance with every single lady who buys a tickets before Dec. 5th. Plus, see all the fine black men of Wharton dressed in their finest in one place. One at a time ladies, one at a time!
9. Get Some Extra Recruiting Prep In With Top Banks And Consultancies
Cozy up to recruiters and get some extra FRP prep before interviews! AAMBAA sponsors BCG, McKinsey, Bain, Morgan Stanley, Goldman, BAML, and more will be conducting mock interviews and coffee chats at the conference. Get your spot today!
10. Finally, Get The Chance to Meet the Man, the Myth, the Legend, Lawrence Cole
You’ve heard about his blog, MBA Over 30, but never met the legend in person. Come meet Lawrence Cole WG ’15 in the flesh and let the elder share his words of wisdom (“Don’t chase; just serve”). He’ll even teach you pickup lines he’s perfected over the years, like “Well damn lady ICU… #weeeeoooooweeeoooowee” and “Good luv like dis don’t come cheaply.” By the end of the night you’ll be #thefewchah
Buy your tickets today here or read more about the conference here!
With AAMBAA Love,
Your 2014 WMY Conference Team
