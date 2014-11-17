3 Reasons You Shouldn’t Miss the Moonlight Masquerade

Regret. Despair. The weeping and gnashing of teeth.
Are we talking about that feeling you get when you realize you have no idea how to finish your exam?
No. This is worse. Far worse.
We are talking about not having a ticket for the Moonlight Masquerade Winter Ball, the most anticipated event at Wharton for the entire year.
Why should you go? The reasons the endless, but I will just list out a few here.
It is classy. Real classy. Guys in their tuxes and girls in their ball gowns. You will want to sip on some fine alcohol of your choice, pretend for a few hours that you are elegant, and talk in your best pretend fake British accents.
It is for a good cause. Some of you know that you’ve done some pretty bad things since you got to Wharton, so this is a chance for you to actually gain some much-needed karma by support the WIVP program! The WIVP program is a Peace Corps for MBAs, going to various places around the world to provide free consulting services. By buying a Winter Ball ticket, you are supporting this amazing group of people who are going to make a tangible impact in the lives of hundreds others.
You can score an amazing date. Have you seen all the e-mails regarding the WIVP Date Auction? There are plenty of smoking hot ladies and gents who are putting themselves up to be your Winter Ball date! If you are missing a (good enough) date, simply put your bids and be the envy of all your guy/girl friends as you walk into the Winter Ball?
Still not convinced? More information on the event can be found at http://wivp.org/home/fundraising/winter-ball/
And if you are still not coming, there is nothing more we can do, except tell you this:
Get ready for the most soul-crushing FOMO you have ever experienced in your life.
Look forward to seeing you there!
Your WIVP Winter Ball Team
